Will Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Monogram Orthopaedics' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Monogram Orthopaedics last reported its balance sheet in September 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth US$15m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$12m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 15 months from September 2023. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Monogram Orthopaedics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Monogram Orthopaedics didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. With the cash burn rate up 30% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Monogram Orthopaedics due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Hard Would It Be For Monogram Orthopaedics To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Monogram Orthopaedics shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$86m, Monogram Orthopaedics' US$12m in cash burn equates to about 14% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Monogram Orthopaedics' Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Monogram Orthopaedics' cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. On another note, Monogram Orthopaedics has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

