Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market by Component, Material Type, Frequency Band, Technology, Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027
Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Market
Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market by Component (Power Amplifiers, LNA, Switches), Material Type (GaAs, InP, GaN), Frequency Band (Ka, S, X), Technology (MESFET, HEMT), Application (Automotive, A&D) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global MMIC market was valued at USD 9.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 17.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.
The key factors driving the growth of the MMIC market include increased demand for MMICs from the smartphone industry, the adoption of E band to meet the growing bandwidth requirements of cellular and wireless networks, increased defense spending of countries for the upgrade of their defense inventories, and the growing adoption of next-generation warfare techniques.
The impact of COVID-19 on the overall MMIC market has been varied up until now. COVID-19 has severely impacted the supply chain of consumer electronics, mobile devices, computers, and other electronic devices which are the leading application industries of the MMIC market.
Months of lockdowns and suspension of manufacturing operations have further hampered economic growth and upended the global semiconductor industry and created a major chip shortage, affecting automobiles, computers, and other industries worldwide. This shortage comes with an opportunity for investments and the emergence of new players in the semiconductor industry.
Smartphones applications in the consumer/enterprise electronics segment to account for the largest market share in MMIC market during the forecast period
The market for smartphones is growing rapidly and is expected to show significant growth over the coming years owing to the rising trend of e-Commerce and m-Commerce, particularly among the working population. Growing Internet penetration, increasing marketing activities by smartphone vendors, and rising subscriptions in social media are some of the key factors driving global smartphone sales. The increasing number of smartphones is expected to boost the MMIC market globally.
China to account for the largest share of MMIC market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period
The MMIC market in China holds the largest market share and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period as China is a global manufacturing hub with a flourishing electronics industry and one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. It also has the second-largest budget for R&D activities in the world and invests ~2% of its GDP in R&D activities. The increase in industrial automation in China and "Made in China 2025" initiative, started by the Chinese government in 2015is fueling the demand for microwave devices in the country.
US to account for the largest share of MMIC market in North America during the forecast period
The MMIC market in the US holds the largest market share and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period due to the presence of top MMIC manufacturers such as Analog Devices (US), MACOM (US), Skyworks Solutions (US), and Qorvo (US).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Major Opportunities in Mmic Market
4.2 Mmic Market, by Material Type
4.3 Mmic Market in Asia-Pacific, by Application and Country
4.4 Mmic Market, by Country
4.5 Mmic Market, by Component
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Mmics from Smartphone Industry
5.2.1.2 Surging Adoption of E Frequency Band to Meet Increasing Bandwidth Requirements of Cellular and Wireless Networks
5.2.1.3 Increasing Defense Spending by Countries to Upgrade Their Defense Inventories
5.2.1.4 Growing Adoption of Next-Generation Warfare Techniques
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Development Costs of MMICs
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Evolution of 5G Technology
5.2.3.2 Increase in Number of Space Programs Worldwide
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Designing Robust MMICs
5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer'S Business
5.3.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Mmic Manufacturers
5.4 Pricing Analysis
5.4.1 Average Selling Price Trend
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.6 Ecosystem/Market Map
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.9 Trade Analysis and Tariff Analysis
5.10 Key Conferences and Events During 2022-2023
5.11 Regulatory Landscape
5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.13 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.13.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
6 Monolithic Microwave IC Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Power Amplifiers
6.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Military and Advanced Communication Systems to Boost Market Growth
6.3 Low-Noise Amplifiers
6.3.1 Surging Demand from Smartphone Industry to Drive Market Growth
6.4 Attenuators
6.4.1 Attenuators are Ideal for High-Frequency and Broadband Communication
6.5 Switches
6.5.1 Low Insertion Loss and High Port-To-Port Isolation Features Fuel Demand for Switches
6.6 Phase Shifters
6.6.1 Phase Shifters are Designed with Low Phase Errors and Insertion Losses
6.7 Mixers
6.7.1 Mixers Offer Best-In-Class Isolation and Conversion Losses with Low Input Power
6.8 Voltage-Controlled Oscillators
6.8.1 Ease of Integration with Other Receiver and Transmitter Functions to Surge Demand for Vco
6.9 Frequency Multipliers
6.9.1 Market for Frequency Multipliers in Asia-Pacific Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
7 Monolithic Microwave IC Market, by Material Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Gallium Arsenide
7.2.1 Useful at Ultra-High Radio Frequencies and in Electronic Switching Applications
7.3 Indium Phosphide
7.3.1 High Gain and Breakdown Voltage Result in Increased Efficiency of Mmic Made of Indium Phosphide
7.4 Indium Gallium Phosphide
7.4.1 Widely Used in High-Power and High-Frequency Electronics
7.5 Silicon Germanium
7.5.1 Enables Development of Improved Speed-Power Products Using High-Performance Heterojunction Bipolar Transistors
7.6 Gallium Nitride
7.6.1 Offers High Input Power Survivability of 40 Dbm, Eliminating Requirement for Power Limiter in Broadband Communication
8 Monolithic Microwave IC Market, by Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Metal-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor
8.2.1 High Transit Frequency Provided by Mesfet is Useful in Superior Microwave Circuits
8.3 High Electron Mobility Transistor
8.3.1 High Gain and Low Loss at High Frequencies are Few Characteristic Advantages of Hemt
8.4 Pseudomorphic High Electron Mobility Transistor
8.4.1 Low-Noise and Low-Switching Capabilities at Very High Frequencies Result in Increased Adoption of Phemt
8.5 Enhancement-Mode Pseudomorphic High Electron Mobility Transistor
8.5.1 E-Phemts Provide Combination of High Gain, Low Noise, and Wide Dynamic Range in High-Linearity Mmic Applications
8.6 Metamorphic High Electron Mobility Transistor
8.6.1 Mhemt Offers Large Wafer Size, Increased Reproducibility, and Improved Established Packaging
8.7 Heterojunction Bipolar Transistor
8.7.1 Hbt is Mainly Used in Applications That Require High Power Efficiency
8.8 Metal-Oxide Semiconductor
8.8.1 Mos Offers Highly Efficient Transmission and Reception of Signals, Low Power Dissipation, and High Noise Margins
9 Monolithic Microwave Ic Market, by Frequency Band
9.1 Introduction
9.2 L Band (1-2 Ghz)
9.2.1 Processing in L Band is Less Complex and Requires Low-Cost Rf Equipment
9.3 S Band (2-4 Ghz)
9.3.1 S Band is Mainly Used for Earth to Space Communication
9.4 C Band (4-8 Ghz)
9.4.1 C Band Offers Low-Cost Bandwidth and is Less Affected by Heavy Rains
9.5 X Band (8-12 Ghz)
9.5.1 X Band is Highly Sensitive and Capable of Detecting Small Particles
9.6 Ku Band (12-18 Ghz)
9.6.1 this Band is Cost-Effective and Easy to Use as It Can be Accessed Through Small Satellite Dish and Consumes Less Power
9.7 K Band (18-27 Ghz)
9.7.1 K Band is Mainly Used by Meteorologists, Police, and Law Enforcement Agencies
9.8 Ka Band (26.5-40 Ghz)
9.8.1 5G Deployment in Ka Band by Several Countries Resulted in Increased Demand for Mmic
9.9 V Band (40-75 Ghz)
9.9.1 V Band is Used in Radio Backhaul Solutions for Small-Cell Backhauls
9.10 W Band (75-110 Ghz)
9.10.1 W Band Offers Broadband Capabilities and Uncluttered Spectrum for Wide Range of Applications
10 Monolithic Microwave Ic Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Consumer/Enterprise Electronics
10.2.1 Increasing Demand for Fast Data Transfer Rates to Drive Market Growth
10.3 Wireless Communication Infrastructure
10.3.1 Dependence of Microwave Backhauls on Mmic Power Amplifiers to Boost Market Growth
10.4 Automotive
10.4.1 Growing Trend of Fully Autonomous Vehicles to Accelerate Demand for Mmic in the Automotive Sector
10.5 Aerospace and Defense
10.5.1 Surging Demand for Mmic for Defense Surveillance Activities Along Borders to Enhance Market Growth
10.6 Catv and Wired Broadband
10.6.1 Mmic Offers Reduced Bit Error Rate and Noise Figure to Deliver Highest Quality Videos
10.7 Test and Measurement
10.7.1 Mmic Offers Weight and Performance Advantages Compared to Conventional Discrete Devices
10.8 Others
11 Geographic Analysis
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
12.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Players
12.4 Market Share Analysis of Key Players in Mmic Market in 2021
12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
12.5.1 Star
12.5.2 Emerging Leader
12.5.3 Pervasive
12.5.4 Participant
12.6 Competitive Benchmarking
12.6.1 Company Footprint, by Application (19 Companies)
12.6.2 Company Footprint, by Material Type (19 Companies)
12.6.3 Company Footprint, by Region (19 Companies)
12.6.4 Company Product Footprint
12.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
12.7.1 Progressive Company
12.7.2 Responsive Company
12.7.3 Dynamic Company
12.7.4 Starting Block
12.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends
12.8.1 Product Launches/Developments
12.8.2 Deals
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Key Players
13.2.1 Qorvo, Inc
13.2.2 Macom Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.
13.2.3 Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
13.2.4 Nxp Semiconductors N.V.
13.2.5 Analog Devices, Inc.
13.2.6 Infineon Technologies Ag
13.2.7 Win Semiconductors Corp.
13.2.8 United Monolithic Semiconductors (Ums)
13.2.9 Mini-Circuits
13.2.10 Ommic
13.3 Other Players
13.3.1 Microarray Technologies Corporation Limited
13.3.2 Vectrawave
13.3.3 Berex Co., Ltd.
13.3.4 Arralis
13.3.5 on Semiconductor Corporation (Onsemi)
13.3.6 Wolfspeed, Inc.
13.3.7 Microwave Technology, Inc. (Mwt)
13.3.8 Asb Inc.
13.3.9 Texas Instruments
13.3.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation
13.3.11 Toshiba Infrastructure Systems and Solutions Corporation
13.3.12 STMicroelectronics
13.3.13 Microchip Technology Inc.
13.3.14 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
13.3.15 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
14 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9nie33
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900