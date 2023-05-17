Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Benefited from Positive Investor Sentiment

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the mid-cap stocks posted gains after trailing in the previous quarter. Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary, and Industrials were the solid contributors to the fund in the quarter while, energy and utilities detracted from performance. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the Q1 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) designs and develops semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. On May 16, 2023, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) stock closed at $402.54 per share. One-month return of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was -13.15%, and its shares lost 2.14% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund made the following comment about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) is a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronic solutions. The company delivered results and guidance that were in line with expectations, which was good enough as investor sentiment toward the semiconductor industry turned strongly positive. The company said that orders were stable, which was better than feared, driven in part by solid demand for semiconductors used in automotive, storage, and artificial intelligence applications."

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 30 hedge fund portfolios held Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) at the end of the fourth quarter, which was 43 in the previous quarter.

