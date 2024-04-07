Monolithic Power Systems' (NASDAQ:MPWR) earnings growth rate lags the 35% CAGR delivered to shareholders

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) share price down 11% in the last month. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. In that time, the share price has soared some 330% higher! Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. Of course what matters most is whether the business can improve itself sustainably, thus justifying a higher price.

In light of the stock dropping 3.4% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Monolithic Power Systems managed to grow its earnings per share at 29% a year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 34% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Monolithic Power Systems has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Monolithic Power Systems the TSR over the last 5 years was 347%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Monolithic Power Systems shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 39% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 35%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Monolithic Power Systems is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

