U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,500.05
    +43.81 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,610.68
    +252.18 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,097.22
    +174.62 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.98
    +13.77 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.39
    -1.54 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.40
    +27.10 (+1.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.89
    +0.70 (+2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0996
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3480
    +0.0270 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3172
    -0.0031 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.2930
    +1.1800 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,906.50
    +1,773.73 (+4.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.63
    +27.68 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Monopoly On-chain Aims to Revolutionize Passive Income Generation Through Real Estate

·4 min read

Monopoly On-chain opens the doors of the robust US housing market to the digital asset world through it's utility token; MPT.

Powered by Blockhain, Accessible Worldwide and Backed by Real Estate

POTOMAC, Md., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There have been many different ways to generate passive income in the digital asset space but none have been able to connect one of the most stable forms of income to blockchain. Monopoly On-chain is connecting the digital asset space with the real estate market. MPT token holders have direct access to rental income generated from the properties Monopoly On-chain has under its' portfolio.

Monopoly On-Chain
Monopoly On-Chain

Welcome to the future of real estate investing.

Not Only Stable & Non-fluctuating But Also Ever-Increasing Passive Income

Monopoly On-Chain will be distributing the rental income collected from all properties within it's portfolio with the MPT utility token holders, as USDT. This means, the token holders will receive stable passive income, no matter how the crypto markets fluctuate. In addition to this, MPT utility token holders will be receiving passive income from the entire property portfolio of Monopoly On-chain. This means, the passive income distributed to MPT utility token holders will be steadily increasing over time as the Monopoly On-chain portfolio expands.

Monopoly On-Chain Utility Token: MPT

In a nutshell, MPT utility token holders will;

  • Have direct access to the rental income generated through the properties within the US market.

  • Benefit directly from the additional properties Monopoly On-Chain acquires.

  • Benefit directly from the buy, sell, transfer transactions since 2% of every single transaction will be distributed as USDT to the token stakers.

  • Have direct access to the exact address, the date and the dollar amount of purchase, as well as the estimated current value of each property within Monopoly On-chain's portfolio.

Solid Return on Investment through tangible property in one of the most robust housing markets in the world, is how Monopoly On-chain is connecting the digital asset space with what has been missing.

There are many hurdles in the existing traditional real estate investment methods and Monopoly On-Chain is removing all of the barriers. You don't have to be in the USA. You don't have to be an accredited investor. You don't have to allocate a large sum of funds to participate and create a passive income for yourself while the token you are holding & staking appreciates over time.

Starting with only a $108 K market cap, with multiple properties already in the portfolio, and having already achieved funding targets, MPT utility token is positioned in a great start. Out of 100M total MPT tokens, only 1,2M tokens will be released to circulation upon hitting the first decentralized exchange. In addition to the low supply, since only the stakers will receive the monthly rental income as well as a share of transactional volume as USDT rewards, the tokens available for purchase will be very low. This creates a very dry supply of MPT tokens in the market and will affect the token's price positively.

Extremely low market cap, small number of circulating tokens, solid passive income as stable USDT rewards distributed to only stakers, which in return, puts a higher pressure on tokens available, rent income distribution from month number one, backed by tangible property in the US, the MPT utility token is starting at the pole position.

According to MPT Tokenomics;

  • At TGE only 2.79 % of all tokens are released

  • In 6. month only 10.4 % of all tokens are released

  • In 1. Year only 16.9 % of all tokens are released

  • In 2. Year only 25.1 % of all tokens are released

  • In 5. Year only 43.1 % of all tokens are released

  • In 10. Year almost 54.2 % of all tokens are released

MPT implements "Anti-Whale Policy" for token allocation.

Big investor's token vesting period is prolonged;

  • For 5K/25K USD of investment to 23 months

  • For 1K/5K USD of investment to 11 months

  • Tokens will be delivered in total 2 years gradually

Long-visioned project: Token release in 25 years!

Token Release Outlines
-All tokens are released in 25 years
-Team token release starts on TGE+ 6 months and completed in 5 years
-Marketing, reserve, liquidity, staking reward tokens are released in 25 years
-Big investors and advisors token release start TGE+ 8 Months completed in 2 years.

For Pre-sale and Whitelist,
https://linktr.ee/monopolyonchain
www.monopolyonchain.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monopoly-on-chain-aims-to-revolutionize-passive-income-generation-through-real-estate-301510230.html

SOURCE Monopoly On-Chain LLC.

Recommended Stories

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • Putin wants the West to defeat the purpose of its own sanctions

    Putin is insisting that the US, the UK and the EU pay for their Russian gas purchases with rubles—a strategy to force the West to dilute the effects of its own sanctions on Moscow.

  • Nikola stock pops as the EV maker starts production on its first electric truck

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the Nikola stock surge as the company is set to start production on its first electric truck.

  • China Is Quietly Taking Cheap Russian Crude as India Buys More

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s oil refiners are discreetly purchasing cheap Russian crude as the nation’s supply continues to seep into the market.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashUnlike India’s state-r

  • Here's Why iRobot Stock Suddenly Soared This Morning

    Shares of autonomous vacuum-cleaner company iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) suddenly soared this morning, and as of noon ET on Thursday, the stock was up 10%. During the administration of President Donald Trump, the U.S. and China exchanged escalating tariffs on certain products. In 2021, iRobot paid over $48 million in tariffs, a huge number for small-cap company with a market capitalization under $1.8 billion.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • Electric vehicle battery company speeds up investment in Colorado factory

    The company is accelerating its investment in production as it races to produce a new kind of battery for major automakers.

  • Why Nikola Stock Surged Today

    Electric semi truck company Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has had a turbulent young life. Last year, Nikola founder and former chairman Trevor Milton was ousted and has since been indicted on fraud charges. The company has distanced itself from that situation, but investors have long memories, and reestablishing trust is hard.

  • Russian Tycoons Get $8.3 Billion Richer as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Moscow

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • Nvidia Would Consider Using Intel as a Foundry, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Bill

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Nio Earnings On Deck: First Electric Sedan, A Tesla Model S Rival, Rolls Off Line

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • Should You Buy These 3 Stocks While They're Down?

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD), Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) are all down around 20% year to date. Home Depot has been demonstrating outstanding growth over the past two years, coinciding with lockdowns and a focus on the home. While much of that is over, and shoppers are spending on other products, Home Depot has continued to post increased sales and income.

  • Russia’s stock market jumps after being closed for a month

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down how MOEX, Russia's stock market, performed in its first limited trading session in nearly a month.

  • ‘Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now

    “In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.

  • Alibaba: Set to Change Course After a Patchy Period

    Alibaba's stock, especially its US listing, seems set for victory

  • Better Buy: Walgreens vs. CVS Health

    Two of the top healthcare companies you can invest in today are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA). Are you better off going with Walgreens' more focused approach or that of CVS, with its broader, more diverse business model? One of the most attractive features about Walgreens, particularly for income investors, is its high yield, which at 4% far exceeds the 2% payout that CVS offers and the S&P 500 average's 1.3% yield.