‘This is a monopoly’: Customers decry Duke Energy’s proposed rate changes

Duke Energy Carolinas customers in the Upstate could see higher costs on their bills beginning in August, but residents are asking the state to block the potential changes.

A crowd filled the Wade Hampton High School auditorium on Monday evening to protest Duke Energy’s potential rate increases at a hearing held by the South Carolina Public Service Commission.

Duke proposed the rate change to the commission on Jan. 4, 2024. The application marks the first time the company has requested a rate increase since in South Carolina since Nov. 2018. Duke Energy Carolinas covers most of the Upstate, from Mount Airy, North Carolina down to Greenwood.

If the commission approves the rate increase, Duke’s 658,000 residential customers in the state will pay 19.4% more for electric by 2026, or about $30 each month on average.

Beginning in August 2024, the average Upstate customer would pay 12.9% more on their base rate, or the standard charge each month for electricity. Their rate would stay the same until August 2026, when it would jump another 6.5%.

The cost would help pay for investments in technology and programs Duke has made since the last rate increase, which went into effect in July 2019.

Monday’s event was the first of six hearings across the region. At each hearing, Duke customers can share how the rate hike would affect them with the Public Service Commission before the commission grants the increase. Though commission members assured residents the rate review process is just beginning, many attendees said they believed Duke would receive the increase anyway.

“This is a monopoly. This is a necessity -- $20 a month is over $200 a year. Could your parents afford that if they were living on Social Security? Would you want your parents to decide whether or not they're going to get their medication or their food, or if they're going to keep the lights on?” said Taylors resident Stacey Hunt. “You say that nobody has made a decision. I'm sure I can speak for the majority of the people here tonight, you've come across as you've already made that decision, because it seems like you've done a lot of defending of Duke Energy.”

How does Duke Energy plan to spend the money?

According to the company’s application, Duke’s request for rate increases will cover four categories:

Enhancing and diversifying the grid system, or making it stronger and adding a variety of generation sources like solar and hydro

Improving grid infrastructure, or maintaining the current resources

Additional customer service and programs

Preparing for future growth, such as meeting increased energy demand

As a public utility, Duke uses money from investors to build and maintain their grid system, such as a new power plant or transmission line. Rate increases are an opportunity for the company to recover the costs and return money to investors after changes, such as building new equipment, have already been made.

Since the last base rate increase in 2018, Duke has invested in decommissioning coal-fired plants. The company has also invested $1.38 billion in its nuclear facilities, including preparation for the facilities’ eventual closure.

While spending on capital and recovering the money afterwards is standard for utility companies, residents said they disapproved of spending first and raising rates later.

Testimonies in the company’s application said the investments will mean higher energy output and more reliability for customers.

Why does the Public Service Commission have to approve the increase? What happens next?

Because Duke doesn’t have competitors, the Public Service Commission must approve requests to charge customers more money. Duke’s last rate change went into effect in 2019.

The company applied for the rate change in January. Now, the commission will review the application, which contains data and testimonies from many Duke employees, and will also hear from ratepayers at the hearings. After all the hearings are complete, the Public Service Commission will review Duke’s application and residents’ testimonies before making a decision this summer.

Customers at Monday’s hearing told commissioners that the cost increase was too steep. Some attendees suggested flipping the rate hike, so the smaller price increase would come first, giving people more time to prepare for the 12.9% increase.

Taylors resident Stephania Priester said the cost of living in her Upstate community has generally increased and she believes that people will worry when they see a sharp increase in their bills. She said she understands the need for a rate increase, but Duke could address some of that fear by introducing a smaller increase first.

“I get it. The time is probably here, right? But if we are going to do it, do it in a manner that we can kind of offset the fear. Why not let the lower price go up? Maybe by the time within the six years, we all can be doing better as a nation of people,” Priester said.

Mario Russo, who also lives in Taylors, said that he is retired and lives off of Social Security benefits. He compared the nearly 13% increase in base costs with the 3.2% cost-of-living adjustment he received through the Social Security program in Jan. 2024.

Russo said the cost to heat his 1,400 square-foot house has increased over the past few years.

“In January 2024, my bill was $324 even though I lowered my thermostat, and sat around my house in blankets,” Russo said. “How much will it be in 2025 if they get this 12.9% increase?”

Russo was among several other attendees who suggested Duke adhere increases to the same cost of living increases that the Social Security program follows.

“They should follow the same cost of living that the government allows. This is not only a hardship for seniors and low-income people, but all people,” Russo said.

I’m a Duke Energy customer. How can I share my thoughts with the commission?

If you’d like to address potential rate changes, you can attend one of the Public Service Commission hearings this spring:

Thursday, April 11 at Greenwood 50 Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, April 16 at Seneca High School Auditorium

Monday, April 22 at Anderson County Council Chambers

Tuesday, April 23 at Spartanburg County Council Chambers

Thursday, April 25 at Lancaster County Council Chambers

Monday, May 20 at 101 Executive Center Drive

Pre-registration is available on the Public Service Commission’s website, along with additional information for each hearing. All April hearings will take place in person, while the May hearing includes a virtual option.

