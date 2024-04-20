This monopoly wants to raise rates again and consumers have no choice but to pay | Letters

I am writing to voice my concerns regarding We Energies’ recent request for yet another rate increase, which marks the third consecutive year of such demands. (“We Energies proposes nearly 15% rate increase,” April 14).

This pattern is deeply troubling, particularly for those in our community who are already struggling to make ends meet. The impact of these continuous rate hikes is especially harsh on seniors living on fixed incomes and individuals with lower incomes. For them, each increase adds to the financial strain, making it increasingly difficult to afford basic necessities.

What exacerbates this situation is the monopoly status enjoyed by We Energies, which shields them from competition and guarantees them a rate of return. This lack of competition limits consumers' ability to seek out more affordable alternatives, leaving them at the mercy of these continual price hikes.

It is crucial to consider the disproportionate impact it will have on vulnerable populations and the broader implications for our community's economic well-being. Our leaders need to explore alternative solutions to address any financial challenges faced by We Energies without burdening consumers with additional rate increases.

It is essential to prioritize fairness and equity in ensuring access to essential utilities for all members of our community.

James Lee, Greenfield

