Monoprice Adds Prosumer 8K AV Hardware to its Blackbird Product Line

·4 min read

A variety of new 8K HDMI switch, splitter and matrix solutions have been added to Monoprice's Blackbird line of AV solutions

BREA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monoprice, the low-price leader in high-performance AV equipment, today announced the addition of five new 8K hardware solutions to its Blackbird line of prosumer AV products. With these new 8K capable HDMI splitters, switches and matrix solutions, Monoprice is making the transition to 8K extremely cost effective for home AV and enterprise customers.

Monoprice logo (PRNewsfoto/Monoprice)
Monoprice logo (PRNewsfoto/Monoprice)

"Our Blackbird line of prosumer AV solutions has long been a go-to source for home entertainment enthusiasts and integrators looking to create powerful and vastly capable AV systems," said Rob Fleck, business unit manager, Monoprice. "With gaming, pro sports and streaming content services embracing 8K, the industry will continue growing its support for the format, with new content and TVs soon flooding the market. With these new Blackbird 8K-capable hardware solutions, we're driving down the cost of building out ultra-immersive 8K home entertainment and commercial AV systems, making it affordable to be an early adopter."

Perfect for maximizing resolution and frame rate requirements of the latest TVs and commercial displays, all new Blackbird 8K solutions support 8K video sources with frame rates up to 60Hz, and 4K video sources with frame rates up to 120Hz, and HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG passthrough. All feature advanced EDID management for manually setting video resolution capabilities. Excellent for professional and competitive gaming setups, they also support Variable Refresh Rates (VRR), Fast-as-Possible V-active (FVA), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). For those who demand that their audio match the performance of their new TV's visual capabilities, all Blackbird 8K solutions support HDMI audio passthrough for multi-channel LPCM, Dolby and DTS audio formats. Each unit includes a wireless infrared remote for seamless control.

Blackbird 8K60 HDMI Switches

Blackbird 8K60 2x1 HDMI Switch (MSRP: $39.99) shares any two HDMI sources to an HDMI display, supporting the latest source outputs up to 8K/60Hz and 4:4:4 12-bit sampling. Wireless infrared remote is included for easy switching between sources.

Blackbird 8K60 2x1 HDMI Switch with Audio Extraction (MSRP: $149.99) provides the same HDMI switching functionality, resolution, frame rate and sampling as the Blackbird 8K/60Hz 2x1 HDMI Switch above but splits audio from the HDMI stream, allowing users to serve audio to their TV or display, as well as to an AV receiver or soundbar via a digital TOSLINK or analog 3.5mm aux connection.

Blackbird 8K60 HDMI Splitters

Blackbird 8K60 1x2 HDMI Splitter with Audio Extraction (MSRP: $149.99) distributes any HDMI source up to 8K/60Hz with 4:2:0 sampling and distributes it to up to two 8K HDMI displays. By decoupling the HDMI audio signal, this compact splitter can route HDMI audio to both displays, as well as digital and analog audio systems via TOSLINK and 3.5mm aux outputs.

Extending 8K content even further than the 1x2 splitter above, the Blackbird 8K60 1x4 HDMI Splitter with Audio Extraction (MSRP: $329.99) supports the same resolution, frame rate and sampling but can distribute any 8K/60Hz HDMI source to up to four 8K HDMI displays.

Blackbird 8K60 HDMI Matrix

The Blackbird 8K60 2x2 HDMI Matrix (MSRP: $179.99) serves double duty as an HDMI switch and splitter. It can serve content from two HDMI sources to two HDMI displays, and it can send content from one of the HDMI inputs to two displays simultaneously. By decoupling the source HDMI audio signals, this unit routes source HDMI audio to the displays, as well as connected audio systems via TOSLINK and 3.5mm aux outputs.

Customers that are looking to further enhance their 8K-capable AV systems without breaking the bank should also check out Monoprice's vast lineup of high-speed 8K Certified HDMI cables, with length ranging from one to 100 feet.

All Blackbird 8K AV solutions are available immediately at monoprice.com.

About Monoprice, Inc. (DBA Monoprice.com)
Located in Brea, Calif., Monoprice, Inc. is an e-commerce leader specializing in providing more than 7,500 high-quality yet affordable electronics and tech products. As an industry innovator, Monoprice fills a void in the consumer technology market by delivering exceptional products that are on par with the best-known national brands at prices far below the retail average with incomparable speed and service. Maintaining a business philosophy that focuses on the needs of its customers, the company strives to bring simplicity, fairness and confidence to consumers and businesses shopping for big-ticket electronics and tech accessories. For more information about Monoprice, follow us on FacebookTwitterLinkedInYouTube and the Monoprice Blog.

Media Contact:
Michael Farino
Managing Director
New Era Communications
michael@newerapr.com
949-346-1984

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monoprice-adds-prosumer-8k-av-hardware-to-its-blackbird-product-line-301753907.html

SOURCE Monoprice

