Monoprice Unveils Dark Matter GT Triple Monitor Mount and GT Racing Wheel Stand for Racing and Flight Sim Gaming

·3 min read

Featuring premium, all-metal construction the Dark Matter GT Triple Monitor Stand and GT Racing Wheel Stand provide the foundation for an extremely potent simulator rig

BREA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Build the racing or flight simulator rig of your dreams for less than you think. Dark Matter, the premium gaming accessories brand from Monoprice, today announced a new Triple Monitor Mount and a new GT Racing Wheel Stand. Combined, these two new products provide gamers the ultimate foundation for building an immersive simulator gaming rig that's ideal for racing and flight sim games.

Monoprice logo (PRNewsfoto/Monoprice)
Monoprice logo (PRNewsfoto/Monoprice)

"Racing and flight simulator games are hot genres, but to truly maximize the fun of these games you must have a quality simulator rig," said Andy Nguyen, Business Unit Manager, Monoprice. "With our new Dark Matter Triple Monitor Mount and GT Racing Wheel Stand, combined with our premium Dark Matter gaming monitors, customers can build extremely durable, vastly adjustable sim rigs capable of providing an incredibly realistic driving and cockpit experience without breaking the bank."

Dark Matter GT Triple Monitor Mount - $249.99

Serving as an expansive window to the digital racetrack or open air, the new Triple Monitor Mount from Dark Matter can hold up to three 32-inch monitors, or a single curved 49-inch super ultrawide monitor. Dark Matter offers a variety of high-performance gaming displays that are perfect for racing simulator applications. With its all-metal construction, this heavy-duty mount provides the rigidity, durability, and weight needed to keep monitors stable, safe, and secure during intense competition. The foldable arms allow users to angle the side monitors to create a more immersive, peripheral-vision-filling viewing experience when used with three displays. The floor-standing design allows for a racing/cockpit chair to be added and is tall enough to be used behind any racing wheel/flight stick mount or standard sitting desk. It features wire guards to keep cables neatly organized and prevent them from being pinched.

Dark Matter GT Foldable Racing Wheel Stand - $169.99

Providing a seriously adjustable platform for creating a realistic in-car driving experience, the new GT Foldable Racing Stand is compatible with most racing wheels, gear shifters, and pedal sets. Like the Triple Monitor Mount, the GT Foldable Racing Wheel Stand features an all-metal design for extra rigidity and durability needed to keep racing controls planted during intense competition. It features a four-way adjustable steering wheel plate, a four-way adjustable pedal base for maximum comfort and to accommodate a variety of chair setups, and a detachable gear shift mounting platform that can be used for LHD and RHD car configurations. Wire guards help keep cables neatly organized and out of the way for a professional, arcade-worthy appearance.

The Dark Matter Triple Monitor Mount and Foldable GT Racing Mount are available immediately at Monoprice.com and are backed by a one-year warranty.

Click here for press kit materials

About Monoprice

Located in Brea, Calif., Monoprice, Inc. is an e-commerce leader specializing in providing more than 7,500 high-quality yet affordable electronics and tech products. As an industry innovator, Monoprice fills a void in the consumer technology market by delivering exceptional products that are on par with the best-known national brands at prices far below the retail average with incomparable speed and service. Maintaining a business philosophy that focuses on the needs of its customers, the company strives to bring simplicity, fairness, and confidence to consumers and businesses shopping for big-ticket electronics and tech accessories. For more information about Monoprice, follow us on FacebookTwitterLinkedInGoogle+YouTube, and the Monoprice Blog.

Media Contact:
Michael Farino
New Era Communications
Phone: 949-346-1984
michael@newerapr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monoprice-unveils-dark-matter-gt-triple-monitor-mount-and-gt-racing-wheel-stand-for-racing-and-flight-sim-gaming-301737791.html

SOURCE Monoprice

