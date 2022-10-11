Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market to Reach Value of US$ 5.8 Bn by 2031, TMR Study
The global monosodium glutamate (MSG) market is expected to grow as utilization of monosodium glutamate increases in applications including food additives
Rising consumption of frozen meat products as well as higher per capita income in developing nations are expected to support the global meat business, which is estimated to drive the market
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market study on monosodium glutamate (MSG) anticipates the market to clock growth at around 5% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. By 2031, the monosodium glutamate (MSG) market size is estimated to cross value of US$ 5.8 Bn. High grade compounds based on amino acids that are paraben-free as well as biodegradable are becoming more widely available owing to firms in the monosodium glutamate (MSG) market.
In order to minimize potential adverse effects on people, monosodium glutamate (MSG) market manufacturer is expected to pay more attention to the usage of MSG produced from plants in pharmaceutical, personal care, and food items. Additionally, firms are also expected to follow cGMP in order to increase their reputation and standards, which is likely to drive demand of monosodium glutamate (MSG) market.
MSG is also widely used in cheeses, sauces, seasoning mixes, meat and dairy products, and instant noodles. The global monosodium glutamate (MSG) market is also benefiting from an increase in the consumption of MSG-containing meals offered by institutional food service providers. For many years, MSG has been widely employed in fast food, functional food items, and convenience food all over the world.
Request Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=60858
Key Findings of Market Report
The consumption for monosodium glutamate as animal feed is predicted to increase as meat intake increases in both developing and developed countries. The global monosodium glutamate (MSG) market is primarily driven by rising consumption of ready-to-eat meat products.
In the coming years, it is anticipated that the global monosodium glutamate (MSG) market will be driven by the explosive growth of the animal husbandry industry, particularly in developing nations. Besides, growing government efforts and measures, such as schemes and subsidies, to encourage growth of cattle industry is anticipated to drive the market.
Due to a rise in discretionary income and a wide range of culinary trends, the global processed meat business was worth over US$ 1.5 Trn. It is projected that the monosodium glutamate (MSG) market will grow due to growth of the process meat business.
Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=60858
Global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market: Growth Drivers
Based on end use, the global monosodium glutamate (MSG) market was dominated by the food processing business in 2020. As an ingredient and taste enhancer, monosodium glutamate is widely used in the food processing industry.
Global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market: Key Players
Some of the key market players are
Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Limited
Fufeng Group Company Limited
Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co., Ltd
Shandong Qilu Biotechnology Group Co., Ltd.
Cargill, Incorporated
Vedan International (Holdings) Limited
Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=60858
Global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market: Segmentation
Application
Additives
Preservatives
Flavor Enhancers
Acidity Regulators
Others
End Use
Food Processing
Medical & Pharmaceutical
Livestock
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Others
Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Reports by TMR:
Lubricants Market - Lubricants Market to Reach US$ 184.5 Bn By 2031
Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market - Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market to Register CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031
Copper Pipes & Tubes Market - Copper Pipes & Tubes Market to Register CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2031
Cut Resistant Fabrics Market - Cut Resistant Fabrics Market to Register CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031
Hexane Market - Hexane Market to Register CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031
Wood Flooring Market - Wood Flooring Market to Register CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031
Hyperelastic Material Market - Hyperelastic Material Market to Register CAGR of 4.89% from 2022 to 2031
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.
Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ
Contact Us:
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monosodium-glutamate-msg-market-to-reach-value-of-us-5-8-bn-by-2031--tmr-study-301646004.html
SOURCE Transparency Market Research