Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market to Reach Value of US$ 5.8 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

The global monosodium glutamate (MSG) market is expected to grow as utilization of monosodium glutamate increases in applications including food additives

Rising consumption of frozen meat products as well as higher per capita income in developing nations are expected to support the global meat business, which is estimated to drive the market

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market study on monosodium glutamate (MSG) anticipates the market to clock growth at around 5% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. By 2031, the monosodium glutamate (MSG) market size is estimated to cross value of US$ 5.8 Bn. High grade compounds based on amino acids that are paraben-free as well as biodegradable are becoming more widely available owing to firms in the monosodium glutamate (MSG) market.

In order to minimize potential adverse effects on people, monosodium glutamate (MSG) market manufacturer is expected to pay more attention to the usage of MSG produced from plants in pharmaceutical, personal care, and food items. Additionally, firms are also expected to follow cGMP in order to increase their reputation and standards, which is likely to drive demand of monosodium glutamate (MSG) market.

MSG is also widely used in cheeses, sauces, seasoning mixes, meat and dairy products, and instant noodles. The global monosodium glutamate (MSG) market is also benefiting from an increase in the consumption of MSG-containing meals offered by institutional food service providers. For many years, MSG has been widely employed in fast food, functional food items, and convenience food all over the world.

Key Findings of Market Report

The consumption for monosodium glutamate as animal feed is predicted to increase as meat intake increases in both developing and developed countries. The global monosodium glutamate (MSG) market is primarily driven by rising consumption of ready-to-eat meat products.

In the coming years, it is anticipated that the global monosodium glutamate (MSG) market will be driven by the explosive growth of the animal husbandry industry, particularly in developing nations. Besides, growing government efforts and measures, such as schemes and subsidies, to encourage growth of cattle industry is anticipated to drive the market.

Due to a rise in discretionary income and a wide range of culinary trends, the global processed meat business was worth over US$ 1.5 Trn. It is projected that the monosodium glutamate (MSG) market will grow due to growth of the process meat business.

Global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market: Growth Drivers

Based on end use, the global monosodium glutamate (MSG) market was dominated by the food processing business in 2020. As an ingredient and taste enhancer, monosodium glutamate is widely used in the food processing industry.

Global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Limited

Fufeng Group Company Limited

Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co., Ltd

Shandong Qilu Biotechnology Group Co., Ltd.

Cargill, Incorporated

Vedan International (Holdings) Limited

Global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market: Segmentation

Application

Additives

Preservatives

Flavor Enhancers

Acidity Regulators

Others

End Use

Food Processing

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Livestock

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

