Monotype Team Honored at 73rd Annual Technology & Engineering Emmys Ceremony

Monotype Studio professionals recognized for transforming tech in entertainment, alongside industry colleagues from Adobe, Apple, Google, Microsoft, and more.

WOBURN, Mass., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monotype today announced that it was recently honored at the 73rd Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards. Members of the Monotype Studio, typeface experts who help brands define, design and express their voices through type, were recognized for their revolutionary work to help bring text to the web and television for global audiences.

The award, "Standardization of Font Technology for Custom Downloadable Fonts and Typography for Web and TV Devices," was presented to The Moving Picture Experts Group (MPEG) and the WebFonts Working Group within the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), which includes members from leading technology innovators such as Adobe, Apple, Inc., Dalton Maag Ltd, Google LLC, Loongson Technology Corporation Limited, Mozilla Foundation, Microsoft Corporation, Wikimedia Foundation, as well as Monotype.

The Technology & Engineering Emmys ceremony was held April 25 in Las Vegas, following the initial award announcement alongside the rest of the Emmy categories in January. Hosted by CBS Sunday Morning's David Pogue, other awards presented included "In Camera Sensor and Software Stabilization," "Common Key Technology of OTT Content," and "Cloud Enabled Remote Editing and Project Management," and more.

"It has been a privilege to work alongside brilliant colleagues within the WG3 WebFonts Working Group for so many years," said Tom Rickner, Creative Type Director at Monotype, who was on hand to help accept the award on behalf of the group. "The type industry has come such a long way in recent decades, now working collaboratively to develop technologies that power the ways in which audiences consume information, engage with entertainment, and communicate with one another in a digital age. I'm immensely proud of our team, both within Monotype and our partner organizations."

Story continues

Over the past 25 years, the WebFonts Working Group within W3C has worked to enable the use of downloadable fonts through the Web Open Font Format ("WOFF"), an industry-supported protocol that is now deployed in all major web browsers. The result is that billions of users from around the world are now able to efficiently consume text when watching media or reading digital publications (like this press release).

Congratulations to all of the members and member organizations of both MPEG and WG3 for this tremendous honor.

About Monotype

Monotype creates brands that matter with type, technology, and expertise. The company partners with leading foundries to deliver the broadest inventory of high-quality typefaces in the world. Further information is available at www.monotype.com.

Follow Monotype on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Monotype is a trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

©2022 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. All rights reserved.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monotype-team-honored-at-73rd-annual-technology--engineering-emmys-ceremony-301549122.html

SOURCE Monotype