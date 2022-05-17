U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,057.16
    +49.15 (+1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,511.79
    +288.37 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,872.43
    +209.64 (+1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,821.96
    +38.53 (+2.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.92
    +0.72 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.50
    +9.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    +0.14 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    +0.0100 (+0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9640
    +0.0870 (+3.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2468
    +0.0144 (+1.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6090
    +0.5560 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,574.45
    +933.61 (+3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    688.89
    +446.21 (+183.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.31
    +56.51 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Monotype Team Honored at 73rd Annual Technology & Engineering Emmys Ceremony

·2 min read

Monotype Studio professionals recognized for transforming tech in entertainment, alongside industry colleagues from Adobe, Apple, Google, Microsoft, and more.

WOBURN, Mass., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monotype today announced that it was recently honored at the 73rd Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards. Members of the Monotype Studio, typeface experts who help brands define, design and express their voices through type, were recognized for their revolutionary work to help bring text to the web and television for global audiences.

(PRNewsfoto/Monotype)
(PRNewsfoto/Monotype)

The award, "Standardization of Font Technology for Custom Downloadable Fonts and Typography for Web and TV Devices," was presented to The Moving Picture Experts Group (MPEG) and the WebFonts Working Group within the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), which includes members from leading technology innovators such as Adobe, Apple, Inc., Dalton Maag Ltd, Google LLC, Loongson Technology Corporation Limited, Mozilla Foundation, Microsoft Corporation, Wikimedia Foundation, as well as Monotype.

The Technology & Engineering Emmys ceremony was held April 25 in Las Vegas, following the initial award announcement alongside the rest of the Emmy categories in January. Hosted by CBS Sunday Morning's David Pogue, other awards presented included "In Camera Sensor and Software Stabilization," "Common Key Technology of OTT Content," and "Cloud Enabled Remote Editing and Project Management," and more.

"It has been a privilege to work alongside brilliant colleagues within the WG3 WebFonts Working Group for so many years," said Tom Rickner, Creative Type Director at Monotype, who was on hand to help accept the award on behalf of the group. "The type industry has come such a long way in recent decades, now working collaboratively to develop technologies that power the ways in which audiences consume information, engage with entertainment, and communicate with one another in a digital age. I'm immensely proud of our team, both within Monotype and our partner organizations."

Over the past 25 years, the WebFonts Working Group within W3C has worked to enable the use of downloadable fonts through the Web Open Font Format ("WOFF"), an industry-supported protocol that is now deployed in all major web browsers. The result is that billions of users from around the world are now able to efficiently consume text when watching media or reading digital publications (like this press release).

Congratulations to all of the members and member organizations of both MPEG and WG3 for this tremendous honor.

About Monotype

Monotype creates brands that matter with type, technology, and expertise. The company partners with leading foundries to deliver the broadest inventory of high-quality typefaces in the world. Further information is available at www.monotype.com.

Follow Monotype on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Monotype is a trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

©2022 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. All rights reserved.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monotype-team-honored-at-73rd-annual-technology--engineering-emmys-ceremony-301549122.html

SOURCE Monotype

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Battered Tech Stocks Advisors Should Consider for Clients

    Tremendous returns are often achieved by diving in precisely when tech stocks are most battered. These 10 names merit particular consideration now.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Verizon Bumps Up Wireless Prices Citing Inflation Woes After AT&T

    For the first time in two years, Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) will raise prices on its wireless bills, helping it shift the burden of higher costs, Bloomberg reports. Industry watchdogs had warned that post-T-Mobile US, Inc's (NASDAQ: TMUS) acquisition of Sprint Corp, there would be fewer wireless competitors, making it easier to raise prices. Implementing higher charges under cover of surging inflation represents a ripe time to capitalize on the situation. Recently AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) r

  • Apple could switch everything from Lightning connector to USB-C, report claims

    Apple could switch all of its products from the Lightning connector to USB-C, a new report claims. It comes just days after reliable analyst Ming-chi Kuo claimed this year’s iPhone 14 could be the last of the iPhones to use Apple’s proprietary plug. Now he has said that other Apple products that use the port are likely to make the same move, adopting the more standard USB-C port for charging.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Tesla cars, Bluetooth locks, vulnerable to hackers - researchers

    Millions of digital locks worldwide, including on Tesla cars, can be remotely unlocked by hackers exploiting a vulnerability in Bluetooth technology, a cybersecurity firm said on Tuesday. In a video shared with Reuters, NCC Group researcher Sultan Qasim Khan was able to open and then drive a Tesla using a small relay device attached to a laptop which bridged a large gap between the Tesla and the Tesla owner's phone. "This proves that any product relying on a trusted BLE connection is vulnerable to attacks even from the other side of the world," the UK-based firm said in a statement, referring to the Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) protocol - technology used in millions of cars and smart locks which automatically open when in close proximity to an authorised device.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise, Cloud Computing, Telecom Markets Key

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • 12 best Apple Watch apps: From fitness-focused favourites to productivity-boosters

    Whether you’re killing time or trying to beat your personal best, these apps will help you smash your goals

  • DigitalOcean Will Test Customer Loyalty With 20% Price Increase

    DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) plays a different game than Amazon Web Services and the other giant cloud platforms. A small set of core cloud computing products, simple pricing with no surprises, free support and resources, and an easy-to-use platform have attracted around 623,000 customers. AWS has become the default choice for many, but it's often not the best choice for developers and small businesses.

  • Apple staff are already using 'Tap to Pay' at the HQ visitor center

    Apple is already testing its Tap to Pay feature for merchants at its Apple Park visitor center.

  • A USB-C iPhone could be part of a broader move away from Lightning for Apple

    Apple may be planning a broader move away from its proprietary Lightning port than was initially suggested in reports earlier in the week.

  • Apple Podcasts gains storage clean-up tools, support for annual subscriptions and a new distribution system

    As the battle for podcaster talent and distribution heats up among providers, Apple this morning announced the launch of several new features for its Apple Podcasts service, arriving alongside the latest software updates for iPhone, iPad and Mac. Key among these are features for managing podcast storage across devices, tools to enable annual podcast subscriptions and the newly announced Apple Podcasts Delegated Delivery system -- a feature that will soon allow creators to more easily distribute their podcasts directly to Apple Podcasts from third-party hosting providers. Apple says this latter addition will save creators time and energy as they'll be able to authorize their hosting provider to deliver both their free and premium podcast episodes to Apple Podcasts using the provider's own dashboard.

  • Forget rideshares, Uber will rent you a party bus

    Uber continues to show that it has grand ambitions that go far beyond the ride-sharing service that it first became known for. At the company's second annual, product-focused Go/Get event, Uber announced a host of new features focused primarily on expanding its offerings in both the travel and delivery categories.

  • Apple releases iOS 15.5 on iPhone with Apple Cash and Podcasts upgrades

    Apple rolled out the latest iOS 15 update to iPhone on Monday. Just days after seeding the iOS 15.5 Release Candidate to developers and public beta testers, the final version has arrived. iOS 15.5 is now available, and as long as you have a supported iPhone, you can download it. iOS 15.5 is a relatively … The post Apple releases iOS 15.5 on iPhone with Apple Cash and Podcasts upgrades appeared first on BGR.

  • Kwon Proposes Forking Terra, Nixing UST Stablecoin in ‘Revival Plan 2’

    Do Kwon is out with his second attempt at a revival plan for the troubled blockchain.

  • iOS 15.5 brings new Apple Cash update that lets you send and request money directly in Wallet

    Apple users can now request and send money from their Apple Cash card directly through the Wallet app with the launch of iOS 15.5. The company notes that to request or send money directly from Wallet, users can open up the app, tap on their Apple Cash card to view it, tap "request or send," add the recipient’s info, enter a cash amount and follow the steps to complete the request or transaction. The company notes that users can also continue to send and request money directly in Messages by tapping the Apple Cash button in Messages, entering the amount and then selecting Request or Pay.

  • The Morning After: The best air fryers

    With Twitter deal on hold, Musk says a lower sale price isn't 'out of the question’, Sony reveals the new games included in ​​PlayStation Plus' new high-end tiers, Uber Eats is launching two autonomous delivery pilot schemes.

  • ASUS' Flow X16 2-in-1 gaming laptop features a 165Hz mini-LED display

    ASUS has refreshed its gaming laptop lineup to add the latest components from AMD, Intel and NVIDIA.

  • From targeting to navigation, handheld devices are merging tech and tactics

    For ground-based observers calling in fires on a target, the observer historically worked with a radio and a pair of binoculars, or a bulky laser guidance system to get the job done. But systems have become more more precise and portable over the decades.

  • Marriott to Debut Ad Network to Reach Travelers Via App and Room TVs

    Marriott International said on Monday it would shortly launch a media network to let advertisers reach its guests via the hotel group’s app and websites and, someday, the TVs in its guestrooms. Marriott and a few advertisers will test the media network in the U.S. and Canada in the next two weeks. The hotel group […]