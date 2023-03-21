U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

Monozukuri to Present at DATE - 3D Design Workshop

PR Newswire
·2 min read

Will demonstrate industry's first fully integrated IC/Package Co-optimization Tool

ROME, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anna Fontanelli, Monozukuri S.p.A. CEO and Founder, will demonstrate MZ-GENIO™, the first integrated IC/Packaging EDA tool, during the "Advanced 3D architecture and design methodology" session at DATE 2023.

As part of Monozukuri’s 3D Integration workshop at DATE on Wednesday, April 19th, CEO and Founder, Anna Fontanelli will demonstrate how GENIO’s physical and electrical constraints drive systems optimization.
Ms. Fontanelli's presentation is part of the "3D Integration: Heterogeneous 3D Architectures and Sensors" session scheduled for Wednesday, April 19th in Antwerp Belgium.

During her session, Ms. Fontanelli will show how the MZ- GENIO holistic design environment spans the complete 3D design ecosystem. In doing so, its co-design platform enables a revolutionary approach to integrating with physical implementation tools in both IC and Package design spaces, as well as performing signal, power integrity and thermal analysis for physical-aware and simulation-aware system interconnect optimization.

She will reveal how GENIO's novel approach creates never-before-seen levels of IC system integration that shortens the design cycle by two orders of magnitude, drives faster time-to-manufacturing, improves yields, and streamlines the entire IC eco-system to enable function-intensive IC-designs that will be the backbone for the most advanced next-generation integrated circuits.

"With integrated circuits continuously shrinking and the evolutionary complexity of process technology, Moore's Law is entering a bottleneck," Ms. Fontanelli points out. "At present, 3D integration is a new hope to solve this dilemma."

"Shrinking transistors below a 1-nanometer node gets closer to the technology's limit. To further scale IC-functionality means moving "off chip" to vertical IC integration. This, Ms. Fontanelli explains, is the most practical way – perhaps the only way – to increase design complexity, reduce time-to-market and lower per unit costs. Certainly, it's more economically viable than extreme miniaturization," she claims.

GENIO features system architecture exploration, what-if analysis, 3D interconnect management, I/O planning and optimization, integrated within all existing EDA implementation platforms. It's optimization algorithms tame the computational complexity of 3D designs. It supports all system architectures (2D, 2.5D, 3D configurations), all assembly styles (wire-bonding, flip-chip, and mixed) and all design flows (die-driven, package-driven, a mixture of top-down & bottom-up).

About Monozukuri

Monozukuri's mission is to conquer 2.5D & 3D design challenges for next generation electronic products by delivering innovative, ground-breaking EDA software solutions and methodologies. The technology redefines the co-design of heterogeneous microelectronic systems by providing an improved level of automation in three-dimensional interconnect optimization.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monozukuri-to-present-at-date---3d-design-workshop-301776591.html

SOURCE Monozukuri Technologies

