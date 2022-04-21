U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

Monroe® Announces Expanded Parts Coverage for its Quick-Strut® Assemblies and OESpectrum® and Monro-Matic PLUS® Shocks and Struts

New Part Numbers Now Available for Passenger Cars, Trucks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monroe® shocks and struts, a leading global brand from Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) DRiV Motorparts group, has introduced new part numbers for its Quick-Strut® assemblies and OESpectrum® and Monro-Matic PLUS® shocks and struts. This expands Monroe's product coverage to more than 4.2 million vehicles in operation (VIO) in 2022. Offerings include coverage for passenger vehicles and light trucks.

Monroe&#xae; Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tenneco Inc.)
Monroe® Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tenneco Inc.)

Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies utilize vehicle-specific designs that are durability-tested to meet or exceed OE structural quality standards and durability requirements, featuring coil springs that are up to two times stronger than some competitors. The premium upper strut mount helps ensure smooth steering precision and helps to reduce noise, vibration, harshness and memory steer while reducing body sway for improved vehicle handling. A protective coating throughout resists rust and corrosion for longer wear, even under severe weather conditions.
Fit-checked and ride-tested at the Monroe engineering facility in Monroe, Michigan, each unit is preassembled of US and imported components at one of Monroe's global manufacturing facilities located in Paragould, Arkansas, to include everything necessary for a complete strut replacement with no need for a spring compressor. This provides technicians and DIYers with a quick, safe, easy installation.

New Quick-Strut product coverage for this year is now offered for more than 1.2 million domestic and import VIO over 19 applications. Coverage in the US and Canada is now available for the 2017-2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT and Premier models (excluding 1.6L Diesel; Monroe part #173062 (front right) and #173063 (front left)) and the 2017-2016 Chevrolet Malibu, all models (Monroe part #173051 (front right) and #173052 (front left)). Additionally, coverage is now available for 2017-2013 Hyundai Santa Fe models with 2.0 and 3.3L engines and the 2015-2014 Kia Sorrento line with 3.3L engines.

Five new part numbers are offered for Monroe OESpectrum shocks and struts, covering nine domestic and 13 imported applications for nearly 3 million VIO. Designed to provide an exceptional level of precise handling and control, OESpectrum shocks and struts feature premium technology specific to each vehicle's ride profile to filter out noise, vibration and harshness while enhancing drivability and performance. Monotube technology is available for vehicles originally equipped with monotube designs from the factory, which helps to maintain vehicle control, increasing stability over bumps or potholes, while a high-pressure nitrogen gas charge maintains tire-to-road contact for improved ride, handling and vehicle control. Exclusive OESpectrum strut coverage is now available for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ½ Ton, 2WD and 4WD, (excluding Classic (Old Body) LD model and TrailBoss); 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 ½ Ton, 2WD and 4WD (excluding Classic (Old Body) Limited model, Denali and AT4); 2021-2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ½ Ton, 2WD and 4WD (excluding TrailBoss); and 2021-2020 GMC Sierra 1500 ½ Ton, 2WD and 4WD (excluding Denali and AT4). The part number is Monroe 73116 (front). Covering nearly 220,000 VIO, Monroe OESpectrum shocks are now available for 2021-2012 Lexus GX460 models (Monroe 37398 (rear)).

One new part number is also available for Monroe Monro-Matic PLUS shocks covering over 150,000 VIO for the 2004 -1999 Nissan Pathfinder and 2003 – 1999 Infiniti QX4 models. Monro-Matic PLUS shocks are engineered to meet OE specifications and equipped with nitrogen gas charge to help maintain tire to road contact for improved ride and handling.

"Every quarter, Monroe increases its product line offerings to give technicians the ability to install the best quality products tested to strict structural and durability requirements to provide a long-lasting repair for their customers," said Joe Robinson, brand director, Monroe. "We will continue to expand our offerings with the right coverage for each region, based on what vehicles are coming into shops, to ensure our customers always have the quality choice available to best serve consumers' needs and vehicle performance expectations."

To learn more about Monroe ride control products, visit www.monroe.com or contact a Monroe supplier. Connect with Monroe on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Monroe Quick-Strut strut assemblies and OESpectrum shocks and struts are covered by a limited lifetime warranty and the brand's exclusive "Feel the Difference™" Guarantee money-back consumer offer. Restrictions apply. See www.monroe.com for more information.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2021 revenues of $18 billion and approximately 71,000 team members working at more than 260 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Karen Shulhan (DRiV) – 313.617.2086
karen.shulhan@driv.com

Bill Dawson (DRiV) – 847.482.5807
bdawson@driv.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monroe-announces-expanded-parts-coverage-for-its-quick-strut-assemblies-and-oespectrum-and-monro-matic-plus-shocks-and-struts-301530346.html

SOURCE DRiV

