MONROE — Monroe Community Credit Union recently received a 2024 Great Place To Work certification. The award is based entirely on the feedback of current employees, MCCU said.

“We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work-certified, as we consider employee experience a top priority every day,” said Kristine Brenner, president and CEO of MCCU. “We owe our continued success to our team of outstanding employees at MCCU. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition.”

Monroe Community Credit Union's main branch in Monroe is shown.

"Great Place To Work certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition for Great Place To Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Monroe Community Credit Union stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

MCCC celebrated its 70th anniversary in October.

Today, the company has two branches in Monroe and branches in Maybee, Newport, Bedford and Dundee. It serves members in all of Michigan and three counties in Ohio.

To learn more, visit monroecommunitycu.org.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe Community Credit Union earns Great Place to Work certification