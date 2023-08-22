Monroe County agriculture: Several ag events coming up

Ned Birkey

Weather has been kind to our “neck of the woods” with moderate temperatures and rainfall.

Although I have still not heard a fall frost forecast, the weather seems to feel more like late September at times. Beth Hall from Purdue University expects seasonable temperature to continue.

Growing degree day (heat unit) totals for 2023, and since March 1, as measured at the MSU Enviroweather Station at Applewood Orchards in Deerfield, increased 123 units this past week, from 1966 GDD last week to 2098 GDD this week. 2023 is still the lowest, with 2213.3 GDD as the six-year average heat units. Rainfall amounts have increased to 12.83 inches, compared to 12.55 inches last year and a previous five-year average rainfall of 13.83 inches.

Corn yield estimates can now be made in the field for farmers wanting to estimate their storage and harvest plans. Google “estimating corn yield in the field” or watch for a “slide rule” type estimator if some seed companies have them out at fall field days. They do make some assumptions of kernels and ear weight, but are still a reliable estimating tool. Going into fields also allows estimates of disease pressure, stalk strength, maturity, access weed escapes, etc.

Now is also a good time to make initial plans for 2024 varietal characteristics desired. Last week and this week I have seen a number of corn plants, of several varieties, with double ears and the second ear should/could add to the yield if the late season doesn’t have any problems, such as an early frost, hail or high winds.

Sudden Death Syndrome (SDS) of soybeans is more common, although not the problem the name may imply. Varieties have varying tolerances, so shop for varieties next year with some resistance. This disease is easy to diagnose by simply splitting the stem and looking for a brown discoloration, which would be Brown Stem Rot. If the inside of the stem is a creamy, off-white color, then the disease is SDS.

Soybean Cyst Nematodes (SCN) is a “hidden yield robber” as they live below ground, making detection harder than above ground insects or diseases. SCN is the number one pest of soybeans in Monroe County and the U.S. One topic at the Aug. 31 Farmer Field Day will be using novel approaches to managing this pest. SCN is a manageable pest. Even past Michigan soybean yield contest winners had this pest, yet still had top soybean yields. Ben Steyer of the Michigan Soybean Committee will report at the Aug. 31 Farmer Field Day at MCCC and if they still pay for SCN analysis for Michigan soybean farmers.

Adult hover flies and sweat bees seem to be common as they “feed” on sweaty skin (they actually lap up sweat for the moisture and salt from our skin). Hover flies feed on pollen, and although a nuisance, are beneficial insects as their larvae feed on soft-bodied insects like aphids.

Fall garden time is now for those who like growing your own produce. Eating the freshest strawberries, tomatoes and other produce from the garden has a wonderful taste and the next day you go back and pick the freshest for that day. Starting vegetables from seed is easy, as the soil may well be warmer than the air.

“Cool season” vegetables that are very hardy will tolerate some light frost and include: Lettuce, onions, peas, spinach, turnips, collards, among others. Hardy vegetables will tolerate colder weather, but may be injured or killed by frost. These include: Beets, carrots, chard, radishes and parsnips, among others.

Often garden soils can be improved by adding untreated grass clippings, leaves and even a cover crop, such as oats. The Monroe Extension office has soil test kits for homeowners and may even still have a soil probe to loan out with a deposit.

Upcoming Events

6 p.m. Aug. 23: Between the Corn Rows Tour at the Dan Trinkle Farm, 501 South Parker Road, Ann Arbor. Sponsored by the Corn Marketing Program of Michigan

Aug. 29-31: Farm Progress Show, Decatur, Ill. Fees apply

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 31: Farmer Field Day at MCCC Student Ag Farm. Four RUP credits and catered lunch offered. Free, but reservations are required by calling the Monroe County Farm Bureau at 734-269-3275

7-8 p.m. Aug. 31: Setting the Stage for Record Breaking Wheat Yield webinar, MSU Field Crops. Sign up at 810-667-0341

8:30 a.m.-noon Aug. 31: Northwest Ohio Agronomic Field Day. Free. Call 419-354-9050

7-8 a.m. Sept. 7: Marketing your Grain Crops webinar. Offered by MSU Field Crops. Sign up at 810-667-0341

7-8 a.m. Sept. 14: Monitoring Nematode Resistance in Soybeans webinar. Offered by MSU Field Crops. Sign up at 810-667-0341

8 a.m.-noon Sept. 16: Hazardous Waste Collection at Indian Creek Park, Bedford Township

Sept. 19-21: 2023 Farm Science Review at Molly Caren Agricultural Center, London, Ohio. Fees apply

Sept. 27: Midwest Mechanical Weed Control Field Day, Ohio State University' Wooster campus. Contact Crystal at 419-840-2128

Ned Birkey is an MSU Extension educator emeritus and a regular contributor to The Monroe News.

