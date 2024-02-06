Monroe County agriculture: Start planting seeds indoors

The latest eight- to 14-day agricultural weather outlook from the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center, issued Jan. 30, for Feb. 7-13 has a 90 percent probability for above normal temperatures and is leaning to a 50 percent chance for above normal precipitation. Its official 30-day forecast for February is leaning to above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation.

Right now, Eric Snodgrass of Nutrien Ag Solutions thinks we will have a tight planting window for spring (March–May). He says El Niño peaked in December, so the only question now is when and how fast will it collapse, which could be a major factor for temperature and precipitation patterns going into spring/summer.

Groundhog Day was celebrated on Friday for the 138th time this year, when the furry marmot “predicted” the weather for the rest of the winter. He didn't see his shadow this year, meaning we'll have an early spring. Mathematically, Punxsutawney Phil has been right about 39 percent of the time.

Wheat vernalization is a normal process a wheat plant goes through to reach reproductive stages. To vernalize, wheat seed must first germinate and then experience six to eight weeks of temperatures below 48ºF. December had three stretches of above 48ºF, with the highest temperature of 63.9ºF on Dec. 9. The last date of above 48º was on Dec. 27. For January, we had a high-temperature range from 6.9ºF to 44.6ºF. February has a warm stretch coming, but no forecast temperature above 48 degrees until Feb. 8. With exactly six weeks of temperatures below 48º from Dec. 28 through Feb. 7, vernalization should not be a factor this year. Wheat fields flooded are a newer concern, but should not be on long enough to suffocate wheat and kill the crown. The MSU Enviroweather station at Applewood Orchards in Deerfield recorded 3.73 inches of rainfall equivalent as of Jan. 29.

2023 custom machine work rates have been released by Michigan State University and offer a basis to determine a fair exchange value for both the custom applicator and the person who hired them. Previously, Ohio State and Purdue University released their custom rate guides. Rates in southeast Michigan may be higher than the average due to factors, such as: smaller field size, non-farm traffic, roads and bridges, trash, weeds or rocks in the fields, trees or brush, drainage ditches, fuel and other factors. It is common for small acreage work to have a 20 to 30 percent higher cost of operation.

2023 Ohio corn performance test results have been released and includes a trial location at Hoytville in Wood County, south of Toledo for northwest Ohio. Average yield across the early and full season tests was 261 bushels per acre. Measurements and records were kept for yield, moisture, lodging, final stand, emergence and test weight. The purpose of the OSU trials is to evaluate corn hybrids to assist farmers in selecting varieties best suited to their farming operations as well as complement recommendations made by seed companies. Hybrid selection should be based on proven performance from multiple test locations and years. Companies entered in 2023 included: 1st Choice, Agrigold, Axis Seed, B&A Genetics, Blue River, Channel, Dekalb, Dyna-Gro, Ebberts, FS Invision, Golden Harvest, Northrup King (NK), PC Seedco, Seed Consultants, Seed Genetics Direct, Seedway, Shurgrow, Stewart Seeds and Viking Blue River. Interested farmers can Google: 2023 OSU corn performance trials to get the full report. MSU did not conduct a corn variety testing program for 2023.

Starting seeds indoors gives a gardener a head start on the growing season, leading to more fruitful harvests. Warm season vegetables such as tomatoes, peppers and eggplant cannot be planted outdoors early in the spring when the soil is too cool for the seeds to germinate or plants to grow. Crops best started indoors includes; broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, tomatoes, cauliflower, celery, eggplant and peppers. Plants that do not do well inside and are best started in the garden, or outdoor containers includes; cucumbers, muskmelon, pumpkins, squash and watermelon. More information on starting seeds indoors next week.

— Ned Birkey is an MSU Extension educator emeritus and a regular contributor to The Monroe News.

