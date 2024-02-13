Monroe County agriculture: Tips for growing seeds indoors

The latest eight- to 14-day agricultural weather outlook from the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center, issued Feb. 6 and for Feb. 14-20, shows a temperature probability of near normal to leaning below normal and a precipitation probability leaning to below normal. Eric Snodgrass of Nutrien Ag Solutions thinks our spring and summer weather depends in large part how quickly El Niño stalls out or collapses. News about an atmospheric river means a relatively narrow band of tropical water vapor caught up on the edge of a cold front, with 30 to 50% of precipitation along the West Coast due to this phenomenon. For the East Coast of the U.S., this could be called a Nor’easter, an atmospheric river flooding the chilly East Coast.

Ned Birkey

Farmer sentiment as measured by the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture/CME (Chicago Mercantile Exchange) Group’s Ag Economy Barometer for January 2024 survey of farmers took a downturn compared to a year ago. Low commodity prices, except for cattle, had a more negative outlook by farmers, who anticipate lower farm income in 2024. The farm financial performance index dropped 12 points lower than just one month ago, partly due to higher interest rates and tightened bank requirements for loans. Indications are that U.S. farmers are worried about possible cost/price squeeze leading to lower farm incomes. Likewise, the farm capital investment index dropped reflecting farmer concerns that now is a bad time to make large capital investments, citing higher prices for machinery and construction.

The 2024 Smart Gardening Conference will be coming to southeast Michigan on March 9. It will be at Wayne County Community College's Ted Scott Campus, Haggerty Road, Belleville. Spurred on by new MSU Consumer horticulture educator Lindsey Kerr, this will be a day packed with fascinating and inspirational home, yard and garden topics. Homeowners have until March 1 to register, at a cost of $100. Contact Lindsey Kerr at: kerrlind@msu.edu or register at: canr.msu.edu/events/2024-smart-gardening-conference.

Valentine’s Day is not a good excuse to bring home young chicks or ducklings to small children to hug, snuggle or kiss. Live poultry could have bacteria, such as salmonella, on them or may have external parasites, mites, lice, ticks, fleas that can get on and affect humans. Handling can cause stress and possibly injury to the chicks or ducklings. If the children are interested in learning about small animals, have them join 4-H and then maybe they can take the large animal to show at the fair.

Starting seeds indoors begins with using an all-purpose potting mix, and not soil, for most seeds. For very small or delicate seeds, an actual seed-staring mix is recommended. For most vegetables, use a plug tray which has individual cells for each seed, saving time by not transferring to a larger container and minimizes root disturbance.

Many vegetables can be seeded with two to three seeds per cell, later thinning out and leaving the strongest seeding in each cell. Recycling egg cartons, yogurt cups and sour cream containers may work well as seed-starting containers. A pencil works well to poke a planting hole and then tapping down gently with the eraser end to assist with germination. Be sure to label each seeding with something like popsicle sticks. Watering depends on the container and seed, but overwatering is more common problem. Most vegetable crops have a minimum germination temperature between 36ºF and 60ºF, which is also dependent of if the seeds are for a cool or warm season crop. The seed packet or catalog usually has lots of information. A humidity dome helps keep the temperature and moisture more constant, but should be removed when about half the seeds have germinated.

— Ned Birkey is an MSU Extension educator emeritus and a regular contributor to The Monroe News.

