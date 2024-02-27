Monroe County potatoes contribute to Michigan's $2.5B economy

March weather is unpredictable is about all anyone will commit to saying at this time. The latest eight to 14 day agricultural weather outlook from the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center, updated Feb. 20 and for Feb. 28-March 5 is calling for a very likely probability of above normal temperature, which could be as little as one degree. There is also a probability of 40% to 50% of above normal precipitation. The “official” 30-day forecast, issued Feb. 15, is calling for March to be leaning above normal temperature and equal chances of precipitation. Eric Snodgrass of Nutrien Ag Solutions also says that April is a tough month to forecast, so he hasn’t.

Potatoes from Monroe County helps contribute $2.5 billion to Michigan’s economy. Locally, potatoes are grown for chipping and processing. One in four bags of potato chips comes from Michigan, with some from Monroe County farmers. About 70% of the two billion pounds of Michigan potatoes grown each year are sent to potato chip processors. Potatoes are the most consumed vegetable in America and are an inexpensive source of nutrition, rich in potassium, antioxidants and phytochemicals, while being free of fat, gluten, cholesterol and sodium.

Congratulations to MSU professors Jiming Jiang and David Douches who announced on Feb. 20 that they have isolated the gene that causes potatoes to release sugars when stored in the cold, which can create a carcinogen when spuds are processed into chips and fries. Their research followed 20 years of study and may lead to potatoes that not only don’t release the chemical, but taste better and are healthier.

The dicamba registration kerfuffle by has been solved, after a week of utter turmoil, as the U.S. EPA will allow current stocks of dicamba to be used by farmers. Dicamba is widely used in soybeans and cotton, and as planting in the southern states is about ready to begin, this decision was extremely important.

The Pesticide Data Program (PDP) of the USDA Ag Marketing Service (AMS) has released its 2022 report, which is about half a bazillion pages, with umpteen tables of data. Since 1991, USDA has monitored domestically grown and imported foods for residual pesticides. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development participates in the collection and testing of a variety of fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy, poultry and other specialty food items, such as honey, corn syrup, infant formula, fish and nuts for pesticide residues. Organic fruits and vegetables are a part of this testing. The PDP data is also used by U.S. EPA to monitor pesticide residue levels found in food to ensure that any residues found remain at safe levels. The latest report is available online at ams.usda.gov/pdp.

“Home-grown” eggs can be wonderful and nutritious as long as the rooster stays away from the hens. A rooster is a male chicken who can “fertilize eggs," so the hen produces a baby chick instead of an omelet. Roosters crow to warn their flock of danger, communicate their dominance and indicate safety for their flock. They crow to greet the day, lead their flocks to forage, to cue a boundary and to alert about predators. A rooster can prevent fights among the hens and may protect the weaker, smaller hens from getting picked upon by the larger hens (hen-pecked). There is no need for a rooster if the chickens are safely enclosed in a pen.

— Ned Birkey is an MSU Extension educator emeritus and a regular contributor to The Monroe News.

