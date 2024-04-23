Monroe County property transfers: April 23
Property transfers filed at the Monroe County Assessor’s Office. Information includes property address, seller, buyer, sale price and date of sale. Names may reflect representatives of buyers and sellers.
March 28
Three parcels on East Anderson Road, Unionville; Barkley Kirkendall 1 LLC of Greenwood sold to Nathaniel Zimmerman of Fishers; $239,400; March 28.
April 4
8248 W. Main St., Stinesville; Mischelle and Joseph Pfeiffer of Bedford sold to Molly Radecki of Stinesville; $87,000; April 4.
627 W. Duncan Drive, Bloomington; Cole and Glendolyne Roberts of Bloomington sold to William Roberts and Jeremy Forcier of Bloomington; $66,306; April 4.
April 5
500 N. Walnut St., No. 401, Bloomington; Fotis Grigoris and Sarah Lee of Rochester, Minnesota, sold to John and Allison Nelson of West Lake Village, California; $485,000; April 5.
3739 E. Villa Glen Court, Bloomington; Lesley and Mark Levin of Bloomington sold to Leland and Barbara Heflin of Bloomington; $599,500; April 5.
1521 W. Edinburg Bend, Bloomington; the Pacheco Family Trust of Salinas, California, sold to Ezekiel Garris of Bloomington; $260,000; April 5.
714 E. Tracee Court, Bloomington; Debra Wilhite of Knightstown sold to Joseph Gnanaraj and Shanthi Pavanasam of Bloomington; $483,000; April 5.
April 6
9419 S. Pointe Retreat Drive, Bloomington; Steven Hale of Scottsville, New York, sold to James and Kristen Durst of Noblesville; $147,500; April 6.
April 9
4190 N. Deer Park Drive, Bloomington; Valu-built Construction LLC of Bloomington sold to A and E Investment Group LLC of Bedford; $43,000; April 9.
907 N. Lindbergh Drive, Bloomington; Ruby Creek Homes LLC of Odon sold to Tara Henson of Bloomington; $205,000; April 9.
4014 E. Eagle Bay Drive, Bloomington; Thomas and Bette Chesser of Sherman, Illinois, sold to Cara Skrypchuk of Bloomington; $197,000; April 9.
360 S. Lori Lane, Bloomington; Dwayne and Katherine Marshall of Indianapolis sold to the Joel L. Dempsey Revocable Trust of Bloomington; $420,000; April 9.
3991 W. Andy Court, Bloomington; the Volk Family Trust of Pala, California, sold to Hewa Khalid and Bokan Abdulla of Bloomington; $305,000; April 9.
April 10
663 E. Harrison Court, Ellettsville; Kate Stephens, formerly known as Kate Waters, of Greencastle sold to Tammara and Jeffrey Reuter of Ellettsville; $439,900; April 10.
3718 E. Devonshire Court, Bloomington; Hamid Farzad of Indianapolis sold to Lucy Lepeau of Bloomington; $1,150,000; April 10.
3274 and 3300 W. Profile Parkway, Bloomington; BB Profile LLC of Bloomington sold to Amerco Real Estate Co. of Phoenix, Arizona; $2,100,000; April 10.
7290 W. Upland Drive, Bloomington; Ronald and Susan Johnson of Bedford sold to Carson Thummel of Bloomington; $340,000; April 10.
618 S. Heritage Drive, Ellettsville; Jeffrey and Tammara Reuter of Ellettsville sold to Conner Sturgeon and Sydney Zimmerman of Ellettsville; $288,000; April 10.
8414 N. Carr Road, Ellettsville; Don Cowden Foundation Inc. of Bloomington sold to Ritchie and Paula Tirey of Bedford; $45,000; April 10.
3541 N. Hackberry St., Bloomington; Robert Shaw of Bloomington sold to Beacon Builders LLC of Indianapolis; $44,500; April 10.
3707 E. Barrington Drive, No. D103, Bloomington; Shelby Babcock of Bloomington and Robert Babcock of Canandaigua, New York, sold to Chelsea Reed of Bloomington; $185,000; April 10.
2001 E. Hillside Drive, No. 9, Bloomington; the James A. and Christl J. Pike Joint Revocable Trust of Bloomington sold to James and Sarah Pike of Bloomington; $850,000; April 10.
9453 S. Pointe Retreat Drive, Bloomington; Cynthia Broderick of Bloomington sold to Mary and Steven Huffman of Terre Haute; $185,000; April 10.
4937 E. Ridgewood Drive, Bloomington; Danko and Laurie Antolovic of Bloomington sold to Spencer Headworth and Allison McKay of Bloomington; $585,000; April 10.
3504 W. Fox Trail Place, Bloomington; Makenzy Hamilton and Irie Shipp of Gosport sold to Donovan and Emily Thomas of Bloomington; $252,900; April 10.
April 11
Two parcels at 2617 S. Rogers St., Bloomington; Charles Billings of Bloomington sold to Eric Publow of Bloomington and Christopher Publow of Bloomington; $180,000; April 11.
6510 N. Utt Drive, Bloomington; Seana and Desmin Moriarty of Washington sold to Wyatt Downey of Bloomington; $189,900; April 11.
431 N. Kelli Drive, Ellettsville; Shea Briggs of Indianapolis sold to Chaustin Root of Ellettsville; $240,000; April 11.
3622 S. Hays Drive, Bloomington; Saylay Gold Investment LLC of Spencer sold to the Phillip L. Stewart Trust of Bloomington; $383,000; April 11.
April 12
1419 W. 12th St., Bloomington; Roderick Stark of Bloomington sold to Nathan Hinshaw of Bloomington; $85,000; April 12.
2875 E. Carowinds Court, Bloomington; Jo Rae and Jason Armes of Bedford sold to John and Isabel Holaday of Bloomington; $268,000; April 12.
3998 W. Furr Court, Bloomington; Phyllis Todd of Bloomington sold to Ryan and Emily Sizemore of Bloomington; $245,000; April 12.
550 N. Park Ridge Road, Bloomington; Rakesh and June Solomon of Georgetown, Texas, sold to Crystal Howard and Patrick Kenworthy of Bloomington; $349,900; April 12.
8910 N. County Line Road, Gosport; Daniel Grubb of Gosport sold to Michael Harman of Bloomington; $650,000; April 12.
3245 E. Mattatha Drive, Bloomington; David and Michelle Collier of Bloomington sold to Lamar and Rhonda Hylton of Bloomington; $749,900; April 12.
5525 N. Korbyn Court, Ellettsville; Marcusi Group LLC of Bloomington sold to Michelle Clark of Ellettsville; $329,000; April 12.
April 15
749 S. Harvey Drive, Bloomington; Mary Graves of Bloomington sold to Charles Layne LLC of Bloomington; $185,000; April 15.
406 E. Audubon Drive, Bloomington; the Bruce R. Storm and Shannon K. Storm Revocable Living Trust of Bloomington sold to the Elaine S. Torabi Revocable Trust of Munster; $760,000; April 15.
4648 S. Quinn Drive, Bloomington; Wininger Construction Inc. of Bloomington sold to James Hodgetts of La Jolla, California; $517,072; April 15.
