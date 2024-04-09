Monroe County property transfers: April 9

Property transfers filed at the Monroe County Assessor’s Office. Information includes property address, seller, buyer, sale price and date of sale. Names may reflect representatives of buyers and sellers.

March 13

6911 S. Ketcham Road and a parcel on South Ketcham Road, Bloomington; the estate of Linda J. Hobbs of Nineveh sold to Summer Webb and William Graves of Bloomington; $270,000; March 13.

4794 Conti Court, Bloomington; the John R. Parfet and Kristie A. Parfet Trust U/A of Holmen, Wisconsin, sold to Ronald and Mary Baldwin of Bloomington; $349,900; March 13.

March 15

6401 E. Robinson Road, Bloomington; Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Marté sold to Citizens Bank NA, formerly known as RBS Citizens NA, of Glen Allen, Virginia; $157,700; March 15.

March 19

5285 Nova St., Bloomington; Chris Berg of Bloomington sold to Gabriela Esquivel of Bloomington; $245,000; March 19.

March 20

120 E. Miller Drive, Bloomington; Summit Bloomington LLC of Dover, Delaware, sold to 120 E. Miller Drive LLC of Lincolnwood, Illinois; $5,085,934; March 20.

March 21

3120 E. Diana Court, Bloomington; William and Ruth Winecoff of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, sold to James Dalfonso Jr. and Deborah Dalfonso of Bloomington; $555,000; March 21.

March 22

7588 S. Old Ind. 37, Bloomington; Dannie and Denise Hudson of Bloomington sold to Joby Jerrells and Daria Shelton of Bloomington; $64,000; March 22.

1207 S. Lincoln St., Bloomington; the Jonathan M. Cargill Revocable Living Trust, Jonathan M. Cargill trustee, of Lopez Island, Washington, sold to Joel Thomas of Wabash and Gina Ruccione, no address given; $305,000; March 22.

March 25

2994 N. Bankers Drive, Bloomington; Bruce Johnson and Kim Alexander of Sullivan sold to Maryam and Craig Egenolf of Bloomington; $410,000; March 25.

March 26

A parcel on West Third St., Bloomington; WH Windup LLC of Indianapolis sold to WH Plaza Outparcel LLC of Red Bank, New Jersey; $10; March 26.

3774 E. Cobble Creek Drive, Bloomington; Ann Shockley of Indianapolis sold to Vishavjeet Turna and Bhola Singh of Bloomington; $242,000; March 26.

1010 W. Howe St., Bloomington; Larry Bender of Bloomington sold to Christopher Valliant of Bloomington; $280,000; March 26.

504 E. Audubon Drive, Bloomington; Douglas Sanders and Emily Castle of Indianapolis sold to Whitney and Daniel Sullivan of Bloomington; $365,000; March 26.

March 27

1262 E. Short St., Bloomington; B-town Co-Housing LLC of Bloomington sold to Daniel Burnham V and Trang Thi Ho of Bloomington; $420,000; March 27.

Two parcels at 1877 E. Eagle Bay Drive, Bloomington; Deann Inman of Bedford sold to Christopher and Cherylanne King of Pewaukee, Wisconsin; $277,777; March 27.

1717 E. Hunter Ave., Bloomington; the John C. Robinson and Mona D. Robinson Revocable Living Trust of Bloomington sold to Rodney McManamy of Bloomington; $400,000; March 27.

3912 S. Woodmere Place, Bloomington; Tammie Deckard of Bloomington and Charles Campbell of Bloomington sold to Keelyn Walsh of Bloomington; $250,000; March 27.

913 S. Timothy Court, Bloomington; John French of Bedford sold to Cheyenne Grinstead and Carmoletta Williams of Bloomington; $245,000; March 27.

March 28

2110 and 2108 W. Fountain Drive, Bloomington; Haralovich Properties LLC of Bloomington sold to Paul Pruitt of Bloomington; $500,000; March 28.

1215 S. Barnes Drive, Bloomington; Beth McMinn of Duvall, Washington, sold to Charles and Roberta Bell of Bloomington; $475,000; March 28.

4755 S. Woodbine Drive, Bloomington; Tracey Washburn of Bloomington sold to Jacob and Brittany Trusty of Bloomington; $188,500; March 28.

4295 N. Ridgewood Drive, Bloomington; Joseph Potts of Newton, Illinois, and Ashley and Jordan Potts of Newburgh sold to Arie Auto LLC of Bloomington; $155,000; March 28.

1039 S. Deer Run, Ellettsville; Valu-built Construction LLC of Bloomington sold to William and Ashley Hallmark of Ellettsville; $394,900; March 28.

4762 E. Donington Drive, Bloomington; Tanya Sullivan of Bloomington sold to Christopher and Erin Rich of Bloomington; $585,000; March 28.

March 29

Two parcels on East Bethel Lane, Bloomington; Patricia Basa of Bloomington sold to Ernie and Shirley Barrow of Bloomington; $75,000; March 29.

3304 W. Woodhaven Drive, Bloomington; Mollie Kaserman of Springville sold to Julee Ellis of Bloomington; $235,000; March 29.

April 1

1179 E. Winners Circle, Bloomington; Jeffrey and Kimberly McClaine of Bloomington sold to Ryan and Nathalie Johnson of Bloomington; $622,500; April 1.

April 2

7180 W. Holland Hill Lane, Bloomington; Erin Evans of Solsberry sold to Conner Dunn of Bloomington; $275,000; April 2.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Monroe County property transfers: April 9