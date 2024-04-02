Monroe County property transfers: April 2

Property transfers filed at the Monroe County Assessor’s Office. Information includes property address, seller, buyer, sale price and date of sale. Names may reflect representatives of buyers and sellers.

Feb. 23

2233 S. Star View Lane, Bloomington; Clearleaf Short Alternative Fund LP of Louisville, Kentucky, sold to Cassada Maintenance LLC of New Albany; $240,000; Feb. 23.

102 E. Ridgeview Drive, Bloomington; Colin and Allison McClanahan of Bloomington sold to Donald and Mary Cook of Bloomington; $199,000; Feb. 23.

March 8

1166 S. Hayden Court, Ellettsville; Barry and Dara Jackson of Fort Wayne sold to Douglas and Clare Hughes of Ellettsville; $420,000; March 8.

3951 S. Bushmill Drive, Bloomington; Bart and Valerie Beckham-Feller of Bloomington sold to Kyah Hiers and James Vavrek of Bloomington; $302,000; March 8.

March 13

3222 N. Ramble Road West, Bloomington; Brandon Hood of Bloomington and Julie Hood, no address given, sold to Eric Rodkin and Deborah Atlas of Bloomington; $625,000; March 13.

1202 S. Donington Court, Bloomington; Colin Slaughter and Claire Carney of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, sold to James Meeks-Johnson of Bloomington; $437,000; March 13.

March 14

1711 S. Maxwell St., Bloomington; the Charles Edward Rife Revocable Living Trust of Bloomington sold to Jayne Fuglister of Fort Myers, Florida; $439,000; March 14.

3459 S. Oaklawn Circle, Bloomington; Charles Sinn III of West Lafayette sold to Mary Mahern and Philip Brittain of Bloomington; $179,900; March 14.

March 15

801 and 803 N. Smith Road, Bloomington; Windhorse Properties LLC of Bloomington sold to Karan Singh of Bloomington; $240,000; March 15.

Two parcels at 4999 N. Lenzy Way, Bloomington; 453 S. Clarizz Blvd LLC of Bloomington sold to AH and MH LLC of Bloomington; $380,000; March 15.

3502 E. Saddlebrook Court, Bloomington; the Daniel A. Dinnsen and Judith A Gierut Revocable Living Trust of Bloomington sold to the James T. Morris Revocable Trust and the Nan D. Morris Revocable Trust of Bloomington; $640,000; March 15.

618 E. Moss Creek Court, Bloomington; Randall and Ruth Gratz of Indianapolis sold to Natalie Walker of Bloomington; $290,000; March 15.

5761 W. Tensleep Road, Bloomington; Heather Sexton of Gosport sold to Joel Buchanan of Greenwood and Martha Buchanan, no address given; $240,000; March 15.

3002 E. Bricklin Court, Bloomington; the Frederick William Roedl Revocable Trust and the Mary Beth Roedl Revocable Trust of Bloomington sold to the James A. Pike and Christl J. Pike Joint Revocable Trust of Bloomington; $655,000; March 15.

March 18

2620 S. Leonard Springs Road, Bloomington; Melanie Gardner of Portsmouth, Virginia, sold to Benjamin Phillips of Bloomington; $185,000; March 18.

2365 E. Linden Hill Drive, Bloomington; Maxine Watson of Bloomington sold to Cara and Daniel Dixon of Bloomington; $549,000; March 18.

1106 S. Graywell Drive, Bloomington; James and Jacqueline Dougherty of Bloomington sold to Dolores Dunn of Bloomington; $375,000; March 18.

A parcel on North Ind. 37, Bloomington; the estate of Marc Reed Presti of Fishers sold to Sarge Property LLC of Bloomington; $325,000; March 18.

March 19

880 E. Sherwood Hills Drive, Bloomington; Benjamin Burns of Monrovia, Katherin Burns of French Lick and Claudia Burns of Lakewood, Washington, sold to Nested Holdings LLC of Rochester; $175,000; March 19.

710 E. Sherwood Hills Drive, Bloomington; Benjamin and Lara Floyd of Kennewick, Washington, sold to Chandini Hudson of Robbinsville, New Jersey; $168,000; March 19.

1043 E. Jackie Court, Ellettsville; Elizabeth King of Defiance, Ohio, sold to Kraig and Katlyn Shutters of Ellettsville; $390,000; March 19.

March 20

700 E. Concord Drive, Ellettsville; the Michael Cassidy Revocable Living Trust of Bloomington sold to the Paul J. Smedberg and Jeannette B. Smedberg Living Trust of Bloomington; $215,000; March 20.

523 W. Seventh St., Bloomington; Diana Holdman of Bloomington and Amanda Holdman of East Falmouth, Massachusetts, sold to John and Jennifer Kincaid of Bloomington; $168,000; March 20.

107 N. Roundtree Court, Ellettsville; Brian and Amy Lloyd of Ellettsville sold to Karl and An Na Duffey of Ellettsville; $257,000; March 20.

6176 S. Fairfax Road, Bloomington; Logan Patzner of Bloomington and Neil Patzner of Bloomington sold to Kody Crew of Bloomington; $237,000; March 20.

March 21

725 N. Keystone Court, Bloomington; Catherine Soudah of Bloomington sold to Adarsh Dharan and Resmi Jayasree of Bloomington; $420,000; March 21.

3455 S. Oaklawn Circle, Bloomington; Yanlin Chen of Monterey, California, sold to Santos Herrera and Santos Rubio of Bloomington; $195,000; March 21.

March 22

702 E. Wellington Court, Bloomington; Blue House Holdings LLC of Bloomington sold to Ashton and Dinah Jacobs of Bloomington; $392,000; March 22.

2801 S. Forrester St., Bloomington; the Beth A. Watson Revocable Trust of Fort Wayne sold to Blue House Holdings LLC of Bloomington; $505,000; March 22.

3122 S. Ryan Court, Bloomington; Matthew Harms of Bloomington sold to John Readdy and Maria Beattie of Bloomington; $320,000; March 22.

1250 W. Adams Hill Circle, No. 501, Bloomington; Victoria Loring of Bloomington sold to Bradley Hollis of Bloomington; $215,000; March 22.

4000 N. Rosewood Drive, Bloomington; Charles and Lori Fairns of Bloomington sold to Samuel and Megan Hughes of Bloomington; $335,000; March 22.

1727 N. Lincoln St., Bloomington; University Properties IX LLC of Bloomington sold to Michael and Rachel Kushner of Westfield; $200,000; March 22.

A parcel on South Rockport Road, Bloomington; Mason DM Properties LLC of Bloomington sold to Bloomington Country Club Inc. of Bloomington; $250,000; March 22.

1733 N. Lincoln St., Bloomington; University Properties IX LLC of Bloomington sold to Theodore and Diana Brown of Southlake, Texas, and Garrett Brown of Bloomington; $218,000; March 22.

3651 S. Hays Drive, Bloomington; Charles Layne LLC of Bloomington sold to Karen Smedley of Bloomington; $374,900; March 22.

March 25

621 S. Village Drive, Bloomington; Patrick Arvin of Evansville sold to Thomas Bruttomesso of Bloomington; $262,500; March 25.

8481 N. Mount Tabor Road, Ellettsville; Scott and Susan Smith of Bloomington sold to Janet Neal of Ellettsville; $80,000; March 25.

410 S. Poplar Drive, Ellettsville; Zachary and Clairissa Gunderman of Bloomington sold to Mary and Jacob Raby of Ellettsville; $245,000; March 25.

2425 N. Headley Road, Bloomington; Alison Welken of Wellington, Colorado, sold to Devlin and Samantha Stalion of Bloomington; $325,000; March 25.

