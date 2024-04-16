Monroe County property transfers: April 16

The Herald-Times
6 min read
0

Property transfers filed at the Monroe County Assessor’s Office. Information includes property address, seller, buyer, sale price and date of sale. Names may reflect representatives of buyers and sellers.

March 5

  • 3140 S. Cuffers Drive, Bloomington; Michael Stultz of California, Maryland, sold to Troy Arnold of Bloomington; $286,700; March 5.

March 13

  • 4228 S. Orchard Lane, Bloomington; Michael Stuffle of Monticello sold to Gage Davis of Bloomington; $138,000; March 13.

March 21

  • 4549 N. Hartstrait Road, Bloomington; WindGate Properties LLC of Connersville sold to Investor Deals Today LLC of Monroe City; $24,484; March 21.

March 25

  • 5112 N. Echo Bend, Bloomington; Oghenekaro and Edna Omodior of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, sold to Joshua and Meghan Drake of Bloomington; $325,000; March 25.

March 26

  • 7501 W. Natalie Drive, Bloomington; Beacon Builders LLC of Greenwood sold to Aaron Posey of Bloomington; $328,000; March 26.

  • 3707 E. Barrington Drive, Unit D104, Bloomington; Justin and Gregory Smith of Bloomington and Natalie Smith of Washington sold to Abigail Webster of Bloomington and Melissa Boyette and Edward Webster of Fort Collins, Colorado; $215,000; March 26.

  • 6193 S. Ison Road, Bloomington; Nick Lalonde of Bloomington sold to Douglas and Christine Smith of Knox; $147,500; March 26.

March 27

  • 3600 W. Woodcliff Court, Bloomington; Judith Kirk of Nashville sold to Eric Taylor of Mitchell and Mira Scott of Bloomington; $60,000; March 27.

March 28

  • 3429 S. Oaklawn Circle, Bloomington; Guangqing Wang of Bloomington sold to Cristian Arellano of Jersey City, New Jersey; $219,000; March 28.

  • 325 E. Clover Lane, Bloomington; the Leonard-Millan Family Revocable Living Trust of Bloomington sold to David and Minerva Hittle of Fowler; $570,000; March 28.

  • 1725 N. Lincoln St., Bloomington; University Properties IX LLC of Bloomington sold to Sarah and Christian Bridgwater of Fort Wayne; $200,000; March 28.

March 29

  • 3211 N. O’Brien Place, Bloomington; Douglas and Susan Schmidt of Guilford sold to Stacey Hughes of Bloomington; $282,000; March 29.

  • 934 E. Buckingham Drive, Bloomington; Jerry Sherman of Bloomington sold to Benjamin Peterson of Bloomington; $217,000; March 29.

  • 832 S. Lantern Lane, Ellettsville; Chris Arnold of Ellettsville sold to Gabriel Armstrong of Ellettsville; $274,000; March 29.

  • A parcel on North Moon Road, Gosport, and two parcels on North Columbia Ave., Stinesville; Randall Stine of Martinsville sold to Steven and Cathy Harden of Stinesville; $45,000; March 29.

  • 4120 S. Purple Finch Drive, Bloomington; Troy Arnold of Bloomington sold to Adam and Jennifer Steffen of Bloomington; $555,000; March 29.

  • 5523 N. Andrea Drive, Bloomington; Joseph and Anette Bornhorst of Red Rock, Arizona, sold to Alexander Narey of Bloomington; $295,000; March 29.

  • 4605 E. Donington Drive, Bloomington; the estate of Lolita A. Carr of Bloomington sold to Carol Harris of Bloomington; $335,000; March 29.

  • 1583 W. Edinburgh Bend, Bloomington; Salvador Jimenez Jr. and Ana Jimenez of Hammond sold to Gehong Li of Bloomington; $276,000; March 29.

  • 5767 S. Ison Road, Bloomington; Aaron Sparks of Terre Haute sold to Arrick Mills of Griggsville, Illinois; $60,000; March 29.

  • 8320 S. Ashley Ave., Bloomington; the Roby L. Park 2023 Irrevocable Trust of Lewisville, Texas, sold to Arielle Simmons-Steffen and Benjamin Steffen of Bloomington; $560,000; March 29.

April 1

  • 907 S. Baldwin Drive, Bloomington; the Lillian Delores Clogston Revocable Trust of Bloomington and the Gary L. Clogston Revocable Trust, no address given, sold to Andrew and Mary Saltzman of Bloomington; $675,000; April 1.

  • 4400 S. Calloway Court, Bloomington; Cory and Macy Blackwell of Southlake, Texas, sold to Glenn and Lorie Bear of Bloomington; $606,000; April 1.

  • 9636 S. Bay Pointe Court, Bloomington; Mary McFann of Richmond, Kentucky, sold to Kathy Hammel of Bloomington; $199,900; April 1.

  • 673 W. Ryan Road, Bloomington; Janssen and Nicole Jones of Bloomington sold to Jacob Adam of Noblesville; $280,000; April 1.

  • Two parcels at 9822 S. Harbour Pointe Drive, No. 9, Bloomington; Lisa Blair of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, sold to Jeffrey and Jane Mastin of Linden, Virginia; $400,000; April 1.

  • 600 N. Livy Court, Ellettsville; Bledsoe Tapp & Co. Inc. of Bloomington sold to Ian Vasily of Bloomington; $60,000; April 1.

  • 618 N. Livy Court, Ellettsville; Bledsoe Tapp & Co. Inc. of Bloomington sold to Ruby Creek Homes LLC of Odon; $60,000; April 1.

April 2

  • 515 E. Moss Creek Drive, Bloomington; Jean Firebaugh of Bloomington sold to Sassan Moqaddam and Elmira Qahfarokhi of Bloomington; $305,500; April 2.

  • 5736 N. Pathways Drive, Unionville; Terry and Diane Smith of Carmel sold to Michel Bess Jr. and Angela Bess of Tipton; $940,000; April 2.

  • 3424 S. Cedarwood Circle, Bloomington; Vinh Quang and Lan Thi Ha Nguyen of Springfield, Virginia, sold to Muzeeb Shaik of Bloomington; $482,500; April 2.

  • 1407 S. Grant St., Bloomington; David Friedel of Freedom sold to Jereme Galloway of Bloomington and Jeffrey Simpson of Evansville; $335,000; April 2.

April 3

  • 5475 W. Ind. 46, Bloomington; Ronald Baugh of Bloomington sold to CBO LLC of Bloomington; $300,000; April 3.

  • 530 E. Graham Place, Bloomington; Derrick Martin of Bloomington sold to Vandana Oza of Greenwood and Mahosh Saraswat of Naperville, Illinois; $147,000; April 3.

  • 2015 W. Cory Drive, Bloomington; Stephen Enyiaku of Jacksonville, Florida, sold to Jessica Enyiaku of Bloomington; $201,000; April 3.

April 4

  • 4415 S. Rotterdam Drive, Bloomington; Alexandra Thompson and Matthew Guerrieri of Powell, Ohio, sold to Donna Crowley of Santa Rosa, California; $739,000; April 4.

  • 703 W. Temperance St., Ellettsville; Nick of Time Antiques LLC of Ellettsville sold to Kenneth Dailey of Bloomington; $189,900; April 4.

  • 3342 S. Dawson Lane, Bloomington; Meghan Meyer of Delmar, New York, sold to Derrick and Amber Martin of Bloomington; $310,000; April 4.

  • 4124 W. Red Rock Road, Bloomington; Marie-Noelle Long of Bloomington sold to Scott and Susan Smith of Bloomington; $165,000; April 4.

  • 6115 E. Ind. 46, Bloomington; Scott and Emily Wickersham of Bloomington sold to Joshua and Kathleen Kearns of Bloomington; $485,000; April 4.

April 5

  • 2602 E. Second St., Unit B, Bloomington; Margie Chapman of Bloomington sold to the Jon Andrew Bierman and Jennifer Ann Bierman Revocable Trust of Saint Louis, Missouri; $265,000; April 5.

  • 3735 E. Villa Glen Court, Bloomington; Ronald Reimer Jr. and Susan Reimer of Nashville sold to Dennis and Julia Roche of Bloomington; $615,000; April 5.

  • 734 N. Livy Drive, Ellettsville; Ruby Creek Homes LLC of Odon sold to Laroseia Matthews of Ellettsville; $330,000; April 5.

  • 528 S. Woodlawn Ave., Bloomington; the estate of Janet Rose Shields of Ellettsville sold to B Venturas LLC of Bloomington; $440,000; April 5.

  • 1616 S. Renwick Blvd., Bloomington; Sacksteder Properties LLC of Trafalgar sold to Cody Jinnette and Lauren Schmidt of Indianapolis; $660,000; April 5.

  • 2683 S. Isabel Court, Bloomington; Shivraj and Nehalba Jhala of Bloomington sold to Vincent Grubbs of Bloomington; $375,000; April 5.

  • 1504 E. Browning Lane, Bloomington; Roger Correll of Bloomfield sold to Nancy and David Morton of Bloomington; $345,000; April 5.

  • 3740 W. Arlington Road, Bloomington; Riley and Erika Bock of Bloomington sold to Ethan Titus and Cassandra Cox of Bloomington; $320,000; April 5.

  • 1443 W. Adams Hill Circle, Bloomington; James and Angela Warnick of Bloomington sold to Edward and Priscilla Rasher of Cumming, Georgia; $440,000; April 5.

  • 601 E. Barton Woods Lane, Ellettsville; Sacksteder Properties LLC of Trafalgar sold to Eduardo and Renata Ximenes of Ellettsville; $399,000; April 5.

  • 9449 S. Pointe Retreat Drive, Bloomington; Alexander Barnes of Bedford sold to Alison Becker of Indianapolis; $179,900; April 5.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Monroe County property transfers: April 16

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Falls As Donald Trump Stock Craters; Cathie Wood Buys This Stock Amid 51% Plunge

    The Dow Jones fell as Elon Musk made a Tesla move. The Donald Trump stock sank on the stock market today. Cathie Wood bought a diving stock.

  • Trump Media stock tanks on move to issue millions of shares

    Trump Media stock slid as much as 16% on Monday after the parent company of Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, filed to issue more than 21 million shares.

  • Wall Street Selloff Goes Global Amid US Rate Angst: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff on Wall Street went global as investors grappled with the threat of higher-for-longer interest rates, China’s sluggish economy and an Israeli counter-strike. Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeTesla Executive Baglino Leaves as Musk Lose

  • 4 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Here are four stocks to buy now that could offer investors upside in the short and long term.

  • Nvidia Reveals 8 'Secrets' For When To Sell Stocks. No. 2 Is Key.

    As top growth stocks like Nvidia test key moving averages, keep in mind these proven rules for when to sell stocks.

  • Tesla layoffs hit high performers, some departments slashed, sources say

    Tesla management told employees Monday that the recent layoffs -- which gutted some departments by 20% and even hit high performers -- were largely due to poor financial performance, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The layoffs were announced to staff just a week before Tesla is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings. The move comes as Tesla has seen its profit margin narrow over the past several quarters, the result of an EV price war that has persisted for at least a year.

  • Elon Musk Agrees With Jamie Dimon's Warning Of Political Polarization 'Creating Risks That Could Eclipse Anything Since World War II'

    JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon's annual shareholder letter is a moment investors await to understand the thinking of one of the world's most influential bankers. While there has been speculation of Dimon entering politics, with him even gaining the support of billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman to run for president, JP Morgan shared in a statement that "Jamie has no plans to run for office" and that "he is very happy in his current role." That has not stopped him from oc

  • Not-So-Happy Meal: $20 Wages Has Burger Joints In This State All Heated

    California fast-food employees started earning a minimum of $20 an hour in April. Thanks to a new law, which went into effect earlier this month, California chain restaurants with at least 60 locations nationwide have to pay their employees more. For smaller restaurants, the minimum wage continues to be the statewide bottom of $16 an hour. The largest publicly-traded fast-food companies include McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD); Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX); Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM), which owns Tac

  • Xiaomi’s Success Means More Trouble for Battered China EV Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp.’s roaring entry into the electric vehicle market is dimming the recovery outlook for China’s beaten down auto startups.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeTesla Executive Baglino Leaves as Musk Loses Another Top DeputyHype around the

  • We're 66 With $1.4 Million in IRAs, and $4,100 Monthly From Social Security. What's Our Retirement Budget?

    Say that, as a married couple, you have $1.4 million in your IRAs and, at age 66, expect about $4,100 per month in Social Security. Based on some typical rules of thumb, you might be able to plan on about $108,000 per year of retirement income, but how much you actually need and will be […] The post We're 66 With $1.4 Million in IRAs, and $4,100 Monthly From Social Security. What's Our Retirement Budget? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.