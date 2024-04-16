Monroe County property transfers: April 16
Property transfers filed at the Monroe County Assessor’s Office. Information includes property address, seller, buyer, sale price and date of sale. Names may reflect representatives of buyers and sellers.
March 5
3140 S. Cuffers Drive, Bloomington; Michael Stultz of California, Maryland, sold to Troy Arnold of Bloomington; $286,700; March 5.
March 13
4228 S. Orchard Lane, Bloomington; Michael Stuffle of Monticello sold to Gage Davis of Bloomington; $138,000; March 13.
March 21
4549 N. Hartstrait Road, Bloomington; WindGate Properties LLC of Connersville sold to Investor Deals Today LLC of Monroe City; $24,484; March 21.
March 25
5112 N. Echo Bend, Bloomington; Oghenekaro and Edna Omodior of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, sold to Joshua and Meghan Drake of Bloomington; $325,000; March 25.
March 26
7501 W. Natalie Drive, Bloomington; Beacon Builders LLC of Greenwood sold to Aaron Posey of Bloomington; $328,000; March 26.
3707 E. Barrington Drive, Unit D104, Bloomington; Justin and Gregory Smith of Bloomington and Natalie Smith of Washington sold to Abigail Webster of Bloomington and Melissa Boyette and Edward Webster of Fort Collins, Colorado; $215,000; March 26.
6193 S. Ison Road, Bloomington; Nick Lalonde of Bloomington sold to Douglas and Christine Smith of Knox; $147,500; March 26.
March 27
3600 W. Woodcliff Court, Bloomington; Judith Kirk of Nashville sold to Eric Taylor of Mitchell and Mira Scott of Bloomington; $60,000; March 27.
March 28
3429 S. Oaklawn Circle, Bloomington; Guangqing Wang of Bloomington sold to Cristian Arellano of Jersey City, New Jersey; $219,000; March 28.
325 E. Clover Lane, Bloomington; the Leonard-Millan Family Revocable Living Trust of Bloomington sold to David and Minerva Hittle of Fowler; $570,000; March 28.
1725 N. Lincoln St., Bloomington; University Properties IX LLC of Bloomington sold to Sarah and Christian Bridgwater of Fort Wayne; $200,000; March 28.
March 29
3211 N. O’Brien Place, Bloomington; Douglas and Susan Schmidt of Guilford sold to Stacey Hughes of Bloomington; $282,000; March 29.
934 E. Buckingham Drive, Bloomington; Jerry Sherman of Bloomington sold to Benjamin Peterson of Bloomington; $217,000; March 29.
832 S. Lantern Lane, Ellettsville; Chris Arnold of Ellettsville sold to Gabriel Armstrong of Ellettsville; $274,000; March 29.
A parcel on North Moon Road, Gosport, and two parcels on North Columbia Ave., Stinesville; Randall Stine of Martinsville sold to Steven and Cathy Harden of Stinesville; $45,000; March 29.
4120 S. Purple Finch Drive, Bloomington; Troy Arnold of Bloomington sold to Adam and Jennifer Steffen of Bloomington; $555,000; March 29.
5523 N. Andrea Drive, Bloomington; Joseph and Anette Bornhorst of Red Rock, Arizona, sold to Alexander Narey of Bloomington; $295,000; March 29.
4605 E. Donington Drive, Bloomington; the estate of Lolita A. Carr of Bloomington sold to Carol Harris of Bloomington; $335,000; March 29.
1583 W. Edinburgh Bend, Bloomington; Salvador Jimenez Jr. and Ana Jimenez of Hammond sold to Gehong Li of Bloomington; $276,000; March 29.
5767 S. Ison Road, Bloomington; Aaron Sparks of Terre Haute sold to Arrick Mills of Griggsville, Illinois; $60,000; March 29.
8320 S. Ashley Ave., Bloomington; the Roby L. Park 2023 Irrevocable Trust of Lewisville, Texas, sold to Arielle Simmons-Steffen and Benjamin Steffen of Bloomington; $560,000; March 29.
April 1
907 S. Baldwin Drive, Bloomington; the Lillian Delores Clogston Revocable Trust of Bloomington and the Gary L. Clogston Revocable Trust, no address given, sold to Andrew and Mary Saltzman of Bloomington; $675,000; April 1.
4400 S. Calloway Court, Bloomington; Cory and Macy Blackwell of Southlake, Texas, sold to Glenn and Lorie Bear of Bloomington; $606,000; April 1.
9636 S. Bay Pointe Court, Bloomington; Mary McFann of Richmond, Kentucky, sold to Kathy Hammel of Bloomington; $199,900; April 1.
673 W. Ryan Road, Bloomington; Janssen and Nicole Jones of Bloomington sold to Jacob Adam of Noblesville; $280,000; April 1.
Two parcels at 9822 S. Harbour Pointe Drive, No. 9, Bloomington; Lisa Blair of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, sold to Jeffrey and Jane Mastin of Linden, Virginia; $400,000; April 1.
600 N. Livy Court, Ellettsville; Bledsoe Tapp & Co. Inc. of Bloomington sold to Ian Vasily of Bloomington; $60,000; April 1.
618 N. Livy Court, Ellettsville; Bledsoe Tapp & Co. Inc. of Bloomington sold to Ruby Creek Homes LLC of Odon; $60,000; April 1.
April 2
515 E. Moss Creek Drive, Bloomington; Jean Firebaugh of Bloomington sold to Sassan Moqaddam and Elmira Qahfarokhi of Bloomington; $305,500; April 2.
5736 N. Pathways Drive, Unionville; Terry and Diane Smith of Carmel sold to Michel Bess Jr. and Angela Bess of Tipton; $940,000; April 2.
3424 S. Cedarwood Circle, Bloomington; Vinh Quang and Lan Thi Ha Nguyen of Springfield, Virginia, sold to Muzeeb Shaik of Bloomington; $482,500; April 2.
1407 S. Grant St., Bloomington; David Friedel of Freedom sold to Jereme Galloway of Bloomington and Jeffrey Simpson of Evansville; $335,000; April 2.
April 3
5475 W. Ind. 46, Bloomington; Ronald Baugh of Bloomington sold to CBO LLC of Bloomington; $300,000; April 3.
530 E. Graham Place, Bloomington; Derrick Martin of Bloomington sold to Vandana Oza of Greenwood and Mahosh Saraswat of Naperville, Illinois; $147,000; April 3.
2015 W. Cory Drive, Bloomington; Stephen Enyiaku of Jacksonville, Florida, sold to Jessica Enyiaku of Bloomington; $201,000; April 3.
April 4
4415 S. Rotterdam Drive, Bloomington; Alexandra Thompson and Matthew Guerrieri of Powell, Ohio, sold to Donna Crowley of Santa Rosa, California; $739,000; April 4.
703 W. Temperance St., Ellettsville; Nick of Time Antiques LLC of Ellettsville sold to Kenneth Dailey of Bloomington; $189,900; April 4.
3342 S. Dawson Lane, Bloomington; Meghan Meyer of Delmar, New York, sold to Derrick and Amber Martin of Bloomington; $310,000; April 4.
4124 W. Red Rock Road, Bloomington; Marie-Noelle Long of Bloomington sold to Scott and Susan Smith of Bloomington; $165,000; April 4.
6115 E. Ind. 46, Bloomington; Scott and Emily Wickersham of Bloomington sold to Joshua and Kathleen Kearns of Bloomington; $485,000; April 4.
April 5
2602 E. Second St., Unit B, Bloomington; Margie Chapman of Bloomington sold to the Jon Andrew Bierman and Jennifer Ann Bierman Revocable Trust of Saint Louis, Missouri; $265,000; April 5.
3735 E. Villa Glen Court, Bloomington; Ronald Reimer Jr. and Susan Reimer of Nashville sold to Dennis and Julia Roche of Bloomington; $615,000; April 5.
734 N. Livy Drive, Ellettsville; Ruby Creek Homes LLC of Odon sold to Laroseia Matthews of Ellettsville; $330,000; April 5.
528 S. Woodlawn Ave., Bloomington; the estate of Janet Rose Shields of Ellettsville sold to B Venturas LLC of Bloomington; $440,000; April 5.
1616 S. Renwick Blvd., Bloomington; Sacksteder Properties LLC of Trafalgar sold to Cody Jinnette and Lauren Schmidt of Indianapolis; $660,000; April 5.
2683 S. Isabel Court, Bloomington; Shivraj and Nehalba Jhala of Bloomington sold to Vincent Grubbs of Bloomington; $375,000; April 5.
1504 E. Browning Lane, Bloomington; Roger Correll of Bloomfield sold to Nancy and David Morton of Bloomington; $345,000; April 5.
3740 W. Arlington Road, Bloomington; Riley and Erika Bock of Bloomington sold to Ethan Titus and Cassandra Cox of Bloomington; $320,000; April 5.
1443 W. Adams Hill Circle, Bloomington; James and Angela Warnick of Bloomington sold to Edward and Priscilla Rasher of Cumming, Georgia; $440,000; April 5.
601 E. Barton Woods Lane, Ellettsville; Sacksteder Properties LLC of Trafalgar sold to Eduardo and Renata Ximenes of Ellettsville; $399,000; April 5.
9449 S. Pointe Retreat Drive, Bloomington; Alexander Barnes of Bedford sold to Alison Becker of Indianapolis; $179,900; April 5.
