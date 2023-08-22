Monroe County property transfers: Aug. 22

Property transfers filed at the Monroe County Assessor’s Office. Information includes property address, seller, buyer, sale price and date of sale. Names may reflect representatives of buyers and sellers.

April 28

412 E. Sixth St., Bloomington; William and Rachael Hudgins of Fishers sold to Matthew and Regen O’Neill of Bloomington; $235,000; April 28.

June 30

2530 N. Fritz Drive, Bloomington; Kim Bales of Bloomington and Holly Bales-Hall of Bloomington sold to Kenneth Rice of Bloomington; $285,000; June 30.

July 10

845 E. Sherwood Hills Drive, Bloomington; Lihua Wang of Tianjn, China, sold to MyKhanh Chu of Sarasota, Florida; $148,104; July 10.

July 11

2618 E. Covenanter Court, Bloomington; Matthew Lewis, now known as Matthew Lewis-Liu, of Bloomington sold to Brent and Veronica Crock of Bloomington; $285,000; July 11.

July 21

5251 E. Prince Road, Heltonville; Patrick and Ilene Adams of Heltonville sold to Thomas May of Heltonville and Kaci May of Bloomington; $20,000; July 21.

July 27

4787 S. Abington Ave., Bloomington; Wininger Construction Inc. of Bloomington sold to Grubinder Singh of Bloomington; $495,203; July 27.

Aug. 1

4280 W. Harrington St., Bloomington; Rebecca and Anthony Cannon of Martinsville sold to Jessica Morgan of Bloomington and Donna Morgan and Dewey Killingsworth Jr. of Dripping Springs, Texas; $345,000; Aug. 1.

AUG. 3

7000 W. Alfred Lane, Ellettsville; John Gilligan and Bethany Robinson of Bloomington sold to Loretta Wells of Ellettsville; $145,000; Aug. 3.

2445 N. Stonelake Circle, Bloomington; Mark and Jane Thoma of Bloomington sold to Michelle DeYoung of Bloomington; $315,000; Aug. 3.

4830 N. Arie Lane, Bloomington; Sacksteder Properties LLC of Bloomington sold to Joshua Zokoe of Bloomington; $349,900; Aug. 3.

1908 W. Piper Lane, Bloomington; Julie Koeppen of Bloomington sold to Eric Weigold of Bloomington; $130,000; Aug. 3.

521 S. Second St., Ellettsville; Branden Nichols of Zionsville sold to Joseph and Stephanie Katuzienksi of Ellettsville; $264,900; Aug. 3.

Aug. 4

8104 S. Whitherbee Drive, Bloomington; Patricia Robertson of Smithville sold to Ryan Koontz of Bloomington; $90,000; Aug. 4.

Two parcels at 7453 E. Rush Ridge Road, Bloomington; Robert and Dawn Brunner of Bloomington sold to Brian and Jennifer Stratman of Greenfield; $230,000; Aug. 4.

3715 W. Oak Leaf Drive, Bloomington; Jenner Properties LLC of Ellettsville sold to Shila Thapa of Bloomington; $300,000; Aug. 4.

3450 E. Cleve Butcher Road, Bloomington; Rita Jerden of Bloomington sold to Brawley Storage LLC of Bloomington; $289,000; Aug. 4.

2732 E. Brigs Bend, Bloomington; Xue Tan and Songpei Du of Dallas, Texas, sold to Nader and Bita Saledi of Bloomington; $560,000; Aug. 4.

9487 S. Lake Ridge Drive, Bloomington; Edna Schopmeyer of Bloomington sold to David Stephens of Bloomington; $159,000; Aug. 4.

2010 S. Grovesnor Place, Bloomington; Christian Potter and Kimberly Baker of New London, New Hampshire, sold to Christine Geary and Kennon Smith of Bloomington; $394,900; Aug. 4.

7102 S. McCormick Lane, Bloomington; Brad Kadiec of Stinesville sold to Benjamin Franke of Bloomington; $196,000; Aug. 4.

4101 W. Gifford Road, Bloomington; Joshua Zokoe of Bloomington sold to Ravi Pasupuleti and Niteesha Jangam of Greenwood; $260,000; Aug. 4.

209 S. Sale St., Ellettsville; Robin Giardina, formerly known as Robin Borowski, of Salem, Virginia, sold to Joshua Porter of Ellettsville; $225,000; Aug. 4.

200 E. Glendora Drive, Bloomington; David and Janette Bruner of Gosport sold to Sayeed Saeedi of Bloomington; $350,000; Aug. 4.

200 E. Glendora Drive, Bloomington; David and Janette Bruner of Gosport sold to Gul and Zakira Saeedi of Bloomington; $75,000; Aug. 4.

7750 S. Rockport Road, Bloomington; Ronald and Rose Seguin of Clear Creek sold to Ellen Evans and Bill Evans Jr. of Bloomington; $550,000; Aug. 4.

970 S. Lantern Lane, Ellettsville; Moehn Investments LLC of Bloomington sold to Brian McClung and Stephanie Ems-McClung of Ellettsville; $485,000; Aug. 4.

2520 S. Banta Ave., Bloomington; Lucas Salazar of Bloomington sold to the Celane Shoemaker Trust of Santa Ana, California; $335,000; Aug. 4.

4148 W. Middle Court, Bloomington; Jerry Edwards Jr. and Tamara Edwards of Seymour sold to Ruth Inman of Bloomington; $255,000; Aug. 4.

Aug. 7

8563 W. Vernal Pike, Bloomington; Rachel Runion of Bloomfield sold to James Jacobs of Bloomington; $230,000; Aug. 7.

2663 S. Isabel Court, Bloomington; Matthew Hockenheimer of Bloomington sold to Silvia Panigada and Luis Tua of Bloomington; $299,000; Aug. 7.

3900 S. Westmont Ave., Bloomington; James Jacobs of Bloomington sold to Murphy Partners LLC of Springville; $90,000; Aug. 7.

2514 E. Fifth St., Bloomington; Michael Tansey of Bloomington sold to True Ventures LLC of Bloomington; $265,000; Aug. 7.

753 E. Sherwood Hills Drive, Bloomington; the Michael L. Fields and Nancy C. Hutchens Revocable Trust of Bloomington sold to Janie Wilcox of Bloomington; $168,500; Aug. 7.

Aug. 8

2700 S. Olcott Blvd., Bloomington; Barbara Compton of Bloomington sold to Richard and Danielle Shields of Bloomington; $275,000; Aug. 8.

1902 E. Second St., Bloomington; RL Rentals of Bloomington sold to Danielle Layton of Bloomington; $376,600; Aug. 8.

3221 S. Yonkers St., Bloomington; Brian McClung and Stephanie Ems-McClung of Bloomington sold to Laura Gentry and Brenda Lohkamp of Freedom; $241,000; Aug. 8.

2748 E. Bressingham Way, Bloomington; Donna Disque of Bloomington sold to Abigail Miller of Bloomington; $244,500; Aug. 8.

5500 E. Earl Young Road, Bloomington; Katrina Pardue of Martinsville sold to William and Candice Scroggins of Bloomington; $125,000; Aug. 8.

Aug. 9

6525 E. Ind. 46, Bloomington; Angela and Jeffrey Cannon of Bloomington sold to Annika Chosnek and Kermit Rochelle of Bloomington; $214,900; Aug. 9.

1010 E. Chris Lane, Bloomington; Valu-built Construction LLC of Bloomington sold to Elena Grajinskaya and Roderick Coombs of Bloomington; $395,000; Aug. 9.

2041 E. Waters Edge Drive, Bloomington; Pamela Cave of Bloomington sold to the Donald C. Ryckman and Mary M. Ryckman Revocable Trust of Bloomington; $324,900; Aug. 9.

105 E. Sunny Slopes Drive, Bloomington; Eric Webb of Bloomington and Sheri Webb, no address given, sold to Claire Hardsaw of Bloomington; $277,000; Aug. 9.

7525-7535 S. Fairfax Road and a parcel on South Fairfax Road, Bloomington; Osmon Real Estate Holdings 1 LLC of Ellettsville sold to David Hays of Bloomington; $350,000; Aug. 9.

Aug. 10

2700 S. Olcott Blvd., Bloomington; Richard and Danielle Shields of Bloomington sold to Charles and Diane Short of Bloomington; $400,000; Aug. 10.

993 S. Deer Run, Ellettsville; Moehn Investments LLC of Bloomington sold to Sacksteder Properties LLC of Trafalgar; $65,000; Aug. 10.

713 S. Brighton Crest, Bloomington; Ronald and Lisa Prickel, no address given, sold to Jon and Kathleen Wehrle of Bloomington; $505,000; Aug. 10.

2321 S. Burberry Lane, Bloomington; Lynn and Ute Coyne of Bloomington sold to Nikhil Khatri of Greenwood; $135,000; Aug. 10.

Aug. 11

9584 S. Pointe LaSalles Drive, Bloomington; Steven Logan of Bloomington sold to Lonn Cook of Sterling Heights, Michigan; $129,000; Aug. 11.

A parcel on South Ind. 446, Bloomington; Zachary Finn of Bloomington sold to Chris and Michelle Bigelow of Bloomington; $30,000; Aug. 11.

3362 N. Valleyview Drive, Bloomington; David and Bonnie Steele of Bloomington sold to Eric Best of Bloomington; $280,000; Aug. 11.

2026 E. Waters Edge Drive, Bloomington; David and Beverly Ovanek of Bloomington sold to Brady and Ann Dryer of Indianapolis; $255,000; Aug. 11.

3118 E. Diana Court, Bloomington; John and Lora Schell, no address given, sold to Olin and Mary Helm of Bloomington; $540,000; Aug. 11.

9394 S. Lake Ridge Drive, Bloomington; Serena Warnick of Bloomington sold to Diane Monroe of Bloomington; $149,900; Aug. 11.

2598 N. Mount Gilead Road, Bloomington; the estate of Thomas Bertuccio of Clear Creek sold to Smidge Pond LLC of Indianapolis; $239,000; Aug. 11.

952 S. Lantern Lane, Ellettsville; Moehn Investments LLC of Bloomington sold to Sacksteder Properties LLC of Trafalgar and the Equity Trust Co. as custodian for the benefit of the Todd Sacksteder IRA of Trafalgar; $65,000; Aug. 11.

Aug. 14

3125 S. Ryan Place, Bloomington; Joshua Desmond of Granger sold to Braxton Reichard of Bloomington; $274,900; Aug. 14.

