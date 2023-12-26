Advertisement
Monroe County property transfers: Dec. 26

The Herald-Times
·4 min read

Property transfers filed at the Monroe County Assessor’s Office. Information includes property address, seller, buyer, sale price and date of sale. Names may reflect representatives of buyers and sellers.

Dec. 1

  • 1710 W. Third St., Bloomington; the J. & H. Fox Family Trust of Bloomington sold to Indiana Recovery Alliance Inc. of Bloomington; $335,000; Dec. 1.

Dec. 4

  • 1410 W. Dove Drive, Bloomington; the Musselman Family Revocable Trust of Bloomington sold to Theodore and Katie Stratis of Bloomington; $408,000; Dec. 4.

Dec. 6

  • 6250 W. Ison Road, Bloomington; Judy VanDyke of Maineville, Ohio, sold to Christopher and Marsali Andrews of Bloomington; $287,000; Dec. 6.

  • 3855 S. Laurel Court, Bloomington; the estate of Terry Michael Stultz of Bloomington sold to Sally Christensen of Bloomington; $189,900; Dec. 6.

  • 3431 S. Justin Court, Bloomington; William and Carolyn Radlinger of Bloomington sold to Kia Ekbia and Pantea Pishgahi of Bloomington; $1,100,000; Dec. 6.

Dec. 7

  • 6155 W. Ind. 48, Bloomington; John and Tracy Baugh of Stafford, Virginia, sold to Rylie and Andrew Skirvin of Bloomington; $219,800; Dec. 7.

  • 8540 W. Hedrick Road, Gosport; Mike Stigler of Prospect, Kentucky, sold to Donald Hendershot of Gosport; $145,800; Dec. 7.

Dec. 8

  • 2303 S. Rockport Road, Bloomington; Gregory Todd of Louisville, Kentucky, sold to Candi Sipes and Dana Biddle of Bloomington; $150,000; Dec. 8.

  • 404 N. Fairview St., Bloomington; Adriana-Cruz Rosales-Hurtado of Bloomington sold to John Rowe IV of Bloomington; $269,310; Dec. 8.

  • 9545 E. Baby Creek Road, Bloomington; Michael and Jana Reinhart of Bloomington sold to Christopher Reinhart and Sarah Baldwin of Bloomington; $35,800; Dec. 8.

  • 3809 N. Sugar Lane, Bloomington; Stanley Jones of Bloomington sold to Adriana Rosales-Hurtado of Bloomington; $275,000; Dec. 8.

  • 9205 S. Harrodsburg Road, Bloomington; Greg Calabrese of Bloomington and Jeff Calabrese of Bloomington sold to Ethan and Rebekah Halcomb of Bloomington; $159,900; Dec. 8.

Dec. 11

  • 4109 W. Doyle Ave., Bloomington; Jim Rose of Ellettsville sold to Rick Combs and Sydney Thompson of Bloomington; $250,000; Dec. 11.

Dec. 12

  • 1250 W. Adams Hill Circle, Unit 204, Bloomington; Mathew Bumbalough of Ellettsville and Yukari Otake, no address given, sold to HRS Investments LLC of Bloomington; $197,000; Dec. 12.

  • 7613 W. Saddle Gate Drive, Bloomington; Barberry LLC of Bloomington sold to Michael and Melissa Noll of Bloomington; $472,000; Dec. 12.

  • 4609 E. Compton Blvd., Bloomington; John and Sarah Crupper of Columbus sold to Michael and Mary Lostutter of Bloomington; $370,000; Dec. 12.

  • 718 W. Fourth St., Bloomington; Craig Taylor of Bloomington sold to Four Street LLC of Bloomington; $790,000; Dec. 12.

  • 9145 S. Pointe Retreat Drive, Bloomington; Pura Vida Indiana LLC of Bloomington sold to Thomas Gormley and Linda Bucci of Epsom, New Hampshire; $92,000; Dec. 12.

  • 317 E. Smith Ave., Bloomington; Grant 10 LLC of Bloomington sold to Michael Fink and Tomijo Stoewsand-Fink of Laguna Beach, California; $227,500; Dec. 12.

Dec. 13

  • 105 S. Hillsdale Drive, Bloomington; Raelene and Jeffrey Oslund of Boyne City, Michigan, sold to Yan Wang and Wenchang Zhang of Bloomington; $309,000; Dec. 13.

  • 4147 W. Middle Court, Bloomington; Samuel and Abigail Smith of Bloomington sold to Mary Blake and Derek Brown of Bloomington; $260,000; Dec. 13.

  • 411 N. Spring St., Bloomington; Terri Inskip of Bloomington sold to Caleb and Breanne Butler of Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington; $140,000; Dec. 13.

Dec. 14

  • 1007 S. Greenwood Ave., Bloomington; Eurton Properties LLC of Bloomington sold to Valerii Latyshev of Bloomington; $505,000; Dec. 14.

  • 6029 W. Tower Road, Bloomington; William Nester of Bloomington sold to Gregory White of Bloomington; $173,000; Dec. 14.

  • 2447 S. Maston Court, Bloomington; Juan and Tamara Valery of Bloomington sold to Jason Suggs of Bloomington and Leigh Suggs, no address given; $332,000; Dec. 14.

Dec. 15

  • 348 S. Birch St., Ellettsville; Mark and Tammy Acosta of Madison and Alexandra Acosta of Bloomington sold to David Carmichael and Nancy Niswander of Ellettsville; $239,900; Dec. 15.

  • 3830 W. Woodhaven Drive, Bloomington; Michael and Christine Griffin of Bloomington sold to Tanner Ray of Bloomington; $245,500; Dec. 15.

  • Two parcels on East Gilmore Ridge Road, Nashville; the Brian K. Jefferson Living Trust and the Karen E. Jefferson Living Trust of Naples, Florida, sold to Jennifer and Stephen Rider of West Lafayette; $570,000; Dec. 15.

  • 4221 N. Wesley Lane, Bloomington; Brady Bowlen of Fishers sold to Brand Frankland of Bloomington; $115,000; Dec. 15.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Monroe County property transfers: Dec. 26

