Monroe County property transfers: Dec. 26

Property transfers filed at the Monroe County Assessor’s Office. Information includes property address, seller, buyer, sale price and date of sale. Names may reflect representatives of buyers and sellers.

Dec. 1

1710 W. Third St., Bloomington; the J. & H. Fox Family Trust of Bloomington sold to Indiana Recovery Alliance Inc. of Bloomington; $335,000; Dec. 1.

Dec. 4

1410 W. Dove Drive, Bloomington; the Musselman Family Revocable Trust of Bloomington sold to Theodore and Katie Stratis of Bloomington; $408,000; Dec. 4.

Dec. 6

6250 W. Ison Road, Bloomington; Judy VanDyke of Maineville, Ohio, sold to Christopher and Marsali Andrews of Bloomington; $287,000; Dec. 6.

3855 S. Laurel Court, Bloomington; the estate of Terry Michael Stultz of Bloomington sold to Sally Christensen of Bloomington; $189,900; Dec. 6.

3431 S. Justin Court, Bloomington; William and Carolyn Radlinger of Bloomington sold to Kia Ekbia and Pantea Pishgahi of Bloomington; $1,100,000; Dec. 6.

Dec. 7

6155 W. Ind. 48, Bloomington; John and Tracy Baugh of Stafford, Virginia, sold to Rylie and Andrew Skirvin of Bloomington; $219,800; Dec. 7.

8540 W. Hedrick Road, Gosport; Mike Stigler of Prospect, Kentucky, sold to Donald Hendershot of Gosport; $145,800; Dec. 7.

Dec. 8

2303 S. Rockport Road, Bloomington; Gregory Todd of Louisville, Kentucky, sold to Candi Sipes and Dana Biddle of Bloomington; $150,000; Dec. 8.

404 N. Fairview St., Bloomington; Adriana-Cruz Rosales-Hurtado of Bloomington sold to John Rowe IV of Bloomington; $269,310; Dec. 8.

9545 E. Baby Creek Road, Bloomington; Michael and Jana Reinhart of Bloomington sold to Christopher Reinhart and Sarah Baldwin of Bloomington; $35,800; Dec. 8.

3809 N. Sugar Lane, Bloomington; Stanley Jones of Bloomington sold to Adriana Rosales-Hurtado of Bloomington; $275,000; Dec. 8.

9205 S. Harrodsburg Road, Bloomington; Greg Calabrese of Bloomington and Jeff Calabrese of Bloomington sold to Ethan and Rebekah Halcomb of Bloomington; $159,900; Dec. 8.

Dec. 11

4109 W. Doyle Ave., Bloomington; Jim Rose of Ellettsville sold to Rick Combs and Sydney Thompson of Bloomington; $250,000; Dec. 11.

Dec. 12

1250 W. Adams Hill Circle, Unit 204, Bloomington; Mathew Bumbalough of Ellettsville and Yukari Otake, no address given, sold to HRS Investments LLC of Bloomington; $197,000; Dec. 12.

7613 W. Saddle Gate Drive, Bloomington; Barberry LLC of Bloomington sold to Michael and Melissa Noll of Bloomington; $472,000; Dec. 12.

4609 E. Compton Blvd., Bloomington; John and Sarah Crupper of Columbus sold to Michael and Mary Lostutter of Bloomington; $370,000; Dec. 12.

718 W. Fourth St., Bloomington; Craig Taylor of Bloomington sold to Four Street LLC of Bloomington; $790,000; Dec. 12.

9145 S. Pointe Retreat Drive, Bloomington; Pura Vida Indiana LLC of Bloomington sold to Thomas Gormley and Linda Bucci of Epsom, New Hampshire; $92,000; Dec. 12.

317 E. Smith Ave., Bloomington; Grant 10 LLC of Bloomington sold to Michael Fink and Tomijo Stoewsand-Fink of Laguna Beach, California; $227,500; Dec. 12.

Dec. 13

105 S. Hillsdale Drive, Bloomington; Raelene and Jeffrey Oslund of Boyne City, Michigan, sold to Yan Wang and Wenchang Zhang of Bloomington; $309,000; Dec. 13.

4147 W. Middle Court, Bloomington; Samuel and Abigail Smith of Bloomington sold to Mary Blake and Derek Brown of Bloomington; $260,000; Dec. 13.

411 N. Spring St., Bloomington; Terri Inskip of Bloomington sold to Caleb and Breanne Butler of Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington; $140,000; Dec. 13.

Dec. 14

1007 S. Greenwood Ave., Bloomington; Eurton Properties LLC of Bloomington sold to Valerii Latyshev of Bloomington; $505,000; Dec. 14.

6029 W. Tower Road, Bloomington; William Nester of Bloomington sold to Gregory White of Bloomington; $173,000; Dec. 14.

2447 S. Maston Court, Bloomington; Juan and Tamara Valery of Bloomington sold to Jason Suggs of Bloomington and Leigh Suggs, no address given; $332,000; Dec. 14.

Dec. 15

348 S. Birch St., Ellettsville; Mark and Tammy Acosta of Madison and Alexandra Acosta of Bloomington sold to David Carmichael and Nancy Niswander of Ellettsville; $239,900; Dec. 15.

3830 W. Woodhaven Drive, Bloomington; Michael and Christine Griffin of Bloomington sold to Tanner Ray of Bloomington; $245,500; Dec. 15.

Two parcels on East Gilmore Ridge Road, Nashville; the Brian K. Jefferson Living Trust and the Karen E. Jefferson Living Trust of Naples, Florida, sold to Jennifer and Stephen Rider of West Lafayette; $570,000; Dec. 15.

4221 N. Wesley Lane, Bloomington; Brady Bowlen of Fishers sold to Brand Frankland of Bloomington; $115,000; Dec. 15.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Monroe County property transfers: Dec. 26