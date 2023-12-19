Monroe County property transfers: Dec. 19

Property transfers filed at the Monroe County Assessor’s Office. Information includes property address, seller, buyer, sale price and date of sale. Names may reflect representatives of buyers and sellers.

Sept. 15

1202 S. Stull Ave., Bloomington; Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Marté sold to Justin Fox of Bloomington; $135,000; Sept. 15.

Nov. 21

7165 S. Lucas Drive, Bloomington; Joyce Waggoner, formerly known as Joyce Thomas, of Bloomington sold to Joyce Waggoner and Shelby Taylor of Bloomington; $10; Nov. 21.

Nov. 28

8282 N. Fish Road, Bloomington; Emergent Property LLC of Bloomington sold to Krista Detor and David Weber of Bloomington; $60,000; Nov. 28.

Nov. 29

3140 S. Arrow Ave., Bloomington; the Estate of Blue Butterfly Woman of Bloomington sold to Casey and Stephen Papp of Calhan, Colorado; $209,500; Nov. 29.

518 S. Park Ave., Bloomington; Lynn Holdings LLC of Bloomington sold to the Martha D. Street Revocable Trust, Martha D. Street trustee, of Bloomington; $325,000; Nov. 29.

Dec. 1

1109 S. Fess Ave., Bloomington; 2B Rentals LLC of Bloomington sold to Ralph and Linda Crandall of Massena, New York; $300,000; Dec. 1.

7127 W. Crown Circle, Bloomington; Dustin and Jenna Narey of Bloomington sold to Edward Narey Jr. and Cathy Narey of Bloomington; $315,000; Dec. 1.

Dec. 4

1112 S. Brooks Drive, Bloomington; the Anne Elizabeth Lodge-Rigal Revocable Trust of Bloomington sold to Geoffrey and Merideth Brown of Bloomington; $750,000; Dec. 4.

2108 E. Ashwood Lane, Bloomington; the Kathryn K. Holden Revocable Trust of Bloomington sold to Kodee and Jason Walls of Bloomington; $575,000; Dec. 4.

1017 W. Ninth St., Bloomington; Portland Capital LLC of Bloomington sold to Zandro Pleimann and Fiona Taggart of Bloomington; $90,000; Dec. 4.

Dec. 5

823 S. Fess Ave., Bloomington; Robert Fischman of Bloomington sold to David Lilien and Julia Kelson of Bloomington; $649,900; Dec. 5.

605 N. Monroe St., Bloomington; Cottage Grove Properties LLC of Bloomington sold to Brent and Kerry Skorup of Arlington, Virginia; $151,000; Dec. 5.

Story continues

807 W. Eighth St., Bloomington; Abraham Morris of West Lafayette sold to Stephanie Downey and Clifford Canant of Hastings On Hudson, New York; $207,000; Dec. 5.

Dec. 6

5285 W. Nova Drive, Bloomington; Casie Jetter of Nashville sold to Chris Berg of Bloomington; $140,000; Dec. 6.

5915 N. Ajuga Court, Ellettsville; James and Teresa Boltinghouse of Ellettsville sold to Porchlight Homes LLC of Bloomington; $160,000; Dec. 6.

1842 E. Waters Edge Drive, Bloomington; Thomas and Carol Smart of Greenwood sold to Andrew and Elisa Barton of Indianapolis; $251,400; Dec. 6.

8765 W. Reeves Road, Spencer; Tracy Burch of Bedford sold to Mark and Tiffany Vandever of Spencer; $307,000; Dec. 6.

Dec. 7

1205 W. Seventh St., Bloomington; Joel Pisowicz of Kansas City, Missouri, sold to Brendan Kohl and Dimtu Jatani of Seattle, Washington; $177,000; Dec. 7.

3035 N. Cantlin Drive, Bloomington; Nathaniel Cole of Seymour sold to Daniel Healey of Bloomington; $310,000; Dec. 7.

4828 N. Angela Way, Bloomington; Reva Deckard of Springville sold to Gavin Funkhouser and Mehelena Dalrymple of Bloomington; $345,000; Dec. 7.

4666 N. Shadow Wood Drive, Bloomington; Charles and Leah Field of Bloomington sold to Richard and Deborah Gladish of Bloomington; $369,000; Dec. 7.

605 S. Bobcat Bend, Bloomington; James Stogdill of Whitehouse, Tennessee, and Alexis Stogdill of Whitestown sold to Anne and Brian Jbara of Bloomington; $485,000; Dec. 7.

Two parcels at 7616 N. Hilltop Drive, Unionville; the Joseph Arnold Franklin Revocable Trust of Bloomington, Joseph Arnold Franklin trustee, sold to J. Andrew and Andrea Franklin of Carmel; $600,000; Dec. 7.

9493 S. Bennett Lane, Springville; Steven and Roberta Robertson of Springville sold to Stonebelt Creek Properties LLC of Bloomington; $690,000; Dec. 7.

Dec. 8

319 S. Windstone Court, Bloomington; Leigh Dietz of Nineveh sold to Christopher and Tarra Ryker of Greenwood; $245,000; Dec. 8.

8488 and 8489 N. Ernest Way and 6496 W. Megan’s Way, Ellettsville; the Don Cowden Foundation Inc. of Bloomington sold to Thomas Burch and Kelly Lambe of Bloomington; $60,000; Dec. 8.

127 S. Johnson Ave., Bloomington; Jennifer Pence and Alisha Cornwell of Bloomington sold to Nicole Vasconi of Bloomington; $215,000; Dec. 8.

129 S. Johnson Ave., Bloomington; B-Town Enterprises LLC of Bloomington sold to Charlie Duncan of Bloomington; $215,000; Dec. 8.

2604 E. Second St., Unit D, Bloomington; Michael Martin of Bloomington sold to Marlene Martins of Bloomington; $264,900; Dec. 8.

1218 W. Acacia Court, Bloomington; Kia Ekbia of Bloomington sold to Kaitlyn McBrady and Roy Hooper of Bloomington; $365,000; Dec. 8.

4201 E. Sheffield Drive, Bloomington; Robert Croll of Bloomington sold to Acernorum LLC of Bloomington; $376,000; Dec. 8.

Dec. 11

5435 S. Victor Pike, Bloomington; Roger and Maurica Killion of Clermont, Florida, sold to Megan and Matthew Armes of Bloomington; $349,900; Dec. 11.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Monroe County property transfers: Dec. 19