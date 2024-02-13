Monroe County property transfers: Feb. 13

Property transfers filed at the Monroe County Assessor’s Office. Information includes property address, seller, buyer, sale price and date of sale. Names may reflect representatives of buyers and sellers.

Jan. 5

4619 S. College Drive, Bloomington; Shelley Pearson-Breaud of Lafayette, Louisiana, sold to Yuting Liu of Bloomington; $200,000; Jan. 5.

Jan. 12

1205 S. Grant St., Bloomington; Tucker Jaroll and Priscilla Rocha of Chicago, Illinois, sold to the Stocker Rental Company LLC of Bloomington; $290,000; Jan. 12.

Jan. 19

414 W. Persimmon Court, Bloomington; Eric Patrick of Bloomington sold to Jesse Herrera of Bloomington; $335,000; Jan. 19.

2951 N. Bankers Drive, Bloomington; Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Marté sold to Reza Kaffash of Bloomington; $350,000; Jan. 19.

2537 W. Evergreen Drive, Bloomington; Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Marté sold to Elizabeth Shaffer of Bloomington; $115,000; Jan. 19.

3900 S. Laurel Court, Bloomington; Anna Roberts of Bedford sold to Brand McAlister of Bloomington; $210,000; Jan. 19.

Jan. 22

3919 W. Forrest Park Drive, Bloomington; Thomas and Gillian Magee of Haverhill, Massachusetts, sold to Mark and Lisa Perry of Vincennes; $240,000; Jan. 22.

Jan. 24

9137 S. Pointe Retreat Drive, Bloomington; James Johnson Jr. of Bloomington sold to Armando Honesto of Carmel and Kay Elwartowski, no address given; $60,000; Jan. 24.

Jan. 25

743 E. Quinn Raye Court, Ellettsville; Moehn Investments LLC of Bloomington sold to Equity Trust Company, custodian for the benefit of the Todd Sacksteder IRA of Trafalgar and for the benefit of the Brent Sacksteder IRA of Brookville; $65,000; Jan. 25.

4668 S. Quinn Drive, Bloomington; Wininger Construction Inc. of Bloomington sold to Praveen Balasubramanian of Bloomington; $549,717; Jan. 25.

744 E. Quinn Raye Court, Ellettsville; Moehn Investments LLC of Bloomington sold to Sacksteder Properties LLC of Trafalgar; $65,000; Jan. 25.

756 E. Quinn Raye Court, Ellettsville; Moehn Investments LLC of Bloomington sold to Sacksteder Properties LLC of Trafalgar; $65,000; Jan. 25.

Jan. 26

2006 S. Bernard Ave., Bloomington; Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County Inc. of Bloomington sold to Dustin Nickell of Bloomington; $234,900; Jan. 26.

4770 N. Louden Road, Bloomington; Sameeksha Desai of Bloomington sold to Edward Mihlfeld and Susan Phipps of Bloomington; $100,000; Jan. 26.

7601 W. Saddle Gate Drive, Bloomington; TreeLa LLC of Bloomington sold to Rajeev and Maxin Dhanawade of Townsend, Delaware; $75,000; Jan. 26.

Jan. 28

4518 N. Harriman Drive, Bloomington; Beacon Builders LLC of Greenwood sold to Avanitbhai Pate and Padmaben and Meet Patel of Scottsburg; $473,438; Jan. 28.

Jan. 29

1717 E. Winesap Court, Bloomington; the estate of Martha J. Smiley of Bloomington sold to Lynzy and Paul Finnegan of Bloomington; $328,750; Jan. 29.

735 E. Sherwood Hills Drive, Bloomington; Rosemary Steup of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, sold to Marco Carrion and Ximena Ruiz of Bloomington; $187,500; Jan. 29.

9141 S. Front Nine Drive, Bloomington; St. Vincent Hospital and Health Care Center Inc. doing business as Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital Inc. of Indianapolis, sold to Juli White of Bloomington; $270,000; Jan. 29.

421 W. Joy St., Bloomington; Terry and Russell Jacobs of Bloomington sold to Zakary Szymanski of Bloomington; $186,000; Jan. 29.

Three parcels at 9601 S. Harbour Pointe Drive, No. 68, Bloomington; the Jennifer Lynn Starnes Revocable Living Trust of Bloomington and Joseph Bomba of Bloomington sold to Thomas and Bette Chesser of Sherman, Illinois; $380,000; Jan. 29.

3599 W. Cockrell Road, Bloomington; Zachary and Nadia Goldman of Redwood City, California, sold to Daniel and Audrey Cyr of Bloomington; $445,000; Jan. 29.

Jan. 30

2214 S. Sweetbriar Drive, Bloomington; Baugh-Whaley Investments LLC of Bloomington sold to Christopher Bomba of Bloomington; $190,000; Jan. 30.

1925 E. Waters Edge Drive, Bloomington; Charles Layne LLC of Bloomington sold to Martin Collins of Bloomington and Amy Collins, no address given; $150,000; Jan. 30.

1522 S. Hathaway Court, Bloomington; Diana Crider of Bloomington sold to Chad and Ryan Main of Bloomington; $855,000; Jan. 30.

806 S. Woodlawn Ave., Bloomington; Kurt Waldman and Jessica Eaglin of Ithaca, New York, sold to Chickering Rentals LLC of Bloomington; $577,500; Jan. 30.

317 E. Main St., Ellettsville; the estate of Virginia M. Brummett of Bloomington sold to Joshua and Lindsey Norris of Ellettsville; $44,000; Jan. 30.

4410 N. Shelburne Drive, Bloomington; the estate of Lois M. Meadows of Gosport sold to John McArdle of Bloomington; $210,000; Jan. 30.

904 W. Fourth St., Bloomington; Anna Lennard of Stillwater, Oklahoma, sold to Ingrid Moeggenberg of Bloomington; $173,200; Jan. 30.

1560 E. Tierney St., Bloomington; Robert and Laura Labis of Bloomington sold to Michael and Janice Bays of Bloomington; $85,000; Jan. 30.

Jan. 31

200 W. Gordon Pike, Bloomington; Latitude 39 North Properties LLC of Bloomington sold to Cortney Pruett of Bloomington; $205,000; Jan. 31.

221 W. Ritter St., Ellettsville; Richard Smith Jr. of Bloomington and Robert Smith, no address given, sold to John Galligan and Bethany Robinson of Bloomington; $130,000; Jan 31.

904 E. Sherwood Hills Drive, Bloomington; Jayme and Brand McAlister of Bloomington sold to Zachary Horstman of Bloomington; $168,000; Jan. 31.

Feb. 1

731 E. Quinn Raye Court, Ellettsville; Moehn Investments LLC of Bloomington sold to West Concrete Inc. of Bloomington; $65,000; Feb. 1.

3456 E. Maritime Court, Bloomington; Melissa and William Emily of Bloomington sold to Michael and Angela Todd of Bloomington; $1,575,000; Feb. 1.

409 N. Spring St., Bloomington; Manjula Reinhold, formerly known as Manjula Bettler of Southport, North Carolina, sold to Whitley Felver and Annika Poitras of Bloomington; $186,000; Feb. 1.

Feb. 2

2801 E. Pointe Cove Road, Bloomington; Morris Erickson of Bloomington sold to William and Melissa Emily of Bloomington; $678,500; Feb. 2.

1021 N. Daisy Drive, Ellettsville; Sacksteder Properties LLC of Trafalgar sold to Colleen Newhart of Ellettsville; $325,000; Feb. 2.

8162 N. Medley St. and a parcel on North Medley St., Stinesville; Craig Kinney of Terre Haute sold to Sarah Evans of Stinesville; $165,000; Feb. 2.

9600 S. Lake Ridge Drive, Bloomington; Timothy DuMont of Unionville sold to Roberta Overman and Michael Lindsay of Bloomington; $242,000; Feb. 2.

814 N. Oolitic Drive, Bloomington; Ruby Creek Homes LLC of Odon sold to We Can Marketing LLC of Crown Point; $210,000; Feb. 2.

1939 N. Cornerstone Way, Ellettsville; Quarry Estates LLC of Ellettsville sold to Randy Sego of Nashville; $63,000; Feb. 2.

288 E. Sample Road, Bloomington; Kathey Leroy of Bloomington sold to Anthony and Jane Harden of Bloomington; $365,000; Feb. 2.

