Monroe County property transfers: Feb. 6

Property transfers filed at the Monroe County Assessor’s Office. Information includes property address, seller, buyer, sale price and date of sale. Names may reflect representatives of buyers and sellers.

Sept. 28, 2023

5368 W. Stonewood Drive, Bloomington; Lacey McDonald of Plainfield sold to Jorge Espinosa and Asuncion Baez of Bloomington; $495,000; Sept. 28.

Oct. 3

3510 N. Mount Gilead Road and a parcel on North Mount Gilead Road, Bloomington; Michael and Joanna Harvey of Fairfield, Illinois, sold to Clifton Crider of Bloomington; $385,000; Oct. 3

Nov. 17

816 E. Meadowland Drive, Ellettsville; Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Marté sold to Farris Real Estate Development LLC of Spencer; $176,000; Nov. 17.

Jan. 12, 2024

3131 S. Fairington Drive, Bloomington; Lawrence Shirley II of Bloomfield sold to Nicholas and Rylee Kult of Bloomington; $215,000; Jan. 12.

Jan. 15

Three parcels at 8020 W. Rice Road, Bloomington; James Latimer II and Danielle Latimer of Bloomington sold to Matthew and Abby Mitchell of Honolulu, Hawaii; $170,000; Jan. 15.

Jan. 17

122 and 124 N. Clark St., Bloomington; Kerry and Lisa Griffith of Bloomington sold to Jacqueline and Benjie Cregar of Greenwood; $370,000; Jan. 17.

Jan. 18

A parcel on East Allens Creek Road, Bloomington; Angela Gast of Bloomington sold to Kenneth Webb of Bloomington; $60,000; Jan. 18.

8115 W. Hendricks Road, Bloomington; Blake Wiles of Indianapolis sold to Gladys Newsom of Bloomington and Jennifer Pipher of Bloomington; $55,000; Jan. 18.

Two parcels at 7538 W. Upland Drive, Bloomington; Valu-built Construction LLC of Bloomington sold to Santiago Mora and Enith Fajardo of Bloomington; $385,925; Jan. 18.

4196 W. Boheny Drive, Bloomington; John and Keri Harris of Bloomington sold to Alexandra Schmerge and James Williams of Bloomington; $414,500; Jan. 18.

Jan. 19

5621 W. Ind. 46, Bloomington; Craig and Marlene Schwartz of Loogootee sold to Helee Seven LCC of Ellettsville; $385,000; Jan. 19.

Two parcels at 4615 S. Quinn Drive, Bloomington; Wininger Construction Inc. of Bloomington sold to Kristie Voss of Bloomington; $467,733; Jan. 19.

4233 W. Craig Drive, Bloomington; Robin Reeves of Bloomington sold to Valu-built Construction LLC of Bloomington; $59,000; Jan. 19.

8202 W. Chafin Chapel Road and a parcel on West Chafin Chapel Road, Ellettsville; Phillip and Amy Barnes of Bloomfield sold to Winston Howe and Avery Neal of Ellettsville; $376,000; Jan. 19.

Jan. 22

1023 E. Brandy Blvd., Ellettsville; Bledsoe Tapp & Co. Inc. of Bloomington sold to Beacon Builders LLC of Greenwood; $62,000; Jan. 22.

1704 and 1706 S. Pinestone Court, Bloomington; Galileo Holdings LLC of Bloomington sold to Pema Wangchen of Bloomington and Shayue Qi, no address given; $375,000; Jan. 22.

5185 W. Ind. 46, Bloomington; CECI LLC of Bloomington sold to Bloomington Property Development LLC of Ellettsville; $300,000; Jan. 22.

Two parcels on West Fountain Drive, Bloomington; Michael Wanchic of Bloomington and Mark Hood of Bloomington sold to Beargie Properties LLC of Bloomington; $150,000; Jan. 22.

Jan. 23

352 E. Briarwood Lane, Ellettsville; Aaron Posey and Jessica Posey, formerly known as Jessica Long, of Ellettsville sold to Zhancheng Tan of Ellettsville; $180,000; Jan. 23.

Jan. 24

409 N. Roosevelt St., Bloomington; Andrew Hill of Bloomington sold to 409 Cottages LLC of Bloomington; $245,000; Jan. 24.

1223 W. 11th St. and 636 N. Adams St., Bloomington; Santa Enterprises LLC of Bloomington sold to Prather Family Holdings LLC of Bloomington; $250,000; Jan. 24.

