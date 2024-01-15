Monroe County property transfers: Jan. 16

Property transfers filed at the Monroe County Assessor’s Office. Information includes property address, seller, buyer, sale price and date of sale. Names may reflect representatives of buyers and sellers.

Dec. 1, 2023

5530 S. Harmony Road, Bloomington; the Clarence E Sturgeon Jr. and Connie J. Sturgeon Revocable Trust of Spencer sold to Scott and Danna Barnett of Bloomington; $317,460; Dec. 1.

Dec. 7

812 and 814 N. Jackson St. and two parcels on West 12th St., Bloomington; the Indiana Railroad Company of Indianapolis sold to David Friedel and Ann Mahrdt of Freedom; $25,000; Dec. 7.

Dec. 15

1523 N. Oard Road, Bloomington; Dominick and Miranda Post of Camden, Ohio, sold to Gary LaBarge Jr. of Bloomington; $359,000; Dec. 15.

Dec. 21

4035 S. Swartz Ridge Road, Bloomington; Robert and Nancy Gilliland of Bloomington sold to Charles Hatton Jr. of Bloomington; $120,000; Dec. 21.

Dec. 22

1116 N. College Ave., Bloomington; N. College 1116 LLC of Bloomington sold to North College Partners LLC of Bloomington; $287,500; Dec. 22.

1200 N. College Ave., Bloomington; N. College 1200 LLC of Bloomington sold to North College Partners LLC of Bloomington; $287,500; Dec. 22.

501, 601, 707, and 719 W. Second St. and two parcels at 711 W. Second St., Bloomington; Indiana University Health Bloomington Inc. of Bloomington sold to the City of Bloomington, by and through the Bloomington Redevelopment Commission; $5,000,000; Dec. 22.

Dec. 28

704 W. 15th St., Bloomington; Kumar Abhinava and Vineta Srivastava of Zionsville and Shravan Srivastava of Hartford, Connecticut, sold to True Ventures LLC of Bloomington; $400,000; Dec. 28.

Dec. 29

2712 W. Ida Lane, Bloomington; Jared and Abby Vance of Bedford sold to Stacey Abshire and Vishnu Joshi of Bloomington; $376,500; Dec. 29.

Jan. 2, 2024

Two parcels at 7523 W. Eller Road, Bloomington; Valu-built Construction LLC of Bloomington sold to William Stephens of Bloomington; $106,000; Jan. 2.

1212 N. Woodburn Ave., Bloomington; Allison Byrd of Bloomington sold to Ernest Xi of Bedford; $215,000; Jan. 2.

Jan. 3

2063 E. Waters Edge Drive, Bloomington; Timothy and Jamie Fagin of Carmel sold to Lynn and Troy Vogt of Noblesvillle; $349,900; Jan. 3.

3137 S. Westminster Way, Bloomington; Nathan Smiddy of Bloomington sold to Beetle Bloomington Investments LLC of Clear Creek; $231,500; Jan. 3.

Jan. 4

1913 E. Waters Edge Drive, Bloomington; Caylan and Megan Evans of Bloomington sold to Michael and Jeri Pardieck of Greenwood; $235,000; Jan. 4.

3760 E. Cobble Creek Court, Bloomington; Rongfang Wang of Bloomington sold to Vesna Dimitrieska of Bloomington; $232,000; Jan. 4.

448 S. Cedar Drive, Ellettsville; Samantha Fleener and Zaric Priest of Ellettsville sold to Jamie Priest of Ellettsville; $237,000; Jan. 4.

3810 N. Armstrong Drive, Bloomington; Brittany Scere, who took title as Brittany Martin, and Andrew Scere of Springville sold to Carol Barrett of Bloomington; $324,900; Jan. 4.

4125 W. Ind. 46, Bloomington; the Don Cowden Foundation Inc. of Bloomington sold to Convivial Properties LLC of Ellettsville; $435,000; Jan. 4.

Jan. 5

A parcel on South Harmony Road, Bloomington; the Clarence E. Sturgeon Jr. and Connie J. Sturgeon Revocable Trust of Spencer sold to Joel and Lisa Clark of Bloomington; $303,030; Jan. 5.

2506 W. Third St., Bloomington; the Rowena Cowden Revocable Living Trust of Bloomington sold to the Don Cowden Foundation Inc. of Bloomington; $550,000; Jan. 5.

740 E. Holland Drive, Bloomington; Byrl and Jacqueline Johnson of Martinsville sold to Derek Owings of Bloomington; $580,000; Jan. 5.

Two parcels on North Raubs Lane and two parcels on Martha Jane St., Bloomington; Kris Baker of Bloomington sold to Valu-built Construction LLC of Bloomington; $450,000; Jan. 5.

404 E. Hillside Drive, Bloomington; Our Cottage Industry LLC of Bloomington sold to Mojo Abodes LLC of Bloomington; $83,000; Jan. 5.

2606 E. Second St., Apt. F, Bloomington; James Potts of West Lafayette sold to Bernice Pescosolido of Bloomington; $260,000; Jan. 5.

7105 W. Prominence Pointe, Bloomington; Shelley Arroyo of Columbus and Jesus Arroyo Jr. of Ellettsville sold to Michelle Hewins of Bloomington; $265,000; Jan. 5.

