Monroe County property transfers: Jan. 9

Property transfers filed at the Monroe County Assessor’s Office. Information includes property address, seller, buyer, sale price and date of sale. Names may reflect representatives of buyers and sellers.

Nov. 17

7065 S. Fairfax Road, Bloomington; Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Marté sold to the Federal Home Loan Corp. of Greenville, South Carolina; $279,964; Nov. 17.

Dec. 13

A parcel on North Lemon Lane, Bloomington; Mark Young of Seminole, Florida, Melissa Haney of Palmetto, Florida, and Michael Young of Millersburg, Ohio, sold to Tracy Siebenthal of Bloomington; $20,000; Dec. 13.

5684 W. Bedrock Road, Bloomington; American Homes for Rent Properties One LLC of Calabasas, California, sold to Malachi and Jill Henry of Bloomington; $240,000; Dec. 13.

Dec. 14

5436 W. Maple Grove Road, Ellettsville; John and Donna Davis of St. Marys, Georgia, sold to Zane and Kaylin Ubelhor of Ellettsville; $405,000; Dec. 14.

7704 W. Airport Road, Bloomington; Kyle and Lauren Bavis of Bloomington sold to Chad, Samara and Olivia Peter of Bloomington; $389,000; Dec. 14.

Dec. 15

711 E. Bayberry Court East, Bloomington; the estate of Mary L. Wootton of Smithville sold to Oleg Feldman of Bloomington; $205,000; Dec. 15.

Dec. 19

3320 S. Rolling Oak Drive, Bloomington; Gayle and Jeremy Earle of Bloomington sold to Joshua and Jennifer Geary of Bloomington; $529,000; Dec. 19.

509 W. Dodds St., Bloomington; Allison and Jade Prieboy of Bloomington sold to Elizabeth Nixon of Bloomington; $215,000; Dec. 19.

Two parcels at 8383 N. Stinesville Road, 8436 W. Hedrick Road and two parcels on North Stinesville Road, Gosport; Indiana Quarries and Carvers LLC of Louisville, Kentucky, sold to 8383SVR LLC of Gosport; $1,250,000; Dec. 19.

780 W. Cedar Bluff Road, Bloomington; the estate of Gerald D. Howe of Bedford, Tina Luallen, personal representative, sold to Kerry Dishman and Amanda Clark of Springville; $40,000; Dec. 19.

Dec. 20

4402 N. Hillview Drive, Bloomington; the Wanda R. Taylor Revocable Trust of Bloomington sold to Jeremy and Gayle Earle of Bloomington; $345,000; Dec. 20.

2940 S. Walnut St., Bloomington; Troy Smith Jr. of Bloomington sold to Stephen Heise and Janet Templeton-Heise of Bloomington; $160,000; Dec. 20.

Two parcels on North Texas Ridge Road, Gosport; APKE Investments LLC of Cincinnati, Ohio, sold to Andrew Karr of Indianapolis; $28,000; Dec. 20.

4525 S. Orchard Lane, Bloomington; M&M Asset Holdings LLC of Brentwood, California, sold to Andy Hill of Bloomington; $292,500; Dec. 20.

Dec. 21

917 W. Moravec Way, Bloomington; Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County Inc. of Bloomington sold to Karen Cruz-Lopez of Bloomington; $224,900; Dec. 21.

4842 N. Angela Way, Bloomington; Jared and Elizabet Schlak of Brazil sold to Kory and Sydney Hoffman of Bloomington; $389,900; Dec. 21.

5498 W. Channing Way, Ellettsville; Valu-built Construction LLC of Bloomington sold to Carly and Nicholas Horton of Ellettsville; $340,000; Dec. 21.

1669 E. Moffett Lane, Bloomington; the Wilma J. Robertson Revocable Trust of Bloomington sold to Kathleen Van Wick and Ingram Schermerhorn of Bloomington and Luella Menzer of Indianapolis; $250,000; Dec. 21.

2816 N. Blue Ridge Drive, Bloomington; the Karen Bedwell Herhahn Revocable Trust and the Frank T. Herhahn Revocable Trust of Bloomington sold to the Richard Tillema Revocable Trust of Madison, Wisconsin; $690,715; Dec. 21.

2025 S. Bernard Drive, Bloomington; Mark Jenne Jr. of Bloomington sold to Misty Rogers of Bloomington; $260,000; Dec. 21.

2907 S. Stratford Drive, Bloomington; Ellis Investment Properties LLC of Greenwood sold to Robert Swanson of Bloomington; $631,000; Dec. 21.

7447 W. Hodge Lane, Ellettsville; Roderick Armes of Bloomington sold to Jonathan Armes of Ellettsville; $175,000; Dec. 21.

A parcel on East Wylie Road, Bloomington; John and Mary VandeVenter of Bloomington sold to Andrew and Elizabeth Polley of Bloomington and Joseph and Samaritan VandeVenter of Bloomington; $120,000; Dec. 21.

612 N. Monroe St., Bloomington; Brian Lloyd of Bloomington sold to James Gwaltney of Salem; $95,000; Dec. 21.

Two parcels at 1955 W. Bexley Drive, Bloomington; Zane and Kaylin Ubelhor of Ellettsville sold to Sabrina Sturgeon and Joshua Peterson of Bloomington; $299,900; Dec. 21.

9401 W. Rockeast Road, Bloomington; Marvin Heshelman and Darla Frost of Bloomington sold to Joshua Benham of Bloomington; $57,000; Dec. 21.

A parcel on West Third St., Bloomington; Whitehall Associates LP of Indianapolis sold to WH Windup LLC of Indianapolis; $10; Dec. 21.

Dec. 22

2622 S. Stratford Drive, Bloomington; Specbuilt LLC of Bloomington sold to Two Nuggets LLC of Bloomington; $140,000; Dec. 22.

A parcel on East Ramp Creek Road, Bloomington; Patricia Simmons of Henderson, Kentucky, sold to Ginger Howe of Bloomington; $10,000; Dec. 22.

5156 W. Vernal Pike, Bloomington; Commercial Maintenance Services LLC of Richmond sold to Robert Shaw of Bloomington; $130,000; Dec. 22.

8712 S. Mount Pleasant Road, Gosport; Leonard Hunter of Rushville sold to Paxton Davis of Gosport; $305,000; Dec. 22.

509 W. Temperance St., Ellettsville; Kenneth Anderson of Gosport and William Anderson, no address given, sold to Tiffany Norris of Ellettsville; $135,000; Dec. 22.

2807 N. Blue Slopes Drive, Bloomington; Michael and Sandra Hayes of Martinsville sold to James Trulock and Tiffani Sinn-Trulock of Bloomington; $436,000; Dec. 22.

926 N. Oolitic Drive, Bloomington; Ruby Creek Homes LLC of Odon sold to Vetress Boyce of Bloomington; $197,600; Dec. 22.

Dec. 27

4648 W. Popcorn Road, Springville; Celeste Pearson of Bloomington sold to Ariele Flynn of Springville; $73,606; Dec. 27.

812 and 814 N. Jackson St., Bloomington; David Friedel and Ann Mahrdt of Freedom sold to Herbert Fertig and Shaun Wainshilbaum of Bloomington; $240,000; Dec. 27.

3905 W. Nelson Lane, Bloomington; the estate of Braxton Colongione of Bloomington sold to Troy Smith and Dawn Foley of Bloomington; $317,000; Dec. 27.

Dec. 28

928 S. Lantern Lane, Ellettsville; Moehn Investments LLC of Bloomington sold to West Concrete Inc. of Bloomington; $70,000; Dec. 28.

4502 N. Mayo Court, Bloomington; Beacon Builders LLC of Greenwood sold to Paul Fallon II and Kelly Fallon of Bloomington; $442,500; Dec. 28.

911 S. Lantern Lane, Ellettsville; Moehn Investments LLC of Bloomington sold to Joe West Construction LLC of Bloomington; $65,000; Dec. 28.

701 E. Quinn Raye Court, Ellettsville; Moehn Investments LLC of Ellettsville sold to West Concrete Inc. of Bloomington; $65,000; Dec. 28.

605 E. Barton Woods Lane, Ellettsville; the Equity Trust Co. of Traflagar, as custodian for the benefit of the Brent Sacksteder IRA, sold to Dustin and Jenna Narev of Ellettsville; $399,000; Dec. 28.

4111 W. Woodlyn Drive, Bloomington; Bradley and Brandi Butler of Greenville sold to James Griffin of Bloomington; $310,000; Dec. 28.

3618 E. Morningside Drive, Bloomington; Jiangchuan Shen of Bloomington sold to Jonathan Miller of Bloomington; $260,000; Dec. 28.

Dec. 29

4350 W. Popcorn Road, Springville; Paula Escue of Bloomington sold to Gerard and Louann LaPadula of Springville; $160,000; Dec. 29.

3721 W. Stafford Drive, Bloomington; the estate of Loretta F. Mobley of Bloomington sold to Kynthia Taylor of Bloomington; $195,000; Dec. 29.

4288 S. Windmill Lane, Bloomington; Paine Properties Inc. of Bloomington sold to Night Properties LLC of Bloomington; $462,000; Dec. 29.

