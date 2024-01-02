Monroe County property transfers: Jan. 2

Property transfers filed at the Monroe County Assessor’s Office. Information includes property address, seller, buyer, sale price and date of sale. Names may reflect representatives of buyers and sellers.

Nov. 12

4808 S. Harrell Road, Bloomington; Boathouse Development LLC of Bloomington sold to Doorman Enterprises LLC of Bloomington; $332,500; Nov. 12.

Nov. 29

9543 S. Pointe LaSalles Drive, Unit 89, Bloomington; Nicholas Brunk and Colleen Rosales of Bloomington sold to Manulanie Petty of Bloomington; $185,000; Nov. 29.

Dec. 12

435 S. Walnut St., Bloomington; Walnut Holdings LLC of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, sold to Bland Properties LLC of Bloomington; $450,000; Dec. 12.

Dec. 13

7475 W. Natalie Drive, Bloomington; Beacon Builders LLC of Greenwood sold to Logan and Morgan Cooper of Bloomington; $375,745; Dec. 13.

7115 W. Tabor Hill Road, Ellettsville; David and Crystal Arthur of Ellettsville sold to Patti Terrell of Ellettsville; $135,000; Dec. 13.

Dec. 14

8885 E. Southshore Drive, Unionville; Eric Bell of Pittsboro and Erin Bell of Zionsville sold to Martha and Timothy DuMont of Unionville; $495,000; Dec. 14.

420 E. Kirkwood Ave., Bloomington; Kokopelli Management Inc. of Las Vega, Nevada, sold to Chip Bloom LLC of Dublin, Ohio; $1,780,000; Dec. 14.

4631 N. Calumet Court, Bloomington; Bardi Builders LLC of Bloomington sold to Samuel Tye and Abena Abu of Bloomington; $637,429; Dec. 14.

Dec. 15

2643 E. Olson Drive, Bloomington; Brett Lawrence, formerly known as Brittany Lawrence, of Mitchell sold to Michael Corns and Marsha Anderson-Corns of Bloomington; $165,000; Dec. 15.

504 W. Lois Lane, Bloomington; John La Bella of Bloomington sold to Andrea Blackwood of Bloomington; $240,000; Dec. 15.

1508 W. 11th St., Bloomington; Ruby Creek Homes LLC of Bloomington sold to Simran Baidwan of Bloomington; $262,000; Dec. 15.

Three parcels at 8390 N. Fox Hollow Road, Bloomington; the estate of Wilma Mae Branam of Bloomington sold to Neil Pafzner of Bloomington; $125,000; Dec. 15.

7042 W. Alfred Lane, Ellettsville; CMH Homes Inc. of Maryville, Tennessee, sold to Kennita Duncan of Ellettsville; $260,705; Dec. 15.

2124 S. Azalea Lane, Bloomington; Alan Goodno of Bloomington sold to Austin Robinson and Sofia Sanchez of Bloomington; $341,000; Dec. 15.

Dec. 18

1212 S. Dunn St., Bloomington; Rosemary and Gary Motz of New Haven, Connecticut, sold to Bradley and Victoria Smith of Bloomington; $565,000; Dec.18.

Two parcels at 2393 E. Winding Brook Circle, Bloomington; Aran Mordoh of Bloomington sold to Funmilola Ayeni of Bloomington; $182,000; Dec. 18.

9437 S. Pointe LaSalles Drive, No. 56, Bloomington; Joani Duval of Bloomington sold to Olivia Pavlic of Bloomington; $170,000; Dec. 18.

Two parcels at 7523 W. Eller Road, Bloomington; Virginia Hudson of Bloomington sold to Valu-built Construction LLC of Bloomington; $105,000; Dec. 18.

1501 S. Rogers St., Bloomington; Sparrow Investments LLC of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, sold to Christian Swalling and Erik Larsen of Bloomington; $224,999; Dec. 18.

Dec. 19

2233 S. Star View Lane, Bloomington; Monroe County Auditor Catherine Smith sold to Clearleaf Short Alternative Fund LP of Louisville, Kentucky; $225,112; Dec. 19.

Dec. 20

110 S. Overhill Drive, Bloomington; Patrick Sutton of Bloomington sold to Calloway Sutton of Bloomington; $3,500; Dec. 20.

1029 E. Brandy Blvd., Bloomington; Bledsoe Tapp & Co. Inc. of Bloomington sold to Beacon Builders LLC of Greenwood; $62,000; Dec. 20.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Monroe County property transfers: Jan. 2