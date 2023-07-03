Monroe County property transfers: July 3

Property transfers filed at the Monroe County Assessor’s Office. Information includes property address, seller, buyer, sale price and date of sale. Names may reflect representatives of buyers and sellers.

June 9

9501 S. Snow Road, Bloomington; Jason Newlin of Mitchell sold to Keith Smith and Stacy Holland-Smith of McCordsville; $200,000; June 9.

June 12

2451 N. Stonelake Circle, Bloomington; the Fredrick Andrews Trust and the Sereta Andrews Trust of Bloomington sold to Marsha and Dwight Morris of Bloomington; $309,000; June 12.

June 13

623 W. Blackfoot Court, Ellettsville; Ashley Massie of Ellettsville sold to Alexander Yamamoto-Castillo and Christina Yamamoto of Ellettsville; $254,000; June 13.

2301 E. Plateau Place, Bloomington; H. Buddy DeLuce of Bloomington sold to Or Dantsker and Qianqi Song of Urbana, Illinois; $630,000; June 13.

June 15

2970 N. Norway Drive, Bloomington; Kristin and Joshua Mitchell of Bloomington sold to Ashley and Levi Massie of Ellettsville; $305,500; June 15.

6370 W. Legacy Lane, Ellettsville; Matthew Borden and Regan Sargent-Borden of Wellington, Colorado, sold to James Hamric Jr. and Michelle Hamric of Ellettsville; $365,000; June 15.

515 E. Graham Place, Unit B17, Bloomington; Frank and Jacqueline Dixon of Bloomington sold to Jia Chen of Bloomington; $160,000; June 15.

June 16

Two parcels at 229 S. Maple St., Bloomington; Jacob Carter of Worthington sold to Daniel and Tara Weihmiller of Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey; $210,000; June 16.

1590 W. Cedar Bluff Road, Bloomington; Ethan Crites of Bloomfield sold to Logan Raney of Franklin; $276,000; June 16.

451 S. Ridge Springs Lane, Ellettsville; Gregory Keyes of Ellettsville sold to Bridgette Bowles of Bloomington; $192,000; June 16.

505 E. Chambers Pike, Bloomington; Andrew Beargie of Bloomington sold to Joseph and Michelle Anderson of Bloomington; $165,000; June 16.

125 E. Sunny Slopes Drive, Bloomington; Travis Jefferson and Abigail Gratz of Bloomington sold to Craig and Laura Overway of Bloomington; $230,600; June 16.

6610 N. Rhinestone Drive, Ellettsville; James Hamric Jr. of Ellettsville sold to Ryan and Brooke Jerome of Ellettsville; $305,011; June 16.

3401 N. Kingsley Drive, Bloomington; Nicholas and Emily Taylor of Bloomington solid to Soo and Brianna Cha of Bloomington; $293,000; June 16.

311 W. Association St., Ellettsville; Goldfinch Properties LLC of Gosport sold to Lucas Swank of Spencer; $32,500; June 16.

809 N. Plymouth Road, Bloomington; Scott and Kristen Stamper of Nashville sold to Kirk Smith of Bloomington; $308,000; June 16.

1309 S. Grant St., Bloomington; David Menke of Bloomington sold to Alan and Mary Bent of Bloomington; $335,000; June 16.

110 N. Walnut St., Bloomington; Munirpallam and Usha Venkataramanan of Bloomington sold to Bradley Wheeler of Bloomington; $1,600,000; June 16.

3213 S. Eden Drive, Bloomington; Dana Marsh of Richland, Washington, sold to Xin Chen of Bloomington; $222,900; June 16.

461 W. Somersbe Place, Bloomington; Richard Mynark of Rochester, Minnesota, sold to Cameron Bland of Bloomington; $250,000; June 16.

June 19

1520 E. University St., Bloomington; Glenn and Kimberly Bartholomew of Greenwood sold to Marguerite and Walter Hoekstra of Bloomington; $265,000; June 19.

1711 S. Williams Court, Bloomington; Andrew Bell and Elizabeth Jordan-Bell of Bloomington sold to Winston Lin of Bloomington; $383,000; June 19.

5515 N. Behrens Court and 5526 N. Korbyn Court, Ellettsville; Vickie Fry of Byron, Minnesota, sold to Christine Page of Ellettsville; $485,000; June 19.

8575 S. Gore Road, Bloomington; Carissa Bullman of Bloomington sold to David and Lisa Schlegel of Bloomington; $275,000; June 19.

8464 S. Stone Ridge Road, Bloomington; WFJ LLC of Bloomington sold to Tara and Charles Johnson of Bloomington; $900,000; June 19.

June 20

3809 E. Callery Court, Bloomington; Glenn Box of Oxford, Ohio, sold to Battulga Baldan and Erdenechimeg Gurdorj of Bloomington; $350,000; June 20.

3900 S. Westmont Ave., Bloomington; Steve Stanger of Ellettsville sold to James Jacobs of Bloomington; $65,000; June 20.

221 N. Adams St., Bloomington; Todd and Jack Berger of Bloomington sold to Darren and Jennifer Knepp of Bloomington; $155,000; June 20.

905 S. Lantern Lane, Ellettsville; Sacksteder Properties LLC of Trafalgar sold to Michael and Laurie Sackley of Ellettsville; $425,000; June 20.

1005 E. Maxwell Lane, Bloomington; Michael Fox of Bloomington sold to Samantha Ezzo of Bloomington; $290,000; June 20.

4572 S. Sandpiper Drive, Bloomington; Bradley Seifers of Bloomington sold to Jesse and Marissa Hernandez of Bloomington; $345,000; June 20.

4825 N. Kaia Lane, Bloomington; Beacon Builders LLC of Greenwood sold to Guy and Elizabeth Wilson of Bloomington; $300,000; June 20.

3212 N. Stoneycrest Road, Bloomington; Jamie Herzfeld of Poughkeepsie, New York, sold to Jeffrey and Kelly Rauch of Bloomington; $284,300; June 20.

3783 E. Regents Court, Bloomington; Matthew Rewerts and Stephane Walter-Rewerts of Bloomington sold to Kyleigh Strickland of Bloomington; $485,000; June 20.

June 21

4208 S. Red Pine Drive, Bloomington; Charles Layne LLC of Bloomington sold to Bradley Seifers of Bloomington; $454,900; June 21.

3049 N. Ruffys Way, Bloomington; Anna Minton of Bloomington sold to Mark Crites II and Suzanne Crites of Bloomington; $289,500; June 21.

1410 S. Grant St., Bloomington; Todd and Julia Edwards of Bedford sold to Joseph and Beth Glennon of Bloomington; $375,000; June 21.

2904 E. Daniel St., Bloomington; Yosuke Eguchi of Indianapolis sold to Carlo Angiuli and Caitlin Orr of Bloomington; $502,000; June 21.

3706 W. Woodmere Way, Bloomington; Adam Schmidt of Bloomington sold to Joseph and Megan Cralley of Bloomington; $240,000; June 21.

Two parcels at 5611 W. Ind. 46, Bloomington; Sulinski Real Estate LLC of Bloomington sold to Helee Six LLC of Ellettsville; $580,000; June 21.

June 22

1300 E. Prairie Drive, Bloomington; CWB Properties Corp. of Indianapolis sold to Robert Nugent of Bloomington; $310,000; June 22.

1411 W. Adams Hill Circle, Bloomington; Emilee and Kyle McGlone of Bloomington sold to Andrew Howard of Bloomington; $415,000; June 22.

A parcel on North Old Ind. 37 and a parcel on North Fox Hollow Road, Bloomington; Mark Demmary of Bloomington and Brett Demmary of Indianapolis sold to Harmon Crone and Leeroy Patton of Cloverdale; $330,000; June 22.

943 E. Nicholas Lane, Ellettsville; Richard and Myra Raake of Bloomington sold to Bradford and Adrienne King of Ellettsville; $625,000; June 22.

2311 S. Rogers St., Bloomington; Brand Real Estate Services LLC of Bedford sold to Natasha Komoda of Bloomington; $275,000; June 22.

June 23

8463 S. Stone Ridge Road, Bloomington; Robert and Laura Labis of Bloomington sold to Thomas and Katherine Ross of Bolingbrook, Illinois; $90,000; June 23.

2938 N. Ramble Road, Bloomington; Rex Tayloe and Dawn Gray of Bloomington sold to Albert and Julie Kamarauskas of Bloomington; $575,000; June 23.

3027 E. Daniel St., Bloomington; John and Linda Whikehart of Bloomington sold to Dipakkumar and Hiral Tailor of Bloomington; $512,000; June 23.

4285 and 4343 E. Stipp Road, Bloomington; Lizabeth Albright of Ellettsville sold to Nathan Davis of Bloomington and Taylor Gray of Whiteland; $455,000; June 23.

3321 N. Valleyview Drive, Bloomington; Highlife LLC of Bloomington sold to Mary Louton of Bloomington; $225,000; June 23.

7346 N. Tunnel Road and a parcel on North Tunnel Road, Unionville; the Karrie S. Nesbit Revocable Trust of Bloomington sold to the Anne-Marie Fisher Trust and the Michael Fisher Trust of Evanston, Illinois; $375,000; June 23.

4820 S. Red Oak Lane, Bloomington; Andrew and Susan Williams of Bloomington sold to Joshua and Candy Brown of Bloomington; $870,000; June 23.

1624 S. Ira St., Bloomington; Jonathan Helm and Emily Mason of Bloomington sold to Mohsen Khoozani of Bloomington; $475,000; June 23.

4089 W. Coffey Lane, Bloomington; Diana Hall of Gosport sold to Caroline Spencer and Robert Fite III of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; $387,000; June 23.

314 S. Paul St., Ellettsville; Kirkwood Realty LLC of Bloomington sold to Bradley and Hayley Moorhead of Ellettsville; $237,000; June 23.

1416 S. Walnut St., Bloomington; Penny Dillon and Anjanette Radford of Bloomington sold to Misha Blizard of Bloomington; $289,000; June 23.

4012 W. Cedar Chase Drive, Bloomington; Larry Mullis of Bloomington sold to Grise Home and Property Group LLC of Indianapolis; $124,000; June 23.

1512 E. Wingfield Drive, Bloomington; the Marianne H. Mitchell Trust of Bloomington sold to Justin and Ashlee Engelhardt of Bloomington; $775,000; June 23.

Two parcels on North Texas Ridge Road, Gosport; Kenneth Gangl of Raleigh, North Carolina, sold to Apke Investments LLC of Cincinnati, Ohio; $14,000; June 23.

4721 W. Hidden Meadow Drive, Bloomington; Brent Harris of Evansville sold to Mahathelge Dias of Bloomington; $360,550; June 23.

June 26

2354 S. Burberry Lane, Bloomington; Sivaraman Ganapathy and Aswan and Lakshmi Sivaraman of Bolingbrook, Illinois, sold to Jennet and Maksat Babayev of Bloomington; $173,800; June 26.

3740 W. Fullerton Pike, Bloomington; Logan Manion of Bloomfield sold to Dillon Miller of Bloomington; $233,000; June 26.

