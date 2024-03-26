Monroe County property transfers: March 26

Property transfers filed at the Monroe County Assessor’s Office. Information includes property address, seller, buyer, sale price and date of sale. Names may reflect representatives of buyers and sellers.

Dec. 22, 2023

3931 S. Yonkers St., Bloomington; Cartus Financial Corp. of Danbury, Connecticut, sold to Will Kocar of Bloomington; $262,000; Dec. 22.

Feb. 29, 2024

3720 E. Sterling Ave., Bloomington; Thomas Martin of Bloomington and Angela Martin of Bloomington sold to Curtis and Manette Cignetti of Bloomington; $2,600,000; Feb. 29.

March 7

Two parcels at 8968 E. Ind. 45 and a parcel on East Ind. 45, Unionville; Land of Indiana Inc. of Bedford sold to Nicholas Wallace of Austin, Texas; $420,000; March 7.

March 8

6410 E. Bender Road, Bloomington; Edmond Furia Jr. and Kathryn Propst of Bloomington sold to Andrea and Justin Lutz of Bloomington; $325,000; March 8.

3061 E. Mattatha Drive, Bloomington; Sandra Poor of Bloomington sold to Tiffany Kinney and David Brodin of Bloomington; $670,000; March 8.

2107 E. Guinness Court, Bloomington; Moseman Family LLC of Bloomington sold to Beth and David Smith of Surprise, Arizona; $167,000; March 8.

March 11

805 W. Coolidge Drive, Bloomington; Bonnie Clendening of Avon sold to Samuel Bowman of Bloomington; $205,000; March 11.

2035 W. Cory Drive, Bloomington; Marilyn Thomas of Bloomington sold to Travis Hardin of Bloomington; $294,000; March 11.

1725 S. Springhouse Drive, Bloomington; Scott and Barbara Johnson of Bloomington sold to Matthew Billett of Bloomington and Xiaoyan Bao of Makanda, Illinois; $809,000; March 11.

2167 N. McMullen Drive, Bloomington; Larry Mullis of Springville sold to Shane Staggs of Gosport and Jackie Staggs of Bloomington; $26,000; March 11.

March 12

1021 S. Manor Road, Bloomington; Michael Schultz of Jeffersonville sold to Emily Winters and Kraegan Graves of Bloomington; $400,000; March 12.

7405 N. Canyon Court, Bloomington; Justin and Andrea Lutz of Bloomington sold to Rick and Mary Torbeck of Indianapolis; $725,000; March 12.

9440 S. Lake Ridge Drive, Bloomington; the Douglas R. McCormick and Ursula S. McCormick Revocable Living Trust of Bedford sold to Christine Deguido-Neihart of Bloomington; $159,000; March 12.

March 13

607 W. Allen St., Bloomington; Jessica Cochran of Bloomington sold to Carys Tanner of Bloomington; $259,000; March 13.

4190 N. Deer Park Drive, Bloomington; BMI Properties LLC of Bloomington sold to Valu-Built Construction LLC of Bloomington; $40,000; March 13.

March 14

2428 S. Broadview Drive, Bloomington; Grise Home and Property Group LLC of Indianapolis sold to Cedar St. Properties LLC of Bloomington; $91,200; March 14.

2428 S. Broadview Drive, Bloomington; William Patton and Sheri Allen of Freedom, Iowa, sold to Grise Home and Property Group LLC of Indianapolis; $70,000; March 14.

March 15

113 N. Sale St. and a parcel on West Vine St., Ellettsville; Kimberlin Harbridge, formerly known as Kimberlin Thurman, of Freedom sold to Asset Management Control Group LLC of Bloomington; $215,000; March 15.

7557 S. Mount Zion Road, Bloomington; Carolyn Southern of Bloomington sold to Morgan Southern of Bloomington; $89,000; March 15.

1633 S. Olive St., Bloomington; Taghi Kaffash of Bloomington sold to Joan Bailey of Bloomington; $120,000; March 15.

728 E. Holland Drive, Bloomington; Guy and Anna De Stefano of Gallatin, Tennessee, sold to Bryant Haines of Bloomington; $795,000; March 15.

