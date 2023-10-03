Monroe County property transfers: Oct. 3

Property transfers filed at the Monroe County Assessor’s Office. Information includes property address, seller, buyer, sale price and date of sale. Names may reflect representatives of buyers and sellers.

Sept. 7

Two parcels at 7950 S. Harmony Road, Bloomington; the estate of Jerry Allen Bock of Solsberry sold to John Stewart of Bloomington; $155,000; Sept. 7.

7928 N. Old Dutch Church Road, Ellettsville; the Paul E. Whiteman and Agnes Marie Whiteman Revocable Living Trust, Paul E. Whiteman trustee, of Ellettsville sold to Richard and Sherry Whiteman of Ellettsville; $60,000; Sept. 7.

Sept. 11

9998 S. Bennett Lane, Bloomington; Reva Deckard of Bloomington sold to Bradley Barcom of Bedford; $5,000; Sept. 11.

Sept. 13

3912 S. Nimit Drive, Bloomington; Fred and Paul Shields of Camby sold to Maria Perr of Bloomington; $383,000; Sept. 13.

302 S. Wilmington Court, Bloomington; B-Town Condo LLC of Bloomington sold to Wilmington Condo LLC of Zionsville; $136,000; Sept. 13.

Sept. 15

2515 S. Bryan St., Bloomington; Evan Copelly of Bloomington sold to Reese Needham and Laura Wise of Bloomington; $260,000; Sept. 15.

770 E. Rhorer Road, Bloomington; AJ Holdings LLC of Bloomington sold to Zaryan LLC of Bloomington; $417,000; Sept. 15.

2416 S. Brittany Lane, Bloomington; EZ Realty 1 LLC of Bloomington sold to Sai Munikuntia and Aparajitha Muddagouni of Franklin, Massachusetts; $167,900; Sept. 15.

7715 and 7749 N. John Young Road and a parcel on North John Young Road, Unionville; Donald Greene of Unionville sold to Jon Richardson of Bloomington and Lisa Orme, no address given, $385,000; Sept. 15.

Sept. 16

2729 S. Silver Creek Drive, Bloomington; the Sarah C. Crandall Revocable Trust of Bloomington sold to Karen and Timothy Niggle of Bloomington; $350,000; Sept. 16.

Sept. 18

6593 E. Robinson Road, Bloomington; Marvin and Ramona Richardson of Bloomington sold to Michael and Jacqueline Collier of Bloomington; $87,696; Sept. 18.

3695 W. Ind. 45, Bloomington; C. Robert McCollough of Bloomington sold to CDWQ LLC of Bloomington; $425,000; Sept. 18.

4241 E. Bill Mallory Blvd., Bloomington; Zhongwen Ren and Diyue Bu of Bloomington sold to Paula Zurbuch of Bloomington; $370,000; Sept. 18.

Two parcels at 7522 N. John Young Road, Unionville; Paula Zurbuch of Bloomington sold to Jordin Schubert and Jacqueline Dumont of Unionville; $450,000; Sept. 18.

Sept. 19

600 S. Edgewood Drive, Ellettsville; Richland-Bean Blossom Community School Corp. of Ellettsville sold to the Richland-Bean Blossom 2000 School Building Corp. of Indianapolis; $290,000; Sept. 19.

Sept. 20

2708 S. Rogers St., Bloomington; Nathan and Alexa Martinez of Lawrenceville, Georgia, sold to Stoli 5 Holdings LLC of Bloomington; $315,000; Sept. 20.

1006 E. Brandy Blvd., Ellettsville; Bledsoe Tapp & Co. Inc. of Bloomington sold to Beacon Builders LLC of Indianapolis; $40,000; Sept. 20.

2421 E. Rock Creek Drive, Bloomington; Lun Xin of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania and Xingchen Li of Bloomington sold to Stoli 5 Holdings LLC of Bloomington; $428,900; Sept. 20.

3912 W. Coffey Lane, Bloomington; Russell and Barbara Stockman of Mooresville, North Carolina, sold to the Putman Family Trust of Bloomington; $360,000; Sept. 20.

Sept. 21

1824 E. Thornton Drive, Bloomington; 1824 E. Thornton LLC of Bloomington sold to Stoli 5 Holdings LLC of Bloomington; $369,000; Sept. 21.

4235 E. Cambridge Drive, Bloomington; RP Properties of Monroe County LLC of Bloomington sold to Matthew O’Hern of Bloomington; $375,000; Sept. 21.

2108 S. Grovesnor Place, Bloomington; Peggy Fetter of Indianapolis sold to Stoli 5 Holdings LLC of Bloomington; $470,000; Sept. 21.

674 S. Fieldstone Blvd., Bloomington; Kristine Mangia and Jennifer Dynes of Bloomington sold to Jason Kuhlman of Bloomington; $247,000; Sept. 21.

3487 E. Saddlebrook Court, Bloomington; Tracy Fox of Bloomington sold to Nancy Craig of Bloomington; $99,900; Sept. 21.

1100 N. Forest View Drive North, Ellettsville; Patricia Bryant of Ellettsville sold to Brendan Denkhoff of Bloomington; $160,000; Sept. 21.

4128 W. Heritage Way, Bloomington; Brendan Denkhoff of Ellettsville sold to Jelixe Oquendo and Erky Contreras of Bloomington; $185,000; Sept. 21.

4000 E. Saratoga Drive, Bloomington; Michael Cobian of Bloomington sold to Bo Haugestad of Franklin; $339,900; Sept. 21.

3900 E. Eagle Bay Drive, Bloomington; Loran Radle and Michelle Dunlap of Bloomington sold to Paul and Beth Boyer of Fort Wayne; $188,000; Sept. 21.

931 E. Waterloo Drive, Bloomington; Jacob Spangler of Bloomington sold to James Lee of Bloomington; $160,000; Sept. 21.

Sept. 22

2607 S. Southern Pines Court, Bloomington; Clay Carter III and Julie Carter of Bloomington sold to Aleksey Papakhin of Bloomington; $285,000; Sept. 22.

4810 E. Ind. 45, Bloomington; the estate of Kathryn A. Johnson of Bloomington sold to Kirkwood Realty LLC of Bloomington; $261,000; Sept. 22.

2907 S. Spicewood Lane, Bloomington; Amy Bailey of Rocklin, California, sold to Ran-Tru LLC of Spencer; $225,000; Sept. 22.

2817 E. Pine Lane, Bloomington; the Kathryn Schurz 1990 Trust of Lake Oswego, Oregon, sold to Hemlock Hill LLC of Bloomington; $750,000; Sept. 22.

3838 S. Claybridge Drive, Bloomington; Nathan and Ruth Amos of Midland, Michigan, sold to Xiaoxin Yu of Bloomington; $358,000; Sept. 22.

4403 N. Scenic Drive, Bloomington; the estate of Hilda Woodfork of Bloomington sold to Evan and Rachel Brummett of Bloomington; $310,000; Sept. 22.

322 E. Cardinal Glen Drive, Bloomington; Larry Weaver of Bloomington sold to Stephanie Millay of Bloomington; $261,500; Sept. 22.

Sept. 25

1430 W. Sixth St., Bloomington; Langley Properties LLC of Bloomington sold to Danny and Delaney Mamanua of Bloomington; $137,500; Sept. 25.

