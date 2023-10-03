U.S. markets open in 4 hours 27 minutes

Monroe County property transfers: Oct. 3

The Herald-Times
·4 min read

Property transfers filed at the Monroe County Assessor’s Office. Information includes property address, seller, buyer, sale price and date of sale. Names may reflect representatives of buyers and sellers.

Sept. 7

  • Two parcels at 7950 S. Harmony Road, Bloomington; the estate of Jerry Allen Bock of Solsberry sold to John Stewart of Bloomington; $155,000; Sept. 7.

  • 7928 N. Old Dutch Church Road, Ellettsville; the Paul E. Whiteman and Agnes Marie Whiteman Revocable Living Trust, Paul E. Whiteman trustee, of Ellettsville sold to Richard and Sherry Whiteman of Ellettsville; $60,000; Sept. 7.

Sept. 11

  • 9998 S. Bennett Lane, Bloomington; Reva Deckard of Bloomington sold to Bradley Barcom of Bedford; $5,000; Sept. 11.

Sept. 13

  • 3912 S. Nimit Drive, Bloomington; Fred and Paul Shields of Camby sold to Maria Perr of Bloomington; $383,000; Sept. 13.

  • 302 S. Wilmington Court, Bloomington; B-Town Condo LLC of Bloomington sold to Wilmington Condo LLC of Zionsville; $136,000; Sept. 13.

Sept. 15

  • 2515 S. Bryan St., Bloomington; Evan Copelly of Bloomington sold to Reese Needham and Laura Wise of Bloomington; $260,000; Sept. 15.

  • 770 E. Rhorer Road, Bloomington; AJ Holdings LLC of Bloomington sold to Zaryan LLC of Bloomington; $417,000; Sept. 15.

  • 2416 S. Brittany Lane, Bloomington; EZ Realty 1 LLC of Bloomington sold to Sai Munikuntia and Aparajitha Muddagouni of Franklin, Massachusetts; $167,900; Sept. 15.

  • 7715 and 7749 N. John Young Road and a parcel on North John Young Road, Unionville; Donald Greene of Unionville sold to Jon Richardson of Bloomington and Lisa Orme, no address given, $385,000; Sept. 15.

Sept. 16

  • 2729 S. Silver Creek Drive, Bloomington; the Sarah C. Crandall Revocable Trust of Bloomington sold to Karen and Timothy Niggle of Bloomington; $350,000; Sept. 16.

Sept. 18

  • 6593 E. Robinson Road, Bloomington; Marvin and Ramona Richardson of Bloomington sold to Michael and Jacqueline Collier of Bloomington; $87,696; Sept. 18.

  • 3695 W. Ind. 45, Bloomington; C. Robert McCollough of Bloomington sold to CDWQ LLC of Bloomington; $425,000; Sept. 18.

  • 4241 E. Bill Mallory Blvd., Bloomington; Zhongwen Ren and Diyue Bu of Bloomington sold to Paula Zurbuch of Bloomington; $370,000; Sept. 18.

  • Two parcels at 7522 N. John Young Road, Unionville; Paula Zurbuch of Bloomington sold to Jordin Schubert and Jacqueline Dumont of Unionville; $450,000; Sept. 18.

Sept. 19

  • 600 S. Edgewood Drive, Ellettsville; Richland-Bean Blossom Community School Corp. of Ellettsville sold to the Richland-Bean Blossom 2000 School Building Corp. of Indianapolis; $290,000; Sept. 19.

Sept. 20

  • 2708 S. Rogers St., Bloomington; Nathan and Alexa Martinez of Lawrenceville, Georgia, sold to Stoli 5 Holdings LLC of Bloomington; $315,000; Sept. 20.

  • 1006 E. Brandy Blvd., Ellettsville; Bledsoe Tapp & Co. Inc. of Bloomington sold to Beacon Builders LLC of Indianapolis; $40,000; Sept. 20.

  • 2421 E. Rock Creek Drive, Bloomington; Lun Xin of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania and Xingchen Li of Bloomington sold to Stoli 5 Holdings LLC of Bloomington; $428,900; Sept. 20.

  • 3912 W. Coffey Lane, Bloomington; Russell and Barbara Stockman of Mooresville, North Carolina, sold to the Putman Family Trust of Bloomington; $360,000; Sept. 20.

Sept. 21

  • 1824 E. Thornton Drive, Bloomington; 1824 E. Thornton LLC of Bloomington sold to Stoli 5 Holdings LLC of Bloomington; $369,000; Sept. 21.

  • 4235 E. Cambridge Drive, Bloomington; RP Properties of Monroe County LLC of Bloomington sold to Matthew O’Hern of Bloomington; $375,000; Sept. 21.

  • 2108 S. Grovesnor Place, Bloomington; Peggy Fetter of Indianapolis sold to Stoli 5 Holdings LLC of Bloomington; $470,000; Sept. 21.

  • 674 S. Fieldstone Blvd., Bloomington; Kristine Mangia and Jennifer Dynes of Bloomington sold to Jason Kuhlman of Bloomington; $247,000; Sept. 21.

  • 3487 E. Saddlebrook Court, Bloomington; Tracy Fox of Bloomington sold to Nancy Craig of Bloomington; $99,900; Sept. 21.

  • 1100 N. Forest View Drive North, Ellettsville; Patricia Bryant of Ellettsville sold to Brendan Denkhoff of Bloomington; $160,000; Sept. 21.

  • 4128 W. Heritage Way, Bloomington; Brendan Denkhoff of Ellettsville sold to Jelixe Oquendo and Erky Contreras of Bloomington; $185,000; Sept. 21.

  • 4000 E. Saratoga Drive, Bloomington; Michael Cobian of Bloomington sold to Bo Haugestad of Franklin; $339,900; Sept. 21.

  • 3900 E. Eagle Bay Drive, Bloomington; Loran Radle and Michelle Dunlap of Bloomington sold to Paul and Beth Boyer of Fort Wayne; $188,000; Sept. 21.

  • 931 E. Waterloo Drive, Bloomington; Jacob Spangler of Bloomington sold to James Lee of Bloomington; $160,000; Sept. 21.

Sept. 22

  • 2607 S. Southern Pines Court, Bloomington; Clay Carter III and Julie Carter of Bloomington sold to Aleksey Papakhin of Bloomington; $285,000; Sept. 22.

  • 4810 E. Ind. 45, Bloomington; the estate of Kathryn A. Johnson of Bloomington sold to Kirkwood Realty LLC of Bloomington; $261,000; Sept. 22.

  • 2907 S. Spicewood Lane, Bloomington; Amy Bailey of Rocklin, California, sold to Ran-Tru LLC of Spencer; $225,000; Sept. 22.

  • 2817 E. Pine Lane, Bloomington; the Kathryn Schurz 1990 Trust of Lake Oswego, Oregon, sold to Hemlock Hill LLC of Bloomington; $750,000; Sept. 22.

  • 3838 S. Claybridge Drive, Bloomington; Nathan and Ruth Amos of Midland, Michigan, sold to Xiaoxin Yu of Bloomington; $358,000; Sept. 22.

  • 4403 N. Scenic Drive, Bloomington; the estate of Hilda Woodfork of Bloomington sold to Evan and Rachel Brummett of Bloomington; $310,000; Sept. 22.

  • 322 E. Cardinal Glen Drive, Bloomington; Larry Weaver of Bloomington sold to Stephanie Millay of Bloomington; $261,500; Sept. 22.

Sept. 25

  • 1430 W. Sixth St., Bloomington; Langley Properties LLC of Bloomington sold to Danny and Delaney Mamanua of Bloomington; $137,500; Sept. 25.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Monroe County property transfers: Oct. 3