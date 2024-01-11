Monroe passes 9-month moratorium on recreational marijuana businesses

Jan. 11—MONROE — The city of Monroe has joined the growing number of Butler County cities and townships that have voted on a moratorium on the processing and issuance of any permits to adult use cannabis operators even after Ohio voters overwhelmingly passed Issue 2.

During Tuesday's City Council meeting, members passed an emergency ordinance imposing a nine-month moratorium on adult use cannabis operators within the city of Monroe with the exception of the existing licensed medical marijuana businesses.

Monroe has four medical marijuana businesses operating in the city.

The emergency ordinance means there will be no second reading, and it takes affect immediately.

There was little discussion regarding the ordinance, and council member Dr. Kelly Clark was the lone "no" vote of the seven members.

In December, council member Michael Graves wanted the city to impose a nine-month moratorium on adult use cannabis operators. Then the legislation was pulled from the agenda due to "bad wording."

Before the vote last month, Graves said there are "no knowns" regarding how the businesses will be regulated.

Recreational marijuana use is legal in the state of Ohio, but until rules and regulations are put in place, and licenses are able to be issued, it can't be purchased. The law allows, among other things, adults 21 and over to legally possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana, as well as use and grow (six plants per person and 12 per household). It also imposes a 10% sales tax.

Graves said he wanted to "protect" city staff, employees and residents. He doesn't want eight more dispensaries opening near Ohio 63 and Interstate 75, he said.

At the time, Clark, a veterinarian, said the city already has a moratorium on medical marijuana businesses that expires April 21, 2024.

She said Monroe voters overwhelmingly supported Issue 2. She said the issue received 57% support from voters in the city, and it passed in nine of the 10 precincts. Not allowing the medical marijuana businesses to sell recreational marijuana would go against what the majority of Monroe residents want, she said.

Other Butler County cities, including Hamilton, Middletown, Fairfield, Liberty Twp. and West Chester Twp., have said they won't allow businesses to operate even if they obtain a recreational marijuana license for dispensaries, cultivation operations or processing operations of the plant.

IN OTHER BUSINESS ...

SWORN IN:

City Manager Larry Lester was sworn in Tuesday by Law Director K. Philip Callahan. Lester has spent the last 16 years in various roles with the city of Hilliard, including three years as operations director. His annual base salary is $165,000.

Mayor Keith Funk and Vice Mayor Christina McElfresh were re-appointed to those leadership roles by council.

CITY COUNCIL:

COUNCIL MEMBER: John Centers was appointed to fulfill the unexpired term of Marc Bellapianta. His term expires on Dec. 31, 2025.

COUNCIL MEMBER: Dr. Kelly Clark was elected in November 2021. Her term expires on Dec. 31, 2025.

MAYOR: Keith Funk was re-appointed as mayor during Tuesday's meeting. That term expires in two years and his seat on council expires on Dec. 31, 2027.

COUNCIL MEMBER: Michael Graves was elected in November 2023. His term expires on Dec. 31, 2027.

COUNCIL MEMBER: Tom Hagedorn was elected in November 2023. His term expires on Dec. 31, 2027.

VICE MAYOR: Christine McElfresh was re-appointed vice mayor during Tuesday's meeting. That terms expires in two years and her seat on council expires on Dec. 31, 2027.

COUNCIL MEMBER: Ben Wagner was elected in November 2021. His terms expires on Dec. 31, 2025.

SOURCE: City of Monroe

RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA

This is how Butler County cities, townships are dealing with recreational marijuana businesses:

Fairfield: City Council approved by a 6-1 vote to enact a nine-month moratorium blocking recreational marijuana license-holders from operating within the city.

Fairfield Twp.: Trustee President Michael Berding said options will be discussed next month with the law director and police chief.

Hamilton: City Council has enacted a temporary ban on recreational marijuana business licenses, approving a six-month moratorium.

Liberty Twp.: Trustees enacted a 360-day ban on recreational marijuana license-holders from operating within the township.

Middletown: City Council enacted a six-month moratorium on recreational marijuana business licenses,

Monroe: City Council approved a nine-month moratorium on adult use cannabis operators in the city.

West Chester Twp.: Trustees enacted a 360-day ban on recreational marijuana license-holders from operating within the township.