Monroeville officials: Hobby Lobby welcome, just not at convention center

Feb. 15—Monroeville municipal and tourism officials want to make it clear to Hobby Lobby: the arts and crafts business is welcome to come to town, but they don't want it taking the place of the Monroeville Convention Center.

Monroeville Mayor Nick Gresock and Visit Monroeville Board Chair Amanda Settelmaier sent a joint letter to Hobby Lobby real estate representative Matthew Abnet on Wednesday to express "extreme concern" about the proposal to close the convention center in June.

"The closure of the MCC would be a devastating blow to the tourism economy we have worked to develop for decades," the letter reads. "Over 20,000 hotel rooms related to MCC activities are booked annually. Without it, many of these businesses may close."

Settelmaier and Gresock both said said they are exploring all legal options to save the convention center and engaging other elected officials to join their efforts.

The letter largely mirrors the discussion at this week's Monroeville council meeting, where Gresock said news of the convention center's closure took everyone by surprise.

"We want to be clear and unambiguous: we would welcome a Hobby Lobby store in Monroeville," the letter states. "We ask for the opportunity to work with you to find a great location ... while also preserving our convention center."

Property owners Oxford Development could not be immediately reached. Hobby Lobby officials have not responded to multiple requests for comment.

