U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,397.50
    -35.50 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,602.00
    -141.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,966.75
    -228.00 (-1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,269.80
    -7.20 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.90
    +0.45 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.20
    -16.80 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.44 (-1.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1678
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0570 (+3.84%)
     

  • Vix

    20.68
    +2.93 (+16.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3541
    -0.0163 (-1.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5900
    +0.6120 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,978.34
    -1,499.34 (-3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,043.63
    -57.89 (-5.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,062.63
    -0.77 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Monsoon Blockchain Powers the Next Generation Cryptocurrency Ecosystem for Bitcoin Latinum

Monsoon Blockchain Corporation
·5 min read

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monsoon Blockchain Corporation, an innovative blockchain company based in Palo Alto, California, is announcing the next generation digital cryptocurrency ecosystem for powering Bitcoin Latinum. Bitcoin Latinum is an insured, asset-backed cryptocurrency. Based on the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Latinum is greener, faster, more secure, and poised to revolutionize digital transactions. Monsoon Blockchain serves as the prime developer of the Bitcoin Latinum network on behalf of the Bitcoin Latinum Foundation.

Bitcoin Latinum was built as an open-architecture cryptocurrency technology, capable of handling large transaction volumes, cybersecurity, and digital asset management. Monsoon Blockchain is unveiling Bitcoin Latinum's official attributes, differentiating factors, and major-use advantages, which include the following areas:

Increased Transaction Volume

Bitcoin Latinum offers a highly scalable network that will initially support up to 10,000 transactions per second and millions of transactions per day to facilitate retail transactions. Its scalable architecture allows for increases in transaction rates to meet demand. With its Proof of Stake consensus method, Bitcoin Latinum ensures the network facilitates more transactions per minute at lower transaction fees.

Reduced Cost

Bitcoin Latinum reduces the cost of traditional Bitcoin transactions from the average of multiple dollars down to only cents per transaction, with an average fee per transaction of 0.1 USD in 2021. This is achieved with a variety of mechanisms including the energy-efficient consensus protocol, approved node configuration, high-performance node interconnection, and shorter confirmation.

Faster Speed

Utilizing an efficient consensus mechanism, Bitcoin Latinum provides a much better on-chain payment network compared to Bitcoin, with an average transaction confirmation in 3-5 seconds. This immediately leads to reduced transaction size and increases the transaction volume capability.

Greener, Energy-Efficient Consensus

Bitcoin Latinum uses an advanced version of the Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism to counter the inherent problems of Proof of Work (PoW) based networks. PoS enables LTNM holders to earn rewards for holding their coins as collateral to stake on the Bitcoin Latinum network. This leads to less electricity consumption. Incumbent tokens such as Bitcoin demand up to 885+ kWh, and Ethereum 102+ kWh of energy consumption per transaction, compared to Bitcoin Latinum which reduces the amount to only 0.00015 kWh per transaction.

Insured And Asset-Backed

Unlike other existing cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin Latinum is an asset-backed cryptocurrency, and is working to be the world's largest insured digital asset. Its asset-backing is held in a fund model, so the base asset value increases over time. It accelerates this asset-backed fund growth by depositing 80% of the transaction fee back into the asset fund that backs the currency. Thus, the more Bitcoin Latinum is adopted the faster its asset funds grow, creating a self-inflating currency.

Community Governed

Bitcoin Latinum uses a representative government model to achieve democracy in its ecosystem. This is done by allowing community members to participate in the governance mechanism of the protocol via the staking model. The goal is to protect Bitcoin Latinum from 51% of attacks that often expose potential crippling flaws in many existing protocols.

As the first adopter, Monsoon Blockchain will utilize Bitcoin Latinum in developing powerful blockchain technologies and business solutions, in addition to digitizing and listing assets for companies and organizations across the globe. The initial industries to be serviced will be gaming, financial services, telecommunications, media and entertainment, and cloud and data storage. Monsoon Blockchain is facilitating the launch of Bitcoin Latinum on public exchanges in 2021.

As a cornerstone of Monsoon Blockchain's strategic plans to further the mass adoption of Bitcoin Latinum, the company has been forging global partnerships with corporations that will integrate the token for their retail transactions. Significant adoption of Bitcoin Latinum and Monsoon's blockchain ecosystem has been taking place, with a focus on insurance, entertainment, gaming, and data storage entities.

Global adoption of cryptocurrencies for use in retail transactions has been steadily increasing. Within a span of four months in 2021, the global crypto user base doubled from 100 million to 200 million. Major companies have taken notice. Large restaurant chains, movie theaters, and retail shopping websites have started testing and accepting cryptocurrencies for payments.

The ease of purchasing cryptocurrencies has increased significantly over the past two years. Large online payment services now allow their hundreds of millions of users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. In the world of banking payments, large South Asia based banks have started testing cross-border payment systems for digital currencies in partnership with a consortium of central banks, according to reports.

Dr. Donald Basile, Monsoon Blockchain Corporation's CEO and founder, is the former CEO of Fusion-IO, a company known for playing a major role in implementing the cloud systems at major financial institutions, and global IT giants.

Dr. Basile is also the Co-CEO and Chairman of Roman DBDR, a special purpose acquisition company, which raised $236 million in its initial public offering in November 2020. Roman DBDR announced a merger with CompoSecure, a pioneer in premium payment cards whose clients include some of the world's largest financial institutions. The merger of the two companies will create a combined enterprise value of approximately $1.2 billion. CompoSecure will soon be releasing its new cryptocurrency cold-storage solution, Arculus, allowing users to safely and securely store and manage their digital assets on a state-of-the-art metal payment card.

More information about Bitcoin Latinum is available at https://bitcoinlatinum.com/

FOR EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY; NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE. Any Bitcoin Latinum offered is for educational and informational purposes only and should NOT be construed as a securities-related offer or solicitation or be relied upon as personalized investment advice. Bitcoin Latinum strongly recommends you consult a licensed or registered professional before making any investment decision.

Media contact

Company: Monsoon Blockchain Corporation

Contact: Wei Ming, Director of Communications

E-mail: wei.ming@monsoonblockchaincorporation.com

Website: https://monsoonblockchaincorporation.com/

Address: 2100 Geng Road, Palo Alto, California 94303, USA

Telephone: +1 800-528-0985

SOURCE: Monsoon Blockchain Corporation


Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Moderna CEO Predicts Pandemic Could End in 2022: Here's Why the Stock Could Plunge If He's Right

    The biotech's COVID-19 vaccine sales could sink once the pandemic is over.

  • Stock futures mixed as lawmakers rush to avert a government shutdown

    Stock futures traded mixed Monday morning as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Brian Cheung weigh in.&nbsp;

  • Will Palantir Be Worth More Than IBM by 2025?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are two very different types of tech companies. Palantir's market value has tripled since its direct listing last September, thanks to the robust growth of its data mining and AI platforms. IBM, which went public 110 years ago, has lost about a fifth of its value over the past decade as it struggled to grow its legacy businesses.

  • Here's What You Missed in BlackBerry's Earnings Report

    The market welcomed BlackBerry's (NYSE: BB) better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results, as evidenced by the 10.88% surge in the stock price following the news. More worrying, revenue from the company's cybersecurity segment stayed flat year over year at $120 million.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Viatris, Las Vegas Sands, and Take-Two Interactive are trailing the market in 2021. You should consider buying two of them but stay away from the third.

  • Is Barrick Gold (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund”, “Ariel Appreciation Fund”, “Ariel Focus Fund”, “Ariel International Fund”, and “Ariel Global Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 5.52% was recorded by Ariel Fund for the second quarter of 2021, 4.8% by Ariel Appreciation […]

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Techs Tumble As Oil Prices, Yields Keep Running; Pelosi Makes Key Infrastructure Decision

    Futures fell as Treasury yields and oil prices keep rising. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a key move on infrastructure.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • Micron Earnings Are Coming. Can They Fix the Stock?

    The stock has barely moved this year, giving investors little reason to get excited about the memory maker. But that might change Tuesday.

  • Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold Announce Merger of Equals to Create Highest-Quality Senior Gold Producer

    Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSX: KL) (NYSE: KL) (ASX: KLA) ("Kirkland Lake Gold") announced today that they have entered into an agreement (the "Merger Agreement") to combine in a merger of equals (the "Merger"), with the combined company to continue under the name "Agnico Eagle Mines Limited". The Merger will establish the new Agnico Eagle as the gold industry's highest-quality senior producer, with the lowest

  • Stocks, Futures Drop Amid Spike in Treasury Yields: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A technology-led equity selloff deepened, and government bonds from the U.S. to Germany tumbled, as investors braced for the Federal Reserve to start tapering. The dollar gained haven allure amid a supply crunch from oil to semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lo

  • What's Going On With Camber Energy Shares Today?

    Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) is trading significantly higher on abnormally high volume Monday as traders circulate the stock as a possible short squeeze candidate. The average session volume is about 73 million over a 100-day period. Monday's daily trading volume was approaching 250 million at publication time. Camber Energy's float is about 104 million, while the short float is just over 6 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The stock is overwhelmingly popular among Twitter's "FinTwit

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Ford Just Went All-In on EVs. It Will Have a Megacampus to Compete With Tesla’s Gigafactories.

    Ford is building giant complexes in Tennessee and Kentucky to build electric- vehicle batteries, assemble EVs, create U.S. jobs, and, of course, compete with Tesla.

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Cenovus and Headwater announce bought deal secondary offering of Headwater common shares worth approximately $114 million

    Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) ("Cenovus" or the "Selling Shareholder") and Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSX: HWX) ("Headwater" or the "Company") announced today that they have entered into an agreement with Peters & Co. Limited and BMO Capital Markets (the "Lead Underwriters"), on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (together with the Lead Underwriters, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, from Cenovus, through its

  • Why Growth Stocks Datadog, MongoDB, and Okta Fell Today

    Many growth stocks, particularly in the tech sector, didn't grow their share prices on Monday. For instance, three notable up-and-coming tech companies -- Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) -- all fell much harder on the day than the S&P 500 index. None of the three had significant price-moving news of their own to report, so it's apparent that their falls (with Datadog off 3.6%, Okta down 4.7%, and MongoDB 4.9% lower) had more to do with those developments.