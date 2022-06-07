U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

Monster Beverage Announces Webcast Details for Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Monster Beverage Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
  • MNST
    Watchlist
Monster Beverage Corporation
Monster Beverage Corporation

CORONA, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) announced today that the Company will host a live webcast of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The live webcast will start at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the Annual Meeting can be accessed through www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MNST2022. For those who are not able to listen to the live webcast, the event will be archived for approximately one year on the Company’s website at www.monsterbevcorp.com, under the “Events & Presentations” section.

As described in the Company’s proxy statement, filed April 27, 2022, only stockholders of the Company of record as of the close of business on April 21, 2022 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. All stockholders of record may vote electronically via live webcast at the virtual Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MNST2022 and using their 16-digit control number provided in their proxy card. Guests without a 16-digit control number may also attend the Annual Meeting, but will not have the option to vote.

Monster Beverage Corporation
Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® energy drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Juice Monster® Energy + Juice energy drinks, Java Monster® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Espresso Monster® non-carbonated espresso + energy drinks, Rehab® Monster® non-carbonated energy drinks, Monster Hydro® Energy Water non-carbonated refreshment + energy drinks, Monster Hydro Super Sport® Superior Hydration non-carbonated refreshment + energy drinks, Monster HydroSport Super Fuel® non-carbonated advanced hydration + energy drinks, Monster Dragon Iced Tea® non-carbonated energy teas, Muscle Monster® non-carbonated energy shakes, Monster Energy® Nitro energy drinks, Reign Total Body Fuel® high performance energy drinks, Reign Inferno® thermogenic fuel high performance energy drinks, True North® Pure Energy Seltzer energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Play® and Power Play® (stylized) energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, BPM® energy drinks, Gladiator® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® energy drinks, Live+® energy drinks, Predator® energy drinks and Fury® energy drinks. The Company acquired CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC in February 2022 and added a number of craft beers and hard seltzers to its product portfolio. For more information visit, www.monsterbevcorp.com.

CONTACTS:

Rodney C. Sacks

 

Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

 

(951) 739-6200

 

 

 

Hilton H. Schlosberg

 

Vice Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

 

(951) 739-6200

 

 

 

Roger S. Pondel / Judy Lin Sfetcu

 

PondelWilkinson Inc.

 

(310) 279-5980


