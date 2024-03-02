Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Yearly Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Investors in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.3% to close at US$58.79 following the release of its full-year results. Monster Beverage reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$7.1b and statutory earnings per share of US$1.54, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following the latest results, Monster Beverage's 22 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$7.97b in 2024. This would be a solid 12% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to grow 16% to US$1.82. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$8.01b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.82 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$63.70, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Monster Beverage analyst has a price target of US$72.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$50.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 12% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 13% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 5.0% annually. So although Monster Beverage is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

