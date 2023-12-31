Monster Beverage Corporation's (NASDAQ:MNST) Recent Stock Performance Looks Decent- Can Strong Fundamentals Be the Reason?

Monster Beverage's (NASDAQ:MNST) stock is up by 9.6% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Monster Beverage's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Monster Beverage is:

20% = US$1.6b ÷ US$7.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.20 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Monster Beverage's Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

To start with, Monster Beverage's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Monster Beverage's moderate 7.0% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Monster Beverage's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 4.4% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for MNST? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Monster Beverage Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Monster Beverage doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Monster Beverage's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

