Monster Beverage Corporation's (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already know that Monster Beverage's (NASDAQ:MNST) stock increased by 8.8% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Monster Beverage's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Monster Beverage is:

20% = US$1.6b ÷ US$7.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.20 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Monster Beverage's Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

At first glance, Monster Beverage seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 16%. This certainly adds some context to Monster Beverage's decent 7.0% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Monster Beverage's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 4.4% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is MNST fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Monster Beverage Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Monster Beverage doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Monster Beverage's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

