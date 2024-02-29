Monster Beverage Corporation's (NASDAQ:MNST) Recent Stock Performance Looks Decent- Can Strong Fundamentals Be the Reason?

Monster Beverage's (NASDAQ:MNST) stock up by 1.3% over the past week. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Monster Beverage's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Monster Beverage is:

20% = US$1.6b ÷ US$7.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.20 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Monster Beverage's Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

To start with, Monster Beverage's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 16% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for Monster Beverage's moderate 7.0% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Monster Beverage's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 4.4%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for MNST? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Monster Beverage Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Monster Beverage doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Monster Beverage's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

