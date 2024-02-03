Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So while Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Monster Beverage is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$1.9b ÷ (US$9.3b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Monster Beverage has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Beverage industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Monster Beverage compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Monster Beverage here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Monster Beverage's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 30% where it was five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Monster Beverage is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 91% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Monster Beverage that we think you should be aware of.

