A monster rally in just 3 stocks has caused short sellers to lose $30 billion so far this year

The strong rally in stocks this year has sparked big losses for short sellers, according to S3 Partners.

The research firm said short selling has been on the rise amid the rally as hedge funds increase their leverage.

These are the three stocks that sparked $30 billion in losses for short sellers, according to S3.

The monster year-to-date rally in tech stocks has sparked massive losses for short sellers, and investors keep increasing their bets via short positions, according to a Friday note from S3 Partners Research.

US equity short interest climbed to $1.001 trillion by the end of June from $864 billion at the end of 2022, S3 Partners' managing director Ihor Dusaniwsky said.

Much of that increase in short selling has been driven by hedge funds that are hedging their long equity bets as they increase their portfolio's leverage.

"Hedge funds increased the total notional size of their portfolios to gain more exposure to the volatile and upward trending market," Dusaniwsky explained.

In total, short sellers have seen $122.1 billion in mark-to-market losses in the first six months of the year, and just three stocks drove a total loss of $30 billion.

With the Nasdaq 100 up nearly 40% year-to-date, the research firm identified the top stocks that have sparked the biggest losses for short sellers, and it's no surprise that they're mostly concentrated in the tech sector.

These are the top 10 stocks that have driven the biggest losses for short sellers so far this year, according to S3 Partners.

10. Coinbase

Ticker: COIN

Short seller losses: $1.5 billion

Year-to-date performance: 129.2%

9. Advanced Micro Devices

Ticker: AMD

Short seller losses: $1.6 billion

Year-to-date performance: 78.0%

8. Broadcom

Ticker: AVGO

Short seller losses: $2.0 billion

Year-to-date performance: 53.2%

7. Palo Alto Networks

palo alto networks

Ticker: PANW

Short seller losses: $2.3 billion

Year-to-date performance: 79.7%

6. Amazon

Amazon

Ticker: AMZN

Short seller losses: $3.2 billion

Year-to-date performance: 55.8%

5. Microsoft

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella with the word "Microsoft" and the Microsoft logo displayed behind him

Ticker: MSFT

Short seller losses: $4.0 billion

Year-to-date performance: 42.4%

4. Meta Platforms

Meta

Ticker: META

Short seller losses: $4.5 billion

Year-to-date performance: 143.5%

3. Apple

Apple Vision Pro being demoed at an Apple Store.

Apple Vision ProApple

Ticker: AAPL

Short seller losses: $7.5 billion

Year-to-date performance: 48.1%

2. Nvidia

jensen huang nvidia ceo ces talk

Ticker: NVDA

Short seller losses: $9.1 billion

Year-to-date performance: 194.3%

1. Tesla

A red Tesla Model Y seen outside a Tesla showroom

Tesla launched its insurance product in 2019

Ticker: TSLA

Short seller losses: $13.0 billion

Year-to-date performance: 126.5%

