MONSTER TREE SERVICE PARTNERS WITH FORESTNATION TO PLANT TREES FOR ARBOR DAY

·3 min read

- Tree Care Company Launching #YouPlantWePlant Campaign in April to Grow Trees in Tanzania Forest -

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Earth Month and Arbor Day, leading full-service tree care company Monster Tree Service announced today a partnership with ForestNation to help reforest the planet and create sustainable development for communities in Tanzania. The #YouPlantWePlant campaign runs from April 19 to May 3. During that time, Monster Tree Service will be planting 100 Red Maple trees nationwide on behalf of its franchise locations. In return, ForestNation will plant 1,000 trees in the dedicated Monster Tree Service forest in Tanzania.

To help Monster Tree Service reach its larger goal of 5,000 trees planted, the public is invited to join the cause by visiting the dedicated forest page to make a donation. Just 30 cents buys one tree planted in the Tanzania forest, and Monster Tree Service will plant another tree for each one donated up to 5,000.

Monster Tree Service
Monster Tree Service

"At Monster Tree Service, our teams of professional arborists and plant health care specialists are passionate about supporting trees and shrubs to reach optimal health and committed to providing premium services that benefit both our customers and the environment," said Kathy Glassey, director of renewable services at Monster Tree Service. "This opportunity to encourage the nurturing of trees at an individual level and in the broader ecosystem of Tanzania is the best way to celebrate our planet and help make the world a healthier, more beautiful place together."

ForestNation plants trees in the Eastern and Western Usambara Mountain Ranges, where heavy deforestation has ruined the livelihoods of many locals. With the help of the Monster Tree Service forest established during this campaign, sustainable development goals such as employment, economic growth and education will be reached. In fact, for every 100 mature fruit-bearing trees, there is $173 of estimated income and 10 tons of oxygen yielded per year.

"We believe that caring for and nurturing trees throughout their lives enables us to form beautiful connections between people and the world around them in a profound way," said Andrew Frankland of ForestNation. "The professionals at Monster Tree Service are known for their holistic approach to tree care, and we are thrilled to partner with them in their mission to make the world a better place one yard – and one tree – at a time."

About Monster Tree Service
Founded in 2008, Monster Tree Service is the leading tree care company in the U.S. and the only franchise offering local expert arborist teams in multiple locations nationwide. With more than 200 territories across the country, Monster Tree Service is committed to keeping trees healthy and customers satisfied. The brand provides a suite of effective and environmentally friendly services including plant health care, trimming and pruning for trees and shrubs, land and lot clearing, emergency services, tree removal and more. For more information, visit www.MonsterTreeService.com.

About Authority Brands
Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 12 leading home service franchisors: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Housepainting, DoodyCalls, Homewatch CareGivers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 1,900 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

CONTACT:
Nicole Hunnicutt
Fish Consulting
404-558-4108
nhunnicutt@fish-consulting.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monster-tree-service-partners-with-forestnation-to-plant-trees-for-arbor-day-301528358.html

SOURCE Monster Tree Service

