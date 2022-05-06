U.S. markets closed

Montage Technology Delivers the World's First CXL™ Memory eXpander Controller

·1 min read

SHANGHAI, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Montage Technology, a leading data processing and interconnect IC design company, today announced that it has delivered the world's first Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) Memory eXpander Controller (MXC). The device is designed to be used in Add-in Cards (AIC), Backplanes or EDSFF memory modules to enable significant scaling of memory capacity and bandwidth for data-intensive applications such as high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI).

The MXC is a Type 3 CXL DRAM memory controller. The MXC supports and is compliant with both DDR4 & DDR5 JEDEC standards. It is also designed to the CXL 2.0 specification and supports PCIe® 5.0 specification speeds. The MXC provides high-bandwidth and low-latency interconnect between the CPU and the CXL-based devices, allowing them to share memory for higher performance, reduced software stack complexity, and lower data center TCO.

Montage Technology's President, Stephen Tai said, "CXL is a key technology that enables innovative ways to do memory expansion and pooling which will play an important role in next-generation server platforms. I'm very excited that Montage is the first company in the industry to successfully deliver the MXC chip, which signals we are making a critical step towards advancing the CXL interconnect technology to the memory market."

CXL Consortium's President, Siamak Tavallaei said, "The CXL Consortium is excited to see continued CXL specification adoption to enable technologies and solutions such as the CXL DRAM Memory eXpander Controller."

Montage Technology is working closely with industry-leading memory manufacturers to deliver advanced memory products based on the CXL MXC and help develop a robust memory ecosystem around CXL.

For more information, please contact our sales & business development teams at globalsales@montage-tech.com.

SOURCE Montage Technology

