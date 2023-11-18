Montana Aerospace AG (VTX:AERO) Just Released Its Third-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 26% over the past week following Montana Aerospace AG's (VTX:AERO) latest quarterly results. It looks like weak result overall, with ongoing losses and revenues of €338m falling short of analyst predictions. The losses were a relative bright spot though, with a per-share (statutory) loss of €0.08 being 40% smaller than what the analysts had presumed. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Montana Aerospace from four analysts is for revenues of €1.72b in 2024. If met, it would imply a solid 19% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Montana Aerospace forecast to report a statutory profit of €0.90 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €1.71b and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.86 in 2024. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of CHF22.08, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Montana Aerospace analyst has a price target of CHF33.04 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CHF15.32. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 15% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 19% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 9.1% annually. So although Montana Aerospace is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Montana Aerospace's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at CHF22.08, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

