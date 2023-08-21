Montana Aerospace Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Montana Aerospace (VTX:AERO) Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €363.8m (up 7.1% from 2Q 2022).

Net loss: €5.47m (loss narrowed by 71% from 2Q 2022).

€0.09 loss per share (improved from €0.31 loss in 2Q 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Montana Aerospace EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 17%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 44%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 9.5% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 8.6% growth forecast for the Aerospace & Defense industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in Switzerland.

The company's shares are down 5.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Montana Aerospace that you should be aware of.

