Montana Aerospace (VTX:AERO) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Montana Aerospace (VTX:AERO) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Montana Aerospace is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.01 = €18m ÷ (€2.2b - €473m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Montana Aerospace has an ROCE of 1.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Montana Aerospace's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Montana Aerospace.

What Can We Tell From Montana Aerospace's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Montana Aerospace's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last four years, returns on capital have decreased to 1.0% from 3.4% four years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, Montana Aerospace has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 21% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

Our Take On Montana Aerospace's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Montana Aerospace. However, total returns to shareholders over the last year have been flat, which could indicate these growth trends potentially aren't accounted for yet by investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Montana Aerospace that we think you should be aware of.

While Montana Aerospace isn't earning the highest return

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

