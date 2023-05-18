Montana becomes first US state to ban Tiktok on personal phones

TikTok logo displayed on a phone in the US, where Montana has signed a measure banning the TikTok app in the state - CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Montana has become the first US state to ban TikTok on personal mobile phones as its governor vowed to protect locals from Chinese surveillance.

The ban, described by Chinese-owned TikTok as an infringement on the right to freedom of speech, is the first such prohibition in the Western world.

It comes after intense scrutiny of the social media platform over fears that its Chinese owners could use the app to steal data from users.

National security laws in China mean any company can be secretly compelled to do the bidding of state officials, including spying on their behalf.

Greg Gianforte, the software engineer-turned-Republican governor of Montana, signed the ban into law on Wednesday.

“Today, Montana takes the most decisive action of any state to protect Montanans’ private data and sensitive personal information from being harvested by the Chinese Communist Party,” Mr Gianforte said in a statement.

The state’s ban comes into force on 1 January 2024, though the move is expected to face legal challenges which could delay its enforcement.

A spokesman for TikTok said: “Governor Gianforte has signed a bill that infringes on the First Amendment rights of the people of Montana by unlawfully banning TikTok, a platform that empowers hundreds of thousands of people across the state.

“We want to reassure Montanans that they can continue using TikTok to express themselves, earn a living, and find community as we continue working to defend the rights of our users inside and outside of Montana.”

It comes after Governments in several countries, including the UK, US and many European nations, have banned TikTok from being installed on official devices over security concerns.

Around 150m people use TikTok, which has been downloaded about 2bn times since its launch in 2017.

Its meteoric rise has sent shockwaves through the largely US-owned world of social media, with companies including Instagram owner Meta and Snapchat struggling to respond to TikTok’s popularity.

ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, had a committee of Communist Party members installed to “advance core Communist values”, a former executive claimed in a lawsuit.

Yintao Yu, the head of engineering at ByteDance’s US division until November 2018, called the company a “useful propaganda tool for the Chinese Communist Party” that bred a “culture of lawlessness”.

Shou Zi Chew, TikTok’s chief executive, has previously claimed that the Chinese government has never demanded data from the app and said the company would refuse to hand it over even if asked.

In a US Congress hearing in March, however, Mr Chew admitted that some ByteDance staff in China do have access to US users’ data.

American authorities have threatened to ban TikTok from operating in the country at all unless its US operations are sold to a US business.

China has said it would “firmly oppose” any forced sale of the platform.

