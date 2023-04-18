Montauk Brewing Company Launches PROJECT 4:20, a New Limited Release Craft Brew Supporting Local Green Charities

Tilray Brands, Inc.

Montauk Brewing Invites Fans to Celebrate 4/20 at the Brew Barn in Montauk, New York

Montauk Brewing Company Project 4:20 New Limited Release

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Brewing Company (“Montauk Brewing”), the #1 and fastest growing craft brewer in Metro New York1 known for its exceptional craft beers, today announced the launch of PROJECT 4:20, a new limited release craft brew created to celebrate and support local green charities during Earth Month and beyond. Montauk Brewing also invites fans to celebrate the launch of PROJECT 4:20 at the Brew Barn in Montauk, New York, on April 20, 2023.



PROJECT 4:20 is expected to be a new fan favorite with its juicy IPA taste and refreshing earthy aroma. The new craft brew is now available while supplies last in 6-packs at retailers across metro NY, Long Island, and northern NJ. A portion of sales proceeds from PROJECT 4:20 will support Grow NYC and Concerned Citizens of Montauk, two charities focused on food access and agriculture, environmental sustainability, coastal resilience, and water quality.

Vaughan Cutillo, Founder, Montauk Brewing Company, said, “As a true Montauk brand, we wanted to create something new that purely focused on supporting our passion for the ocean, environment, and local communities. PROJECT 4:20 is a new and important initiative for us that we are extremely proud of and plan to launch beyond the northeast and across the country.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3cbf37f7-9a78-49d5-a467-12b14e60e2ef

Montauk Brewing will celebrate the launch of PROJECT 4:20 in true Montauk form with an afternoon of fresh beer and good vibes at the Brew Barn, in Montauk, New York on April 20th and at the Whalebone Shop in New York City on April 22, 2023. For more information on Montauk Brewing events please visit MontuakBrewingCo.com.

About Montauk Brewing Company

Montauk Brewing Company (“Montauk Brewing”), founded in 2012 by longtime friends, embraces the motto “Come as You Are,” honoring adventure and passion for the simple pleasures in life. Today, the beloved craft beer brand is the #1 Craft Brewer in Metro New York by Nielson2 and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY).

Montauk Brewing’s craft brews are now available across 3,500 retail locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, as well as major venues including Citi Field, Madison Square Garden, Moynihan Train Hall, and UBS Arena. Montauk Brewing distributors in the U.S. include Shore Point Distributing Company, Inc., Kramer Beverage Company, Oak Beverages Inc., Lake Beverage Corporation, Saratoga Eagle, Eagle Beverage Company, Try-It Distributing, A.L. George, Mc Craith Beverages, Dutchess Beer Distributors, Northeast Beverage, F&F Distributors, Inc., and C&C Distributors RI.

For further information about Montauk Brewing Company, please visit www.montaukbrewingco.com and follow @montaukbrewco. Montauk Brewing invites you to visit their red Brew Barn in downtown Montauk, open year-round for fresh beer needs, located just steps from the surf – right where it belongs.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:

Berrin Noorata

news@tilray.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Raphael Gross 203-682-8253

Raphael.Gross@icrinc.com

1 Nielsen xAOC & Food 2022

2 Nielsen New York L52W 2022



